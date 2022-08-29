Read full article on original website
Parents applaud officers for rushing into Abilene High to contain large fight
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Parents are applauding officers who rushed into Abilene High School to contain a large fight Thursday afternoon. The fight broke out inside the campus on the 2800 block of N 6th Street during the lunch period just after 1:00 p.m. Police at the scene told KTAB and KRBC that multiple students […]
Staff members ‘no longer employed’ at Abilene ISD after incident involving restraint of student
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Multiple staff members are “no longer employed” at Abilene ISD after an incident involving the restraint of a student. The incident happened at Woodson Center for Excellence the afternoon of August 24. AISD did not disclose any details on the incident but did say district officials immediately placed all staff members […]
Abilene Police respond to fight at Abilene High campus
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers responded to a large fight between several students at the Abilene High School campus Thursday. Campus staff and APD officers responded immediately to the situation that happened during lunch, the Abilene Independent School District said. The Abilene Police Department said in an...
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
Police, School: DA says Abilene’s mom’s allegations of teacher assaulting 5-year-old at Wylie ISD are ‘unfounded’
Editor’s Note: Click here to view the TikTok video referenced in this report. ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Police and school officials are saying that the allegations an Abilene mom made in a viral video about a Wylie ISD teacher assaulting a 5-year-old boy were deemed unfounded by the District Attorney’s Office. The mom made the […]
‘In a way, we’re fighting a war’: DPS trooper describes how fentanyl is killing America
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Texas DPS Sergeant Marc Couch might be new to Abilene and the Big Country but when it comes to law enforcement he is not. In 32 years of serving and protecting communities throughout West Texas, Couch makes his way to Abilene and the Big Country after serving three years with Texas […]
BREAKING: Mistrial could be declared due to hung jury in murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo
***EDITOR’S NOTE: Luke Sweetser has been found guilty in the murder of Tom Niblo. Click here to read more.*** TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A mistrial could be declared due to a hung jury in murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo. The jury returned Wednesday afternoon after 12 hours of deliberation, saying they were at […]
HAPPENING NOW: Cars get stuck in flooded Abilene roads, intersections
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Be safe when driving in Abilene. Cars are already getting stuck due to flooding in certain roads and intersections. KTAB and KRBC has a crew driving around the north side of Abilene, where there has been a lot of high water reported off N 1st Street and in the areas of […]
Suspect indicted on murder charge for fatal shooting outside Abilene bar
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – A suspect has been indicted on a murder charge in connection to a fatal shooting that happened outside an Abilene bar. Julion Arredondo was indicted by a Taylor County Grand Jury Thursday on one count of murder for the death of David Height III, 27. Police were called to the scene of the […]
Rain in the Big Country: Up to 4″ recorded, what’s to come
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It is no secret that the Big Country, along with much of Texas, is in desperate need of rain. Just one look at the Texas drought monitor will illustrate that to you in, quite literal flying colors. Last week, an area of low pressure, which was originally forecasted to bring […]
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Abilene Giving Away Free Bundtlets On September 1st
Nothing Bundt Cakes has been in business for 25 years, and they have decided to have a sweet celebration by hooking up customers with free bundtlets on Thursday, September 1st. Plus they're giving you a chance to win a $25,000 party planned by a celebrity party planner. First of all,...
Crime Reports: Abilene man arrested for assaulting elderly father, interfering with his call to 9-1-1 for help
Editor’s Note: The following arrest and incident reports were supplied by the Abilene Police Department. All information below comes reports made by responding officers, and all suspects are considered not guilty unless determined otherwise in a court of law. Incidents 900 block of South 25th Street – Burglary of BuildingThe Abilene Animal Services building was […]
Central Texas Man Sent to Prison for Grisly Triple Murder of His Ex-girlfriend & Her Grandparents
COMANCHE – A Comanche County man has been sentenced to life in prison without parole for the capital murder of his ex-girlfriend and her grandparents in July 2020. According to court records, Brendan Jenkins, 23, was found guilty of Capital Murder and received a sentence of life without parole Friday in connection to the murders of his ex-girlfriend, Ashlyn Smith, 18, and her grandparents, Earl Stephens III, 63, and Patricia Stephens, 62. The range of punishment for Capital Murder is life in prison without parole or the death penalty. Jenkins was found guilty of entering the home of his…
