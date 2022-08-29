ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandusky, OH

WKYC

Wolf secured after 'briefly breaching its habitat' at Cleveland Metroparks Zoo: What we know

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo says they have resumed normal operations after a wolf breached its habitat Monday morning. Jacqueline Gerling, director of communications for the zoo, provided the following statement about the incident to 3News shortly before noon: "This morning a Mexican Gray Wolf was secured by staff after briefly breaching its habitat. No guests or employees were harmed. This incident remains under investigation. The zoo is safe for guests and has resumed normal operations."
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cedar Point to retire Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster after 19 seasons: Park ‘creating a new and reimagined ride experience’

SANDUSKY, Ohio — Editor's note: Video in the player at the top of this story features a front-seat ride on the Top Thrill Dragster roller coaster at Cedar Point. After months of speculation, Cedar Point has given an update on the status of its tallest and fastest roller coaster -- Top Thrill Dragster -- which took riders 420 feet high at speeds up to 120 mph.
SANDUSKY, OH
WKYC

Boardman hit with heavy rain, flooding concerns

BOARDMAN, Ohio — It has been a soggy Labor Day weekend across Northeast Ohio, and Boardman Township in Mahoning County is one area that has experienced some flooding concerns amid heavy rain. Video from the Boardman area on Sunday shows driveways and sidewalks transformed into rivers. There was also...
MAHONING COUNTY, OH
WKYC

2022 Labor Day parade in Cleveland: Watch video of the full parade

CLEVELAND — Labor Day has arrived, which means it’s also time for the annual parade in Cleveland. The 2022 parade, which included Congresswoman Shontel Brown as the Grand Marshal, began at 11 a.m. at E. 146th and Kinsman. It came to an end at Luke Easter Park at 3090 Martin Luther King Jr. Drive with a festival that included food, vendors, live music, dancing, games and more.
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

Cuyahoga County drops to CDC's medium community level for COVID-19; several Northeast Ohio counties remain high

CLEVELAND — For the first time in more than a month, Cleveland residents no longer have to mask up. Cuyahoga County has dropped to the CDC's medium community spread level for COVID-19, meaning case numbers and hospitalizations are no longer high enough for health experts to recommend face coverings for those in indoor public spaces. Ashland, Lorain, and Wayne counties were among the other areas in Northeast Ohio falling from the high level.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
WKYC

National Weather Service confirms EF-0 tornado touchdown in Boardman

CLEVELAND — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Cleveland has confirmed that a "brief tornado" touched down in Boardman on Sunday afternoon. The NWS reports that the confirmation comes based on video evidence of a "visible funnel" taken from the Southern Park Mall, plus aerial drone imagery of the storm damage.
BOARDMAN, OH
WKYC

17-year-old girl missing in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Police is asking for help from the public with locating a missing teenage girl. SUBSCRIBE: Get the day's top headlines sent to your inbox each weekday morning with the free 3News to GO! newsletter. 17-year-old Irma Ajuchan has been reported missing by Cleveland...
CLEVELAND, OH
WKYC

