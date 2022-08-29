QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It will be another sun-filled day with less humidity. There will be slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon with highs around 85-90 degrees, and the winds will be lighter than yesterday. After starting near 60 tomorrow morning, temperatures will be warming closer to 90. Humidity will still be on our side Thursday and Friday, but with highs both days near 90, it will be a warmer first few days of meteorological fall. There will be rain chances back later Friday into early Saturday. Another chance of rain will be on the way in the afternoon Saturday, but we will be on the lookout over the next few days. Temperatures look to be closer to normal with highs in the low 80s early next week.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 2 DAYS AGO