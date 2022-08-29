Read full article on original website
How this Georgia Tech professor is fashioning the next generation of NASA space suits
ATLANTA — NASA is preparing to enter a new space age from Florida's space coast and a scientist in Georgia helping newly tapped Artemis astronauts step onto the moon with next-generation suits. Thom Orlando is a professor of chemistry and physics at Georgia Tech and is a co-founder of...
Gas prices jump 14 cents in Akron, 6 cents in Cleveland despite dip in national average
AKRON, Ohio — Drivers in Northeast Ohio are dealing with yet another rise in gas prices within the last week. Gas prices went up 13.9 cents in Akron with the average now listed at $3.60 per gallon. GasBuddy says that Cleveland, meanwhile, saw a smaller increase of 6.1 cents for an average of $3.61.
Labor Day Weekend activities continue across Northeast Ohio despite wet weather
CLEVELAND — Wet weather in northeast Ohio put a damper on some Labor Day weekend activities, with certain events being postponed or canceled. However, the community still turned out on Monday, carrying on holiday weekend traditions, and coming prepared to battle the rain. Sunday’s rain and clouds threw a...
Wolf secured after 'briefly breaching its habitat' at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: What we know
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says they have resumed normal operations after a wolf breached its habitat Monday morning. Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications for the zoo, provided the following statement about the incident to 3News shortly before noon: "This morning a Mexican Gray Wolf was secured by staff after briefly breaching its habitat. No guests or employees were harmed. This incident remains under investigation. The zoo is safe for guests and has resumed normal operations."
Cedar Point to retire Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster after 19 seasons: Park ‘creating a new and reimagined ride experience’
SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at Cedar Point. After months of speculation, Cedar Point has given an update on the status of its tallest and fastest roller coaster -- Top Thrill Dragster -- which took riders 420 feet high at speeds up to 120 mph.
'The best time': Pop music superstar Mariah Carey spends the day at Cedar Point in Sandusky
SANDUSKY, Ohio — If you were at Cedar Point on Monday, you may have thought you were having a 'fantasy' moment as a special guest was making her way around the park. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter.
Summit County hosting drive-thru for new COVID-19 booster vaccine Wednesday and Thursday
SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio — Editor's note: the video in the player above is from a previous story. One week after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved an updated COVID-19 vaccine, Summit County Public Health will be hosting a two-day drive-thru clinic to distribute the bivalent booster. The clinic...
Watch live: Akron NAACP addresses charter amendment proposal for Citizens’ Police Oversight Board
AKRON, Ohio — The Akron NAACP is holding a 1 p.m. press conference today to address “a community-led charter amendment proposal seeking to improve police-community relations through the creation of a Citizens’ Police Oversight Board” for the city. We plan to stream the press conference live...
Flood Advisories have been issued for several Northeast Ohio counties
CLEVELAND — Severe weather is making its way through the Northeast Ohio region today causing heavy rains that have a potential to cause flooding. According to the National Weather Service Flood Advisories have been issued for the following counties:. Medina until 10 p.m. Portage, Summit until 9:45 p.m. Cuyahoga...
Boardman hit with heavy rain, flooding concerns
BOARDMAN, Ohio — It has been a soggy Labor Day weekend across Northeast Ohio, and Boardman Township in Mahoning County is one area that has experienced some flooding concerns amid heavy rain. Video from the Boardman area on Sunday shows driveways and sidewalks transformed into rivers. There was also...
Cleveland Division of Police announce Passing of Cleveland Patrol Officer
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police have announced the passing of Cleveland Police Department Patrol Officer Clayton Ellenberger, age 38. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. Ellenberger passed away suddenly on Wednesday, August 31....
Flood Watch in effect for multiple Northeast Ohio counties: See if your county is on the list
STARK COUNTY, Ohio — As wet weather continues to bring soggy conditions to Labor Day weekend plans throughout Northeast Ohio, multiple counties are also under a Flood Watch until 11 p.m. Monday night. The impacted counties are listed below:. Ashland. Carroll. Columbiana. Coshocton. Holmes. Mahoning. Richland. Stark. Trumbull. Tuscarawas.
Cooler weather means hot fishing this Labor Day weekend on Lake Erie
CLEVELAND — Beautiful sunrises will welcome anglers to Lake Erie this weekend. Many pleasure boaters will be putting their boats away for the fall and winter, but anglers know better. Around Labor Day weekend, a change begins in the fertile waters of Lake Erie. The already great fishing gets...
How the Cleveland Tree Coalition is making a difference: Game Changers interview with Samira Malone
CLEVELAND — Samira Malone pinches herself every day. At the age of 27, she is the first-ever director of the Cleveland Tree Coalition, in charge of a huge initiative aiming to re-forest Cleveland’s barest neighborhoods. "We are experiencing a major decline in our current tree canopy in the...
2022 Labor Day parade in Cleveland: Watch video of the full parade
CLEVELAND — Labor Day has arrived, which means it’s also time for the annual parade in Cleveland. The 2022 parade, which included Congresswoman Shontel Brown as the Grand Marshal, began at 11 a.m. at E. 146th and Kinsman. It came to an end at Luke Easter Park at 3090 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a festival that included food, vendors, live music, dancing, games and more.
Toledo-based company uses laser technology to enhance sports fans' experiences
TOLEDO, Ohio — Toledo-based Ground Penetrating Radar Systems, (GPRS) which utilizes scanning technology for things like lead detection in pipes, has been the largest company in the nation of its kind for 21 years. In the past 11 years however, they have added TruPoint's laser technology to potentially change...
Cuyahoga County drops to CDC's medium community level for COVID-19; several Northeast Ohio counties remain high
CLEVELAND — For the first time in more than a month, Cleveland residents no longer have to mask up. Cuyahoga County has dropped to the CDC's medium community spread level for COVID-19, meaning case numbers and hospitalizations are no longer high enough for health experts to recommend face coverings for those in indoor public spaces. Ashland, Lorain, and Wayne counties were among the other areas in Northeast Ohio falling from the high level.
National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touchdown in Boardman
CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland has confirmed that a "brief tornado" touched down in Boardman on Sunday afternoon. The NWS reports that the confirmation comes based on video evidence of a "visible funnel" taken from the Southern Park Mall, plus aerial drone imagery of the storm damage.
Tracking leftover rain chances: Morning weather forecast in Northeast Ohio for September 6, 2022
We're tracking some spotty rain. 3News' Hollie Strano has the hour-by-hour details in her morning weather forecast for Tuesday, September 6, 2022.
17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland
CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public with locating a missing teenage girl. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 17-year-old Irma Ajuchan has been reported missing by Cleveland...
