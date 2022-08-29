ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

theadvocate.com

Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say

Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

One person shot dead in domestic incident off Foster Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says

A man was shot after an argument over a "domestic situation" off Foster Road ended with shots fired Thursday afternoon, authorities said. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened in the 11000 block of Foster Road, a residential area east of Baker. A man who authorities suspect is the shooter was still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hicks said.
EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA
brproud.com

15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase

PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
PLATTENVILLE, LA
brproud.com

18-year-old driver dies in traffic crash on Wednesday night, police say

BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Wednesday night. Detectives believe the driver of a 2011 Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Pink Oak Drive and hit another Chevy Silverado. Police say the driver of the 2011 Silverado, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, died.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Shooting near BR dog park started as fight, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting near a dog park in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police said it happened near the bathroom area of the Raising Cane’s Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive. According to BRPD,...
BATON ROUGE, LA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wbrz.com

Disgruntled BRPD officer caught trying to embarrass police chief in traffic stop setup

BATON ROUGE - A plot to catch Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul breaking the rules backfired on an officer after his boss got wind of the scheme. During a news conference where BRPD addressed multiple investigations into wrongdoing by its own officers, the department revealed that an officer came up with a setup to try to catch the chief committing a crime. Leaders at BRPD heard about the plan after the officer told his coworkers about it.
BATON ROUGE, LA
wbrz.com

Deputies looking for person connected to fatal overdose

TICKFAW - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a person who was with someone the night they overdosed and died on Aug. 9. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Fadia El-Mohamed was with another woman when they overdosed in early August. Deputies said El-Mohamed is from Hammond, but frequents Johnson Lane in Tickfaw.
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge after 2018 homicide in Plaquemine

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A man has pleaded guilty for shooting and killing someone in Plaquemine back in 2018. According to officials with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Dexter Young pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at the Iberville Parish Courthouse Wednesday morning, August 31.
PLAQUEMINE, LA

