Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson
Dr. Harvey Kay Thompson passed from his earthly home on August 30, 2022, at The Outer Banks Hospital, Nags Head, NC. He was born June 3, 1946, in Kinston, NC to the late Mankie Harper Thompson and Hubert Arlington Thompson. He is survived by: his wife of 55 years, Mary Nelson Glass Thompson and his children: Amy Haley Thompson, Elizabeth Wythe Thompson Gibbs (David Cooper Gibbs), and Dr. Harper Allen Thompson (Annie Reese Leffingwell Thompson).
Harry Adam Shumate
Harry Adam Shumate, 95, of Kitty Hawk, NC died Sunday, August 28, 2022, at his home. A native of Bath County, Virginia, he was born August 10, 1927, to the late Julia Helmick Shumate and Kenton Fisher Shumate. Harry served his country honorably during the Korean War with the United...
William R. Forehand
William Rufus Forehand, age 90, of Camden, NC died on Tuesday, August 30, 2022 at Elizabeth City Health and Rehabilitation Center. Born in Camden County, NC on January 4, 1932 to the late Cecil Whitehurst Forehand and Evelyn Voliva Forehand, he was the loving husband of June Burgess Forehand. He was a member of Shiloh Baptist Church and a founding member of the Shiloh Volunteer Fire Department.
Richard J. Burris
Kill Devil Hills – Richard Joseph Harris, 77, passed away August 24, 2022 at his home. A long-time resident of Kill Devil Hills, NC he was born in Massillon, Ohio and grew up in Salisbury, MD. Richard was a graduate of McDaniel College. He built his career in health care in the state of Vermont where he lived for over 25 years.
Applications now being accepted for Artist Support Grants
Artists are now eligible to apply for Artist Support Grants through a partnership between the North Carolina Arts Council, Pocosin Arts, Arts of the Pamlico, Dare Arts and Martin County Arts Council. Artist Support Grants is a program funded by the N.C. Arts Council to provide the opportunity for local...
Business After Hours event set for October 6 at Elizabethan Gardens
The Outer Banks Chamber of Commerce is holding a Business After Hours at The Elizabethan Gardens on Thursday, October 6th from 5:30 – 7:30 PM. They are located at 1411 National Park Drive, Manteo. This is an opportunity for businesses to network in the community. “Fanciful and elaborate gardens...
‘First Friday’ of September kicks off this evening in Downtown Manteo
“First Friday” has returned for the month of September! Celebrate the First Friday of September on Friday, September 2, 2022, from 6 to 8 p.m. in Downtown Manteo. Dare Arts will have Joseph Caroppoli’s art exhibit opening reception and The Rea Family Band playing live music in The Courtyard starting at 6 p.m. The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs will be playing acoustic tunes at Old Tom Street, Stereo In Words will be playing at Magnolia Pavilion. An array of Manteo restaurants will have live music as well.
East coast surfers surge in Round 1 of the WRV Outer Banks Pro
The World Surf League (WSL) North America Qualifying Series (QS) WRV Outer Banks Pro pres. by Pacifico QS 1,000 kicked off the 2021/’22 Regional QS season today in challenging, two-foot windswell. Men’s Round 1 bouts were decided before the wind overpowered the incoming tide, but the damage was done by early event standouts. No women’s competition today as they look to make their debuts Friday, September 2.
Dare County Sheriff’s Office blotter for August 2022
The Dare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following property crimes last month:. Larceny by Employee. 46000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Buxton. Employee stealing from the business. Under Investigation. August 5, 2022. Forgery and Uttering. 26000 block of NC 12 Hwy, Waves. Subject purchased items with counterfeit money. Under...
Outer Banks Urgent Care Centers available to provide prescription refills for individuals without primary care providers
On August 26, Ronnie Sloan, CEO of the Outer Banks Hospital, announced that the Outer Banks Urgent Care Centers are available to handle prescription refills for individuals who do not have a primary care provider. The Town of Manteo and the Healthcare Task Force are pleased to hear this announcement...
Second newsletter highlights Buxton Beach nourishment project milestones, achievements
Coastal Science & Engineering—which is tasked with managing the Buxton beach nourishment project that was performed by Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company (GLDD)—has released its second newsletter containing a construction summary. This newsletter documents the milestones that GLDD achieved during construction from June 30, 2022 to August...
Currituck-Knotts Island Ferry Route out of service for September 3
The Currituck-Knotts Island ferry route will be out of service for one day on Saturday, September 3 to perform routine maintenance on the M/V James B. Hunt. The maintenance will only take one day to complete, but must be done while the ferry engine is cold. Regular service on the...
