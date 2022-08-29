Late Country Singer Naomi Judd Left Behind a Staggering Net Worth and Legacy After Her Death

Debby Wong/Shutterstock

Late singer Naomi Judd made a lasting impact on country music before her death by suicide on April 30, 2022, at age 76. The icon was best known for being part of the duo The Judds with her daughter Wynonna Judd. She left behind an incredible net worth after 40 years in the spotlight. Keep scrolling to learn more about her fortune and legacy.

What Was Naomi Judd’s Net Worth?

Naomi had an estimated net worth of $25 million, according to multiple reports. The Grammy winner captivated fans with hits like “Mama, He’s Crazy,” “Why Not Me” and “Have Mercy.” The Judds conquered country music until they disbanded in 1991. They embarked on an incredibly successful farewell tour that year before Wynonna went to work on solo projects.

While it seemed like the mother-daughter pair were moving on from performing as a duo, they did reunite several times on stage in the years that followed. They released the song “I Will Stand by You” in 2010 before starring in their own reality show the following year. Naomi and Wynonna embarked on another tour 10 years after they last traveled the globe together.

Naomi also ventured into acting during her career, appearing in An Evergreen Christmas, Frasier and Maybe It’s Me. The songwriter performed with her eldest daughter for the final time at the 2022 CMT Awards in the days leading up to her death. Wynonna and her sister, Ashley Judd, shared news of their mother’s passing two weeks after the performance.

“Today we sisters experienced a tragedy. We lost our beautiful mother to the disease of mental illness,” Ashley wrote on Twitter at the time. “We are shattered. We are navigating profound grief and know that as we loved her, she was loved by her public. We are in unknown territory.”

What Happened to Naomi Judd’s Fortune?

One day after Naomi’s death, The Judds were inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame. Both Wynonna and Ashley attended the ceremony and delivered a heartfelt speech about their mother.

​​“My mama loved you so much, and she appreciated your love for her,” Ashley said to the audience during the ceremony. “I’m sorry that she couldn’t hang on until today. Your esteem for her and your regard for her really penetrated her heart. And it was your affection for her that did keep her going in these last years.”

Naomi left her massive fortune to her husband, Larry Strickland, whom she wed in 1989.

“Naomi trusted Larry like no one else, so that’s probably the reason,” a family friend told Closer in August 2022. “But Wynonna and Ashley were shocked. It was definitely unexpected.”

While the tragedy of their mother’s death was hard on both Wynonna and Ashley, the pair leaned on each other through their time of grief.

“Wynonna and Ashley still have their long-standing issues and disagreements,” the insider said. “But losing their mom so suddenly, and in such a tragic way, has made them realize that life is too short.”

If you or someone you know is in emotional distress or considering suicide, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).