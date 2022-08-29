ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Breckenridge, TX

Comments / 0

Related
BigCountryHomepage

Staff members ‘no longer employed’ at Abilene ISD after incident involving restraint of student

ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple staff members are “no longer employed” at Abilene ISD after an incident involving the restraint of a student. The incident happened at Woodson Center for Excellence the afternoon of August 24. AISD did not disclose any details on the incident but did say district officials immediately placed all staff members […]
ABILENE, TX
FOX West Texas

Abilene Police respond to fight at Abilene High campus

ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers responded to a large fight between several students at the Abilene High School campus Thursday. Campus staff and APD officers responded immediately to the situation that happened during lunch, the Abilene Independent School District said. The Abilene Police Department said in an...
ABILENE, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
City
Breckenridge, TX
City
Conroe, TX
Local
Texas Education
BigCountryHomepage

Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’

Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
ABILENE, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vocational School#Geographical#Tstc Prepared Thornhill#Safety Specialist#Utex Industries
BigCountryHomepage

Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for assaulting elderly father, interfering with his call to 9-1-1 for help

Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 900 block of South 25th Street – Burglary of BuildingThe Abilene Animal Services building was […]
ABILENE, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
San Angelo LIVE!

Central Texas Man Sent to Prison for Grisly Triple Murder of His Ex-girlfriend & Her Grandparents

COMANCHE – A Comanche County man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the capital murder of his ex-girlfriend and her grandparents in July 2020.  According to court records, Brendan Jenkins, 23, was found guilty of Capital Murder and received a sentence of life without parole Friday in connection to the murders of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlyn Smith, 18, and her grandparents, Earl Stephens III, 63, and Patricia Stephens, 62. The range of punishment for Capital Murder is life in prison without parole or the death penalty.  Jenkins was found guilty of entering the home of his…
COMANCHE COUNTY, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy