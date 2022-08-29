Read full article on original website
WESH
Suspect in custody after armored truck robbery in Lake Mary, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. — An armored car was robbed just a little before 12:30 p.m. Thursday at a Seminole County bank near Lake Mary. No one was hurt, and a person was taken into custody minutes after everything went down. At one point, a shot was fired. Deputies swarmed...
Orlando woman charged in fatal shooting over Instagram ‘trash talk’
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Orange County deputies have charged a second person with murder for a shooting they say started on social media. On August 9, deputies responded to a cul-de-sac on Holly Creek Road in Zellwood after a man called 911 saying he was shot. The responding deputies arrived to find 23-year-old Demonte Cherry dead from multiple gunshot wounds.
click orlando
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say
LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
WESH
Lanes blocked on I-4 as Orlando officers help person in distress
ORLANDO, Fla. — All lanes along I-4 at Colonial Drive were blocked Thursday afternoon because of a person in distress, according to the Orlando Police Department. Orlando police were able to bring the person to safety and traffic is flowing once again.
WESH
18-year-old accused of killing his father in Deltona, hiding body in Orange County
DELTONA, Fla. — A Deltona man accused in a chaotic chase and shootout through Lake County this summer is facing new charges. Investigators in Volusia County just issued a warrant for second-degree murder against Jonny Santiago. The teenager is accused of killing his dad at his Deltona house and...
Arrest made in alleged Goff's Drive In arson
Orlando Police have arrested a man they suspect of setting a fire at Goff's Drive In earlier this year. The iconic ice cream stand in Parramore was set ablaze on May 20 and the stand's owner immediately suspected that their business was being targeted for reasons unknown. On Monday, police arrested 58-year-old Alfred Kirkland of Orlando on charges of arson.
WESH
Grocery delivery driver accused of lunging at, battering woman in Orange County
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thirty-three-year-old Aphner Gustave is accused in a case from a week ago at an Orange County complex on the east side. The victim said she ordered alcohol from the delivery app GoPuff, and when the driver checked her I.D., he "lunged in with his hand out and touched his right hand to her left breast,” according to the arrest report.
click orlando
Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
WESH
FHP: 34-year-old man dies in Seminole County crash
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash late Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 12 a.m. near mile marker 97 and on eastbound I-4. A sedan was driving in an inside lane on eastbound I-4 and near mile marker 97...
click orlando
Man confesses to killing wife, 17-year-old stepson, Lake County deputies say
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide and sexual battery at a mobile home park near Clermont. The sheriff’s office received a call just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a woman and teen at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont, according to the report.
Man charged in connection with Clermont double homicide
LAKE COUNTY, Fla. — A man has been arrested and charged after two people were killed in Clermont Wednesday, according to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies received a call around 2 p.m. Wednesday afternoon regarding a homicide on Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont.
click orlando
After another police suicide, Osceola sheriff’s office hires in-house counselor
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – After yet another police suicide in Central Florida, deputies have come up with a solution: the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office has finally hired a full-time in-house mental health expert. Until this year, the department never had one. Capt. Fred Hinderman grew up with the...
WESH
Deputies investigating body found in Orange County
According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a person's body was discovered in the water on Wednesday morning. Deputies say the person was located in water near the area of the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead when a fire department...
Man charged with arson in connection with blaze at iconic Orlando ice cream shop
ORLANDO, Fla. — A 58-year-old man was arrested Monday in connection with a fire at an iconic ice cream shop in Orlando’s Parramore neighborhood, records show. The fire happened May 20 at Goff’s Drive In on South Orange Blossom Trail near West Church Street. The shop has...
theapopkachief.com
Apopka driver involved in deadly accident that killed motorcyclist
An Apopka man was involved in a deadly vehicular accident that killed a motorcyclist last weekend in Orlando, said Florida Highway Patrol. On Saturday, August 27, at about 3 p.m., the Apopka driver, 52, was driving a 2012 BMW 5501 with a 40-year-old male passenger. The driver stopped at a stop sign on Pelee Street in the southbound lane at the intersection of University Boulevard in Orlando. The motorcyclist, a 44-year-old man from Winter Park, was riding a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R westbound on University Boulevard in the center lane approaching Pelee Street.
Man accused of killing wife in Delaney Park home headed back to courtroom
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orange County man accused of murdering his wife is set to be back in court Wednesday. David Tronnes is charged with first-degree murder in the 2018 death of his wife, Shanti Cooper-Tronnes, at their Delaney Park home. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
wogx.com
Family of Florida teen shot to death in car at apartment complex pleads for help finding killer
ORLANDO, Fla. - The family of Raniyah Gandy, the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed June 1 in her car at a Central Florida apartment complex, is asking for the public's help finding her killer. Family and friends of Raniyah gathered on Tuesday for a news conference wearing T-shirts...
WESH
Man accused of beating, killing 6-year-old son in Kissimmee reappears in court
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The man accused of beating and killing his 6-year-old son inside a Kissimmee motel room was back in court Wednesday. Larry Rhodes had a hearing clarifying his bond amounts. He’s facing second-degree murder, aggravated manslaughter of a child, aggravated child abuse and five counts of...
WESH
Seminole County demonstrates how to prevent hot car deaths
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A local mom, Makia Wallace, has been making her voice heard. “I realize now how God has changed my pain into purpose,” Wallace said. After losing her 21-month-old son Jace to a hot car, because a friend of the family forgot him inside a car nearly two years ago, Wallace has made stopping hot car deaths her mission.
fox35orlando.com
Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
