The historical Missouri State Teachers Association Building has carried history in its brick walls since 1927CJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Many classic theatres in Missouri and the Midwest were designed by the Boller BrothersCJ CoombsColumbia, MO
Global Event Promotes Pursuit of PeaceHope OpehemColumbia, MO
The historical John Augustus Hockaday House still stands on the hill in Fulton, MissouriCJ CoombsFulton, MO
Kathy Noirfalise Memorial Scramble held at Wedgewood
Michele Meyers, Willow Springs, and Penny Reynolds, Cherokee Village, are the winners of the annual Kathy Noirfalise Memorial Two-Lady 18-Hole Scramble on Saturday, Aug. 27, at Wedgewood Country Club. Second place was June Gantner, Hollister, and Sharon Alder, Mountain Grove, and third place went to Sherri Jungferman and Teytam McClellan,...
DEATH NOTICE: Jami Vance
Services for Jami Vance, 39, of Hartshorn, are 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bradford Funeral Home., Summersville. Visitation is 2 p.m. until service time. Internment will be in the Bethel Cemetery at Summersville. Send an online condolence.
DEATH NOTICE: Chloe “Dean” DeWitt
A visitation for Chloe “Dean” DeWitt, 83, of Hartshorn, is 10-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 3, at Bradford Funeral Home, Summersville. Full military honors will follow the visitation at 11 a.m. at the funeral home. Send an online condolence.
Monument recognizes fallen Troop G officers, including two from county
A monument to Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop G officers killed in the line of duty was unveiled Tuesday morning at Troop G headquarters in Willow Springs. Speakers were former West Plains Mayor Jack Pahlmann, who was an integral part of fundraising as project coordinator and MASTERS Troop G director emeritus; Missouri Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe; and patrol Superintendent Eric Olson. Retired patrol Maj. Mike Pace and retired Capt. Mark Inman also helped in the fundraising effort.
New Houston Senior Center leader loves the facility and his job
When a state official came to visit the Houston Senior Center recently, she got to witness something the facility’s new administrator, Kevin Evans, was already aware of. “She said, ‘this place is hoppin’,” Evans said. Evans, 58, is a Willow Springs resident who began duties as...
New time, location for HHS football game
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Houston School District announced Thursday night that there is a change in the time and location for Friday’s Houston High School football game at Fayette. Kickoff will now occur at Central Methodist University...
HHS volleyball squad sweeps Cuba
After dropping their first game of the season Tuesday at Licking, the Houston High School volleyball Lady Tigers rebounded with a 3-0 victory Thursday at Cuba. Houston took the opening set 25-17, and then won 25-14 in the second set and finished the sweep with a 25-15 win in the third set.
Texas County fugitive arrested in Illinois
A Texas County fugitive has been arrested in Illinois, authorities said. Leon Davidian of Licking was arrested Aug. 25 by the Troy (Ill.) Police Department. He is held in the Madison County, Ill., jail awaiting extradition. Davidian is wanted on Texas County warrants charging him with failing to register as...
News from the Houston School District
Those attending the Friday, Sept. 16, homecoming football game have an opportunity to enter Tiger Stadium free. Persons who have downloaded a new school app or do so at the gate will be admitted free. Drama program to hold tryouts for production. The Houston High School drama program will have...
Inmate assigned to state prison at Licking dies
An inmate at the South Central Correctional Center at Licking died Wednesday morning, the Missouri Department of Corrections said. Kaleb Smith, 27, was pronounced dead at Texas County Memorial Hospital in Houston. Smith, who had been in prison since September 2019, was serving a 10-year sentence for second-degree burglary and...
Willow Springs chamber, state to host job fair
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. The Willow Springs Chamber of Commerce and the Missouri Job Center in West Plains will host a job fair on Thursday, Sept. 15. Are you an employer who’s struggling to find quality employees? Or an...
County’s sheltered workshop to celebrate 35 years
Opportunity Sheltered Industries, the county’s sheltered workshop, will celebrate 35 years in business on Friday. An open house is planned from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Houston Industrial Park, 1085 Opportunity Circle Drive. Employee awards will be presented, facility tours given and an opportunity to recognize the employees...
Patrol arrests one Thursday night on multiple charges
An out-of-state man was arrested Thursday night on multiple charges in Texas County, the Missouri State Highway Patrol said. Caleb R. Rockenbaugh, 45, of Richwood, Ohio, was arrested on charges of DWI, failing to drive on the right of the roadway, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.
Lady Tigers fall in season-opener at Licking
Facing one of the toughest teams on the 2022 schedule, the Houston High School volleyball team fell 3-0 in the season-opener Tuesday night at Licking. The deep and talented host Lady Wildcats had a relatively easy time in the first two sets, taking the first set 25-10 and the second 25-15. The Lady Tigers remained focused and came close in third set, but Licking prevailed 25-23.
Houston’s Farmers Market is open today
The Lone Star Farmers Market is open this morning (Friday, Sept. 2) at the Lone Star Plaza in downtown Houston. Items are sold under the pavilion at the Lone Star Plaza at First and Pine streets. Hours are 8 a.m. until one on Fridays. Growers also have access to the...
Two dead at Licking’s state prison
Two inmates died Thursday at Licking’s South Central Correctional Center at Licking. Terrell Dawson, 42, was pronounced dead at 1:25 a.m. He was serving two life terms for two counts of first-degree murder, two 99-year sentences for two counts of armed criminal action, two 15-year sentences for kidnapping and first-degree burglary from Buchanan County and a five-year sentence for violence to an inmate while residing at the prison.
Licking pair charged after allegedly stealing guns from shed at Houston
A Licking man and woman face multiple felony charges after allegedly swiping guns from a shed on a property near Houston. Michael L. Mitchell, 50, and Mikayla L. Mitchell, 27, both of 10947 Higgins Drive in Licking, are each charged with first-degree burglary (a class B felony) and five counts of stealing a firearm (a class D felony).
‘Operation Christmas Child’ to kick off with training event
This story has Unlimited Access. Please support our commitment to public service journalism. Subscribe now. Hundreds of locally led volunteer teams are scheduled to host more than 500 events across the nation during the second weekend in September for Operation Christmas Child, a global project of Samaritan’s Purse that shares the true meaning of Christmas with children in need around the world.
Houston Elementary School is hosting its first-ever career fair this fall.
‘Careers On Wheels’ will provide an opportunity for students in kindergarten through fifth grades to see various professions up close and personal. The purpose of the event, which is 9-11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 7, is to help the district’s students think about the possibilities of their future and incite interest in a specific career that they may not have considered before.
Area man faces felony charges after traffic stop in Houston
An area man faces several charges – including two felonies – following a traffic stop conducted by a Houston Police Department officer on June 26. Joshua D. Dorman, 24, of 32075 PR DR 6263 in Edgar Springs, is charged this week with felonies of possession of a controlled substance and unlawful use of a weapon, along with misdemeanors of driving while intoxicated and no insurance.
