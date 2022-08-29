ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Armored truck employee shoots at man during robbery at Lake Mary bank, deputies say

LAKE MARY, Fla. – An armored truck employee shot at a man during a robbery at a Lake Mary bank Thursday afternoon, according to the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said that at some time before 12:30 p.m., employees of Loomis, a cash handling company, were making their way out of a Bank of America on Lake Mary Boulevard when a man took cash they were bringing out on a cart and fled in a white Mercedes.
Orlando Weekly

Arrest made in alleged Goff's Drive In arson

Orlando Police have arrested a man they suspect of setting a fire at Goff's Drive In earlier this year. The iconic ice cream stand in Parramore was set ablaze on May 20 and the stand's owner immediately suspected that their business was being targeted for reasons unknown. On Monday, police arrested 58-year-old Alfred Kirkland of Orlando on charges of arson.
WESH

Grocery delivery driver accused of lunging at, battering woman in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Thirty-three-year-old Aphner Gustave is accused in a case from a week ago at an Orange County complex on the east side. The victim said she ordered alcohol from the delivery app GoPuff, and when the driver checked her I.D., he "lunged in with his hand out and touched his right hand to her left breast,” according to the arrest report.
click orlando

Victims ID’d in Lake County beating deaths

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office confirmed the identities Thursday of the two people beaten to death near Clermont. Deputies said Sandra Gaudino, 38, and Ty Finister, 17, were both killed at a mobile home located at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort.
WESH

FHP: 34-year-old man dies in Seminole County crash

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol responded to the scene of a crash late Thursday night. Troopers say the crash happened around 12 a.m. near mile marker 97 and on eastbound I-4. A sedan was driving in an inside lane on eastbound I-4 and near mile marker 97...
click orlando

Man confesses to killing wife, 17-year-old stepson, Lake County deputies say

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. – The Lake County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a double homicide and sexual battery at a mobile home park near Clermont. The sheriff’s office received a call just after 2 p.m. on Wednesday in connection to the murder of a woman and teen at 244 Jewelfish Road in the Thousand Trails Resort in Clermont, according to the report.
WESH

Deputies investigating body found in Orange County

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, a person's body was discovered in the water on Wednesday morning. Deputies say the person was located in water near the area of the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The person, who has not been identified, was pronounced dead when a fire department...
theapopkachief.com

Apopka driver involved in deadly accident that killed motorcyclist

An Apopka man was involved in a deadly vehicular accident that killed a motorcyclist last weekend in Orlando, said Florida Highway Patrol. On Saturday, August 27, at about 3 p.m., the Apopka driver, 52, was driving a 2012 BMW 5501 with a 40-year-old male passenger. The driver stopped at a stop sign on Pelee Street in the southbound lane at the intersection of University Boulevard in Orlando. The motorcyclist, a 44-year-old man from Winter Park, was riding a 2015 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R westbound on University Boulevard in the center lane approaching Pelee Street.
WESH

Seminole County demonstrates how to prevent hot car deaths

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — A local mom, Makia Wallace, has been making her voice heard. “I realize now how God has changed my pain into purpose,” Wallace said. After losing her 21-month-old son Jace to a hot car, because a friend of the family forgot him inside a car nearly two years ago, Wallace has made stopping hot car deaths her mission.
fox35orlando.com

Body found in water next to Hooters in Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A body was found Wednesday morning in what appeared to be a retention pond in Orlando. The Orange County Sheriff's Office says the victim was found near the 8500 block of Palm Parkway. The fire department pronounced the person dead on scene. The body of water...
