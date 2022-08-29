Read full article on original website
Worland Starts out Strong with a 3 TD Win over Powell
Worland is looking to turn on a new leaf on the gridiron after 12 straight losing seasons and opened some eyes on Friday with a 28-7 win over Powell to begin the 3A campaign. Worland quarterback Kade Weber was an all-state performer a year ago and was 11-15 for 152 yards with 3 touchdown passes, plus 82 yards on the ground. You can't ask for much more than that. Brock Douzenis was an all-conference receiver for the Warriors in 2021 and he was terrific on Friday night with 6 catches for 115 yards and 4 scores including a 75-yard pick-six on defense. Worland did get bit by the injury bug in this game and we'll see how that plays out for the rest of the season.
