ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riviera Beach, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wflx.com

Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews

The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
wflx.com

Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach

A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified minor is expected to survive. The shooting happened at 10342 Fox Trail Road South, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Fox Trail. There is no information on...
ROYAL PALM BEACH, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Riviera Beach, FL
Lifestyle
Local
Florida Lifestyle
State
Florida State
City
Riviera Beach, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

DANIELLE TO BECOME HURRICANE WITH 100MPH WINDS, OTHER SYSTEMS GROWING

Danielle To Intensify But Remain Away From Land. But East Of Florida, Other Systems Grow… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest as of noon from the National Hurricane Center. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Danielle will soon become a hurricane with expected peak winds […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

New eatery hopes to support local growth in western Palm Beach County

The grand opening of a new eatery along Northlake Boulevard is helping highlight the tremendous growth in parts of Palm Beach County. Western communities like Loxahatchee and the Acreage are growing by the thousands. “There’s been nothing out here for the longest time,” said Christopher Timberg. “I’ve been looking forward...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Florida Lottery#Florida Lotto#Scripps Only Content 2022
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA

NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
L. Cane

This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."

State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
GILCHRIST COUNTY, FL
wflx.com

Citizens Insurance rate hike in effect for thousands of Floridians

It's been known as the last resort property insurer for Floridians. But lately, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation may be the only option for insurance in some zip codes, and their rate increases started Thursday. Florida homeowners insured by Citizens Property Insurance are facing an average rate hike of 6.4%, which...
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
NewsBreak
Publix
wflx.com

Sales tax holiday for tools runs Sept. 3-9 in Florida

A new tax holiday starts Saturday in Florida, allowing workers to save some cash on a variety of tools. The sales tax holiday runs from Sept. 3-9 and includes items like power tools, shop lights and toolboxes. Below is a full list of eligible items:. Selling for $25 or less...
FLORIDA STATE
wflx.com

Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast recognize overdose awareness day

It is International Overdose Awareness Day and a number of events are taking place throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Recently, Palm Beach County commissioners also proclaimed September to be National Recovery Month. At one time, Delray Beach was once dubbed the epicenter of the overdose epidemic. While...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

TROPICAL WAVES GROWING, FLORIDA WATCHING SEVERAL SYSTEMS

NEW TROPICAL WAVE, NOW THREE WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two tropical waves east of Florida and third in the Atlantic basin are under watch by the National Hurricane Center. All have legitimate chances of development […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
FLORIDA STATE
orlandomagazine.com

7 Top 2022 Fall Trips For Florida Residents

Fall is finally on its way and it’s still not too late to plan your getaway. Check out some of these great deals and special destinations just a short drive from Orlando. Call or click and get packing!. Clearwater Jazz Holiday. October 14-16, 2022. The Clearwater Jazz Holiday is...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy