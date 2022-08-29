Facing one of the toughest teams on the 2022 schedule, the Houston High School volleyball team fell 3-0 in the season-opener Tuesday night at Licking. The deep and talented host Lady Wildcats had a relatively easy time in the first two sets, taking the first set 25-10 and the second 25-15. The Lady Tigers remained focused and came close in third set, but Licking prevailed 25-23.

HOUSTON, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO