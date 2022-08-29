Read full article on original website
Deerfield Beach business owner loses $40,000 after hiring Sunrise contractor
A Deerfield Beach gym owner reached out to Contact 5 after allegedly losing $40,000 paid to a contractor who never completed his next gym. Opening a F45 fitness studio in Deerfield Beach was Michael Padden’s dream. “I wanted to get a second one going, I enjoyed it so much....
Plans for Currie Park in West Palm Beach receive mixed reviews
The City of West Palm Beach’s redevelopment of Currie Park promises to create a world-class waterfront venue and destination. “George Currie is one of the founding pioneers of the City of West Palm Beach,” said Attorney Reginal Stambaugh. “Before his death, he was able to convey a part of the acreage for a public park, specifically wanting it to be for recreational purposes.”
Child shot overnight in Royal Palm Beach
A child was injured in a shooting shortly after midnight Friday in Royal Palm Beach. According to the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office, the unidentified minor is expected to survive. The shooting happened at 10342 Fox Trail Road South, near Okeechobee Boulevard and Fox Trail. There is no information on...
Boynton Beach school has Florida's first dual language Haitian Creole program
It's the first of its kind in Florida and only the second in the country. Students at Rolling Green Elementary School in Boynton Beach are participating in a dual language Haitian Creole program. The School District of Palm Beach County has close to 10,000 Creole-speaking students, and this is a...
DANIELLE TO BECOME HURRICANE WITH 100MPH WINDS, OTHER SYSTEMS GROWING
Danielle To Intensify But Remain Away From Land. But East Of Florida, Other Systems Grow… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATE: Read the latest as of noon from the National Hurricane Center. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Storm Danielle will soon become a hurricane with expected peak winds […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Jail For Kings Point Resident, Latest Locked Up From Delray Beach Community
The Arrests Of Kings Point Residents Continue… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com DELRAY BEACH, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — The number of Kings Point Delray Beach residents who have at least temporarily relocated to the Palm Beach County Jail just increased by one. Lucian Newton of the 85 Brittany building was […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Florida pool contractor who stole millions, left massive holes in homeowners’ backyards gets 30 years
A Florida man was sentenced to 30 years in prison for operating a multimillion contracting scheme, Attorney General Ashley Moody announced.
New eatery hopes to support local growth in western Palm Beach County
The grand opening of a new eatery along Northlake Boulevard is helping highlight the tremendous growth in parts of Palm Beach County. Western communities like Loxahatchee and the Acreage are growing by the thousands. “There’s been nothing out here for the longest time,” said Christopher Timberg. “I’ve been looking forward...
TROPICAL DEPRESSION FORMS, OTHER SYSTEMS WATCHED EAST OF FLORIDA
NUMBER 5 IS ALIVE! Depression Is Notable But No Threat To Land, Not Necessarily The Case For Other Systems Growing… BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Tropical Depression Five formed early this morning. It is the northeastern Atlantic and — at least for now — […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
This Florida County has Over 50 Natural Springs and has Been Called "The Springs Capital of the World."
State of Florida, photo by H. Means, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. When many people think about visiting Florida, they may think of the beaches in the panhandle or the attractions in central Florida. But for those willing to take a wider view, and visit an area of the state that is somewhat off the beaten path, you could find an oasis that boasts many freshwater springs hidden away in canopied wetlands. Because of this, the destination, Gilchrist County, sometimes goes by the moniker "the springs capital of the world." Below are some of the natural attributes one can find in Gilchrist county:
Florida Lottery Ticket Thief Sought After Hitting The Same Circle K Twice On The Same Day
A man is wanted in Florida for the theft of lottery scratch-off tickets and deputies say he has done it a couple of times on the same day, at the same location. The man in the photo above went into the Circle K located at
Citizens Insurance rate hike in effect for thousands of Floridians
It's been known as the last resort property insurer for Floridians. But lately, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation may be the only option for insurance in some zip codes, and their rate increases started Thursday. Florida homeowners insured by Citizens Property Insurance are facing an average rate hike of 6.4%, which...
Sales tax holiday for tools runs Sept. 3-9 in Florida
A new tax holiday starts Saturday in Florida, allowing workers to save some cash on a variety of tools. The sales tax holiday runs from Sept. 3-9 and includes items like power tools, shop lights and toolboxes. Below is a full list of eligible items:. Selling for $25 or less...
VIDEO: Surprise during Florida captain’s final radio sign-off brings him to tears
A law enforcement officer's final sign-off before retirement can be emotional, but a special surprise brought one Florida captain to tears.
Palm Beach County, Treasure Coast recognize overdose awareness day
It is International Overdose Awareness Day and a number of events are taking place throughout Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast. Recently, Palm Beach County commissioners also proclaimed September to be National Recovery Month. At one time, Delray Beach was once dubbed the epicenter of the overdose epidemic. While...
TROPICAL WAVES GROWING, FLORIDA WATCHING SEVERAL SYSTEMS
NEW TROPICAL WAVE, NOW THREE WATCHED BY NATIONAL HURRICANE CENTER… BY: WEATHER TEAM | BocaNewsNow.com UPDATED 8 p.m. BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Two tropical waves east of Florida and third in the Atlantic basin are under watch by the National Hurricane Center. All have legitimate chances of development […] [BocaNewsNow.com]
Circle K Fuel Day: How to save 40 cents per gallon at Circle K gas stations on Sept. 1 in Florida
ORLANDO, Fla - Better check the fuel tank because drivers will be able to save 40 cents per gallon on gas at Circle K locations across the country on Thursday, Sept. 1, including here in Central Florida. It's part of the convenience store's "Circle K Fuel Day" promotion. In a...
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Report: 8 of 10 U.S. areas with highest rent increases were in Florida
MIAMI – In news that should come as no surprise to any Sunshine State renter, a new report out of Harvard University found that eight out of 10 areas with the highest year-over-year rent increases were in Florida. Harvard’s Joint Center for Housing Studies conducted the analysis as part...
7 Top 2022 Fall Trips For Florida Residents
Fall is finally on its way and it’s still not too late to plan your getaway. Check out some of these great deals and special destinations just a short drive from Orlando. Call or click and get packing!. Clearwater Jazz Holiday. October 14-16, 2022. The Clearwater Jazz Holiday is...
