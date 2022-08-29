ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brady continues push for electronic lien and title system

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - The Republican nominee for Illinois Secretary of State said people should be able to file for car lien and titles electronically. Rep. Dan Brady (R-Bloomington) said over 24 other states have a process for electronic filing that helps all of the stakeholders involved in car titling. Brady argues that moving to an electronic system will help streamline and make the process more efficient while safeguarding personal data for customers.
Illinois launches $300 million energy bill relief program

SPRINGFIELD (WGEM) - If you’re struggling to pay energy bills right now, you’re not alone. The Pritzker administration recognized that burden and launched a new $300 million energy relief program Thursday. Gov. JB Pritzker said every Illinoisan deserves access to reliable energy regardless of their economic status. You...
September 1 marks the start of meteorological fall

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Meteorologists and climatologists look at seasons a little bit differently than the astronomical start to the seasons. It helps keep track of climate data, since the astronomical dates very year-to-year. The meteorological seasons are split up into three month increments. Meteorological winter are the months...
Labor Day weekend events in the Quad Cities area

QUAD CITIES AREA, Ill./Iowa (KWQC) - Quad Cites area Labor Day weekend events for all to enjoy the last of summer. Don’t see an event submit it to KWQC by emailing us at news@kwqc.com. Milan Harvest Festival. The Milan Harvest Festival is back for Labor Day weekend at Camden...
Sunny and warm end to August

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) -- It will be another sun-filled day with less humidity. There will be slightly warmer temperatures this afternoon with highs around 85-90 degrees, and the winds will be lighter than yesterday. After starting near 60 tomorrow morning, temperatures will be warming closer to 90. Humidity will still be on our side Thursday and Friday, but with highs both days near 90, it will be a warmer first few days of meteorological fall. There will be rain chances back later Friday into early Saturday. Another chance of rain will be on the way in the afternoon Saturday, but we will be on the lookout over the next few days. Temperatures look to be closer to normal with highs in the low 80s early next week.
Illinois auditor general breaks down latest IDES audit

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WGEM) - Illinois saw over 970,000 people filing for pandemic unemployment assistance in April 2020. The American Rescue Plan Act provided federal aid to help states provide unemployment payments to those in need. An audit released Tuesday found there were many problems behind the scenes in Illinois. State...
Muggy start to Labor Day weekend

QUAD CITIES, Iowa/Ill. (KWQC) - Your First Alert Forecast from Meteorologist Kyle Kiel: It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy, warm and humid today with high temperatures in the upper 80s to near 90°. Friday night football games will be dry, but muggy. A cold front approaches the...
