Read full article on original website
Related
theadvocate.com
Arrest made in shooting that left woman dead in car on Glen Oaks Drive, police say
Baton Rouge police said they have arrested a man for an early morning shooting last Sunday that left a woman dead in a car on Glen Oaks Drive. Marcus Earl Green, 42, was booked Thursday into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on counts of second-degree murder and illegal use of a weapon in the killing of Rosalind Scott, BRPD spokesman Sgt. L'Jean McKneely said.
brproud.com
Man shot to death in Scotlandville area domestic incident
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A Thursday (September 1) afternoon shooting on Foster Road off Comite Drive left one person dead, officials say. According to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO), the shooting was the result of a domestic incident involving two men who were both armed.
wbrz.com
Man arrested after police found woman shot to death inside car on Glen Oaks Drive
BATON ROUGE - A man was booked for murder Thursday after police found a woman shot to death inside a car over the weekend. The Baton Rouge Police Department said Rosalind Scott, 59, was found shot to death Aug. 28 in a vehicle parked along Glen Oaks Drive. Police believe the shooting happened around 1:34 a.m. that morning.
wbrz.com
One dead after men got into shootout in front of Baton Rouge home
BATON ROUGE - One person is dead after two men got into a shootout in the front yard of a home on Foster Road. The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office said the shooting happened outside the home when two men pulled guns on each other, and one fired. The...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
theadvocate.com
One person shot dead in domestic incident off Foster Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was shot after an argument over a "domestic situation" off Foster Road ended with shots fired Thursday afternoon, authorities said. East Baton Rouge Sheriff's spokesperson Casey Rayborn Hicks said the incident happened in the 11000 block of Foster Road, a residential area east of Baker. A man who authorities suspect is the shooter was still on the scene around 4:30 p.m. Thursday, Hicks said.
theadvocate.com
Taxidermied animals, guns, cars uncovered during raid on Baton Rouge home, deputies say
A Baton Rouge pair was arrested after they were caught with thousands of dollars worth of items — including more than a dozen taxidermied exotic animals — believed to have been stolen from the home of a former East Feliciana coroner, the parish's sheriff's office said. East Feliciana...
theadvocate.com
Baton Rouge police investigating shooting near dog park on Dalrymple, official says
Baton Rouge Police are investigating a shooting injury Wednesday night near the Raising Cane's Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive, a spokesperson said. The shooting happened about 7 p.m. at a picnic table area near the park. One person was reported shot, said Sgt. L'Jean McKneely, police spokesman. The extent of...
brproud.com
15-year-old from Louisiana arrested after leading LSP on chase
PLATTENVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office was asked to investigate a reported vehicle theft on Friday, August 23. A car was allegedly taken from a business in Plattenville. APSO interviewed the victim and “deputies learned that while the victim was inside the establishment, her vehicle...
IN THIS ARTICLE
brproud.com
18-year-old driver dies in traffic crash on Wednesday night, police say
BATON ROUGE, La (BRPROUD) — The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating a fatal traffic crash that happened on Wednesday night. Detectives believe the driver of a 2011 Chevy Silverado ran a stop sign at the intersection of White Oak Drive and Pink Oak Drive and hit another Chevy Silverado. Police say the driver of the 2011 Silverado, identified as 18-year-old Bryan Martinez, died.
wbrz.com
BRPD officer allegedly held handcuffed woman captive; another accused of giving criminals police secrets
BATON ROUGE - A pair of police officers were arrested Thursday, just hours before a news conference where BRPD discussed multiple investigations into corruption at the department. WBRZ first reported on allegations that an officer was trading sensitive information to a drug dealer. The officer at the center of those...
theadvocate.com
Woman found in Hiawatha Street ditch died of health issues, not gunshots, police say
A Baton Rouge woman whose body was found in a ditch on Hiawatha Street actually died of a medical condition, Baton Rouge Police said — not from a gunshot wound, as they had first reported. In a statement released Wednesday, BRPD spokesman L'Jean McKneely said a death investigation performed...
Shooting near BR dog park started as fight, police say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was injured in a shooting near a dog park in Baton Rouge on Wednesday, Aug. 31, the Baton Rouge Police Department confirmed. Police said it happened near the bathroom area of the Raising Cane’s Dog Park on Dalrymple Drive. According to BRPD,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
18-year-old dies in crash; detectives believe he ran stop sign and hit another vehicle
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - An 18-year-old is dead after allegedly running through a stop sign and hitting another vehicle, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police said Bryan Martinez died from the injuries he suffered in a crash on Wednesday, Aug. 31. Detectives said the crash happened at...
brproud.com
Marijuana located after Zachary man clocked going 20 mph over speed limit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – An officer with the Baton Rouge Police Department was recently monitoring radar in the 3800 block of Perkins Rd. when a vehicle allegedly passed through over the speed limit. Late on Wednesday night, the officer clocked a vehicle going 61 mph in a 40...
wbrz.com
Disgruntled BRPD officer caught trying to embarrass police chief in traffic stop setup
BATON ROUGE - A plot to catch Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul breaking the rules backfired on an officer after his boss got wind of the scheme. During a news conference where BRPD addressed multiple investigations into wrongdoing by its own officers, the department revealed that an officer came up with a setup to try to catch the chief committing a crime. Leaders at BRPD heard about the plan after the officer told his coworkers about it.
brproud.com
One killed in N. Sherwood Forest area crash, a second person injured
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A deadly crash in the North Sherwood Forest area claimed one person’s life and left a second person injured Wednesday (August 31) night, officials say. The crash reportedly occurred shortly before 9 p.m. within the 10400 block of White Oak Drive, which is...
wbrz.com
Deputies looking for person connected to fatal overdose
TICKFAW - Deputies in Tangipahoa Parish are looking for a person who was with someone the night they overdosed and died on Aug. 9. Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Fadia El-Mohamed was with another woman when they overdosed in early August. Deputies said El-Mohamed is from Hammond, but frequents Johnson Lane in Tickfaw.
brproud.com
Chase ends with arrest of BR man, seizure of drugs and thousands of dollars
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A pursuit involving law enforcement ended with the arrest of Dionseus Wilkins, 29, of, Baton Rouge, around 10 p.m. on Monday, August 29. Prior to the arrest, Wilkins allegedly led members of the Louisiana State Police on a chase through West Baton Rouge Parish, onto the Mississippi River Bridge and into East Baton Rouge Parish.
Man pleads guilty to manslaughter charge after 2018 homicide in Plaquemine
PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - A man has pleaded guilty for shooting and killing someone in Plaquemine back in 2018. According to officials with the 18th Judicial District Attorney’s Office, Dexter Young pleaded guilty to charges of manslaughter and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon at the Iberville Parish Courthouse Wednesday morning, August 31.
brproud.com
Traffic stop ends with seizure of weapons, drugs and message from Baker police chief
BAKER, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baker Police Department performed a traffic stop around 2 a.m. in the 2900 block of Wilson St. on Tuesday, August 29. At the conclusion of the investigation, Braxton Anderson, 28, was arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. During the...
Comments / 0