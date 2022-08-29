ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia DOT awards over $150 million in construction contracts to multiple projects

By WSBTV.com News Staff
 4 days ago
ATLANTA — In July 2022, the Georgia Department of Transportation (GDOT) awarded over $150 million to various construction projects.

GDOT said approximately $150,615,453 was awarded to a total of 22 projects.

The largest single investment, worth approximately $35 million, was awarded to Vertical Earth Inc.

This widening and reconstruction project consists of 2.373 miles on state Route 9 from McFarland Road to Post Road/Mullinax Road in Forsyth County.

This contract represents 34% of the awarded funds.

The second-largest contract is a safety project worth approximately $10 million. This project was awarded to C.W. Matthews Contracting Company Inc. and will consist of 1.278 miles of pedestrian upgrades and realignment on interstates and roads.

It also includes the construction of a median from the Jackson County Line to south of Interstate 85/SR 403.

This contract is approximately $21 million of the awarded funds.

Bridge construction projects are worth approximately $33 million of the awarded funds, and approximately $15 million of the awarded funds were for bridge rehabilitation projects.

Sallieblue
3d ago

Well goodness gracious now they can get out there another 10 years and piddle! Been working on 75 for 50 years and still not finished!🤣🤣🤣🤣

