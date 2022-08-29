ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Late Country Singer Naomi Judd Left Behind a Staggering Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death

By Samantha Agate
Closer Weekly
Closer Weekly
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ZOSvn_0hZfAayM00
Debby Wong/Shutterstock

Late singer Naomi Judd made a lasting impact on country music before her death by suicide on April 30, 2022, at age 76. The icon was best known for being part of the duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna Judd. She left behind an incredible net worth after 40 years in the spotlight. Keep scrolling to learn more about her fortune and legacy.

What Was Naomi Judd’s Net Worth?

Naomi had an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to multiple reports. The Grammy winner captivated fans with hits like “Mama, He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me” and “Have Mercy.” The Judds conquered country music until they disbanded in 1991. They embarked on an incredibly successful farewell tour that year before Wynonna went to work on solo projects.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HXoke_0hZfAayM00
Paul A Hebert/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

While it seemed like the mother-daughter pair were moving on from performing as a duo, they did reunite several times on stage in the years that followed. They released the song “I Will Stand by You” in 2010 before starring in their own reality show the following year. Naomi and Wynonna embarked on another tour 10 years after they last traveled the globe together.

Naomi also ventured into acting during her career, appearing in An Evergreen Christmas, Frasier and Maybe It’s Me. The songwriter performed with her eldest daughter for the final time at the 2022 CMT Awards in the days leading up to her death. Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, shared news of their mother’s passing two weeks after the performance.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” Ashley wrote on Twitter at the time. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

What Happened to Naomi Judd’s Fortune?

One day after Naomi’s death, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Both Wynonna and Ashley attended the ceremony and delivered a heartfelt speech about their mother.

​​“My mama loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her,” Ashley said to the audience during the ceremony. “I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today. Your esteem for her and your regard for her really penetrated her heart. And it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last years.”

Naomi left her massive fortune to her husband, Larry Strickland, whom she wed in 1989.

“Naomi trusted Larry like no one else, so that’s probably the reason,” a family friend told Closer in August 2022. “But Wynonna and Ashley were shocked. It was definitely unexpected.”

While the tragedy of their mother’s death was hard on both Wynonna and Ashley, the pair leaned on each other through their time of grief.

“Wynonna and Ashley still have their long-standing issues and disagreements,” the insider said. “But losing their mom so suddenly, and in such a tragic way, has made them realize that life is too short.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Comments / 93

Beatrice Miele
4d ago

Her " Legecy" will be forever tarnished by leaving her kids" especially Wynonna, out of her will. Without Wynonna , Naomi would have just been a nurse, not a retired Millionaire. .Sorry, lost all RESPECT for her with that stroke of her pen.!

Reply(18)
75
nice guys
3d ago

I don't understand mental illness, she was talented, wealthy and beautiful, given those standards I should have taken my life , but I go to work everyday and what little I have is mine , life is precious, it needs to be valued

Reply(3)
44
Charles Schenher
3d ago

sometimes it's better to be poor and be happy my grandmother used to tell me all the time you can be poor as a Hant but still be clean and happy it's all up to you

Reply(2)
21
Related
RadarOnline

Naomi Judd Feared Grandson, Who Works For Local Sheriff, Would Find Her After Suicide

Troubled country queen Naomi Judd had planned to kill herself for years — but long held back because she didn’t want her body to be discovered by her grandson, who works as a local deputy sheriff, Radar has learned.The tragic singer, 76, who made up the superstar duo The Judds with daughter Wynonna, committed suicide at her Tennessee home on April 30 — despite previously vowing not to harm herself over fears grandkid Elijah, 27, would be forced to investigate her death.Elijah, an eight-year veteran of the Williamson County Sheriff’s Office, is the son of Wynonna and her first husband,...
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
survivornet.com

Rita Wilson, 65, Wife Of Tom Hanks, 66, And Mom Of Troubled Rapper ‘Chet Haze,’ 32, Releases Her ‘Dream’ Country Music Album: She’s Thriving After Beating Cancer

Actress and singer Rita Wilson overcomes breast cancer with new music. Releases 5th Album, ‘Rita Wilson Now & Forever: Duets.’ a collection of timeless songs from the 70’s. Wilson has been married to Oscar winner Tom Hanks, 66, since 1988, and has two adult children and a...
CELEBRITIES
Taste of Country

Naomi Judd Autopsy Reveals Singer Left a Note

Naomi Judd's official autopsy confirms that she died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound, as her daughter, Ashley, previously revealed. She also had several prescription drugs in her system that are used to treat bipolar disorder. Several media outlets, including the Associated Press and USA Today shared that the Williamson County...
CELEBRITIES
RadarOnline

Judd Sisters' Bad Blood Revealed: Before Brawl Over Mom Naomi's $25 Million Will, They Duked It Out Over Political Views & Bombshell Memoir

The Judd sisters, Wynonna and Ashley, had been feuding long before drama popped off over being left out of their late mother Naomi's will. Earlier this week, Radar exclusively revealed that Wynonna, 58, placed blame on her sibling, 54, after Naomi's "baffling" decision to cut them out of her $25 million inheritance.We learned the Why Not Me singer is plotting to formally contest her late mom's will, which left total control of her fortune and estate to widower husband Larry Strickland following the country icon's tragic death by suicide in April. She was 76.A source told us that Wynonna believes...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Naomi Judd
Person
Larry Strickland
Person
Ashley Judd
RadarOnline

In Mourning: Ellen DeGeneres Looks Grim In First Public Sighting Since Ex-Girlfriend Anne Heche's Death

Ellen DeGeneres put on a brave face, stepping out with her wife Portia de Rossi weeks after her ex-girlfriend Anne Heche's tragic and unexpected passing.The 64-year-old former talk show host and de Rossi, 49, faced the public for the first time on Wednesday following Heche's fiery crash on August 5 that left her in a coma until her family took her off life support. Radar has learned DeGeneres and her wife ate Italian food at the upscale restaurant Tre Lune, located in their ritzy neighborhood of Montecito, California — but their date looked anything but pleasant. De Rossi put her...
MONTECITO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Suicide#Net Worth#Legacy After Her Death
extratv

Trace Adkins Gives Update on Toby Keith Amid Cancer Battle

Trace Adkins is supporting friend Toby Keith amid his cancer battle. In June, 60-year-old Toby shared the news on Instagram, revealing he had been diagnosed with stomach cancer. “Extra” Special Correspondent Alecia Davis spoke with Adkins at the 15th Annual Academy of Country Music Honors in Nashville, where he gave...
CELEBRITIES
International Business Times

Four Beloved TV Actors Died Over The Weekend

Hollywood has yet again lost four beloved television and film actors who made fans from across the globe laugh, cry and fall in love with their relatable characters. Below is the list of the actors and actresses whose legacies will never be forgotten even beyond their lifetimes. 1. Robyn Griggs.
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

Dolly Parton Never Calls Her Husband Carl Dean By His Name… She Only Calls Him “Daddy”

Dolly Parton never ceases to make me laugh. She’s downright hilarious, and she always has a couple good one-liners up her sleeve for any interview she does. I’m sure that’s part of what’s kept her marriage to her husband of 55 years, Carl Dean, fresh and exciting. Though Carl chooses to intentionally stay out of the spotlight, Dolly often mentions him and what a solid marriage they’ve built over the years.
RELATIONSHIPS
OK! Magazine

Did Maria Shriver Go Under The Knife? Star Looks Nearly Unrecognizable In Latest Outing

Who's that girl? Over this past weekend, a makeup-free Maria Shriver stepped out in Santa Monica, Calif., looking a bit worse for wear.In the snaps, the star's face appeared somewhat altered, almost as if her skin was pulled back at the temples. She was clad in a lavender tee, black leggings and sneakers, with her hair in a half-up, half-down style.According to a report, she was in the area to check out the progress being made on her new home that's still in construction.While the journalist has been living a more low-key life, her and ex Arnold Schwarzenegger's son Patrick...
SANTA MONICA, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Celebrities
RadarOnline

‘He Didn’t Trust Her Emotional State’: Late Naomi Judd’s Husband Consumed With Guilt Over Country Star’s Death, Tried To Hide Guns From Her At Home

Is this the real reason the famous Judd clan is suing to block details over the heartbreaking death of country superstar Naomi Judd?Judd’s husband, Larry, along with daughters Wynonna and Ashley, would hide guns on their sprawling 1,000-acre Leiper’s Fork, Tennessee, estate so “Naomi could not get her hands on a firearm,” Radar has exclusively learned.“Larry was always worried about how fragile she was,” explained a source close to the family. “He never wanted to leave her alone because he didn’t trust her emotional state.”Larry is consumed by guilt over her death, the source said.“I’m told he feels very guilty...
CELEBRITIES
Washington Examiner

Naomi Judd was found alive after self-inflicted firearm wound: Court filing

The family of Naomi Judd filed a court petition requesting that documents related to her death remain confidential. The petition notes that Ashley Judd found her mother alive after a self-inflicted firearm wound and waited with her for around 30 minutes until help arrived, according to the Tennessean. The matriarch...
CELEBRITIES
Us Weekly

Kelly Clarkson Reveals She Spent the Summer With Ex Brandon Blackstock and Kids at Their Montana Ranch: It’s ‘Been a Rough Couple Years’

Putting their family first! After finalizing her divorce, Kelly Clarkson offered a glimpse at her coparenting approach with ex-husband Brandon Blackstock. “It’s obviously been a rough couple years so it was really important to me to, like, shut down for a minute,” Clarkson, 40, told Today on Tuesday, August 23, about taking daughter River, 8, and son Remi, 6, to Montana for the summer. “I literally four-wheeled in the mountains, and I have a lot of water on my property so my sister, my nephew and I, and a couple friends just spent the whole summer in the mountains, just hanging out in nature.”
MONTANA STATE
E! News

Country Singer Luke Bell Dead at 32 After Going Missing

Country music has lost a rising star. Luke Bell—known for his classic honky-tonk sound—has passed away at 32 after having gone missing for more than a week. Bell was found dead in Tucson, Arizona, on Aug. 30. near where he had been reported missing on Aug. 20, according to the Tucson Police Department, per the New York Post. A representative with the Pima County Medical Examiner's office confirmed to E! News that they have received Bell's body and an autopsy is pending.
TUCSON, AZ
DoYouRemember?

Simon Cowell Expresses Grief After Death Of ‘AGT’ Contestants

Throughout his career on television, Simon Cowell has crossed paths with many talented and hopeful contestants. Their stories do not end once the final buzzer goes off, and sadly some of those journeys end far sooner than anticipated. Recently, a former America’s Got Talent contestant, Nolan Neal, died, and Cowell has opened up about the feelings of grief that come with a loss such as this.
CELEBRITIES
Closer Weekly

Closer Weekly

60K+
Followers
2K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

A celebrity weekly for the 40+ crowd! Make sure to check out our website at closerweekly.com! Twitter and Instagram: @CloserWeekly

 https://www.closerweekly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy