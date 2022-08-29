Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
boothbayregister.com
Color abounds at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens
Brunswick photographer Martin Grassie recorded the late summer blooms at Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens in Boothbay during his Sept. 1 visit. “Great to be at the Gardens again!” he wrote when submitting these photos. Glad you did, Martin. Enjoy.
boothbayregister.com
Concert fundraiser held for Veggies to Table
A spirited crowd on Boothbay Harbor’s Mt. Pisgah gathered at the historic boat cabins “La Merida” a fine summer Sunday afternoon to enjoy wine, cheeses and the music and lyrics of singer-songwriter John Shindler. The event raised money for Veggies to Table, a 30-acre organic farm that donates 100 percent of their vegetables and cut flowers to over two dozen local community food banks.
boothbayregister.com
The Lincoln Home’s 1920’s Birthday Party a Smashing Success!
What a night to Celebrate and Remember all that the Lincoln Home has meant to so many people over the last 95 years...residents, families, community members, employees! So much fun - dancing to The Boneheads, sampling incredible food by the Lincoln Home Culinary Team, Signature 1920's cocktails served by Newcastle Publick House, playing lawn games, sitting by the fires, photos with great antique cars, bidding on fun auction items....mingling, sharing stories of this great community of residents and caregivers. Thank you to our team for making this evening happen, and to our business presenters; Colby & Gale & Reed Insurance Advisors, sponsors; HM Payson, The Cheney Group, Midcoast Energy, Muscongus Bay Aquaculture, and to our supporters; Sheepscot Bay Physical Therapy, The First Bank, Louis Doe Home Center and Richard and Sally Bartley.
boothbayregister.com
Exhibit of abstract art continues to Sept. 17
The seven artists and their mentor whose works are currently on display at the Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset have named this exhibit “Collective Imagination.” The title is an apt description, as the artists have actually formed a collective for the purpose of inspiring and critiquing each other’s work. For the past seven years or so, they have grown in their ability to express themselves through regular meetings for critique and inspiration.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
boothbayregister.com
Storytree Theatre begins Sept. 27 at Merry Barn
Join Teralyn Reiter, founder of Storytree Theatre and teaching artist extraordinaire, for an 11-week theatre journey. Under Teralyn's gentle guidance, kids will write, act, create sets, and produce their own play. The journey begins Tuesday, Sept. 27 culminating in performances on Tuesday, Dec. 13 and Thursday, Dec. 15. This programming...
boothbayregister.com
Midcoast Conservancy State of Damariscotta Lake event draws a large audience
Nearly 150 people gathered at Jewell Lodge on the Wavus Camp grounds on Tuesday, Aug. 23, to hear a report on the health of Damariscotta Lake. Midcoast Conservancy staff, including Damariscotta Lake Manager Patricia Nease and Director of Water and Communications Tim Trumbauer, shared a 30-minute presentation on the trends, threats and successes related to the lake. Host Kieve Wavus Education provided a bucolic setting and Instagram-worthy appetizers!
boothbayregister.com
River Company’s Shakespeare production going up in theaters
River Company's zany production of “The Complete Works of William Shakespeare (abridged)” extends its run with shows at the Waldo and Lincoln theaters!. Performances at the Waldo, 916 Main St. in Waldoboro are Sept. 16 and 17 at 7:30 p.m. Doors open at 6:30 p.m. Wine, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages will be available for purchase before the show and at intermission. Per the Maine CDC, The Waldo recommends wearing a mask while inside the theatre. Masks will be available at the box office.
boothbayregister.com
Prawer graduates from Bates
Nick Prawer of Boothbay Harbor graduated from Bates College in Lewiston May 29 after majoring in environmental studies. Prawer, the son of Todd I. Prawer and Alison E. Prawer, is a 2018 graduate of Carrabassett Valley Academy.
IN THIS ARTICLE
boothbayregister.com
THE PUB - NEW HOURS - Lunch, Drinks, & Dinner
An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
boothbayregister.com
Bath Savings celebrates employees, named “Best Place to Work”
Bath Savings celebrated employee accomplishments and named 20 staff members “All Stars” at the annual employee celebration held on Aug. 30 at Maine Maritime Museum in Bath. During the event, President Glenn Hutchinson announced that Bath Savings had been named one of the “Best Places to Work in Maine” for the ninth consecutive year.
boothbayregister.com
Neighbors talking to neighbors
Dawn Gilbert organized a late summer Maine picnic honoring Paul and Ann LePage in recognition of their contribution to the state of Maine and in support of Paul’s current gubernatorial campaign. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 on the Boothbay Common. The gathering featured friends, neighbors, good food, good music, and conversation.
boothbayregister.com
September First Friday Art Tour
Self-guided journeys led by an art lover’s desire to exercise their imagination. Go ahead - take a walk on the creative side!. Boothbay Region Art Foundation – 1 Townsend Avenue. Exhibit: “Something for Everyone” continues - this show represents 92 regional artists working in all media. Refreshments served...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
boothbayregister.com
Boothbay Region YMCA offers LIVESTRONG this fall
Boothbay Region YMCA is now offering LIVESTRONG at the YMCA, which is a free, 12-week recovery program for adult cancer patients and survivors. Registration is currently open for the session that begins on Tuesday, Sept. 27. Classes are held on Tuesday and Thursday, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Class sizes are small to provide individualized attention: and therefore, space is limited.
boothbayregister.com
Reinertsen retiring from United Way of Mid Coast Maine
Barbara Reinertsen, executive director of United Way of Mid Coast Maine, has announced she plans to retire at the end of the year, following 30 years of service to the organization. United Way works daily to improve the lives of thousands of local people by mobilizing people’s compassion into action,...
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb Fire Department
Aug. 1: 6:03 a.m., Route 27, one vehicle MVA, car vs. pole. Wires in roadway. Shut down Route 27, detoured traffic. Vehicle towed, controlled traffic until CMP removed wire from roadway. Aug. 3: 5:29 p.m., Route 1, three vehicle MVA, no injuries. Aug. 4: 9:54 p.m., Hemlock Hill Road, medical.
boothbayregister.com
Edgecomb fills ed tech/teacher job
In a special Aug. 31 meeting, the Edgecomb School Committee approved hiring Elaine Walsh to fill an educational technician and teaching job. Alternative Organizational Structure 98 Superintendent Robert Kahler reported Walsh has 23 years’ experience teaching and will work half-time in each position. “She has experience working in small group interventions. We are excited to have her joining the Edgecomb team,” he said. There were no other agenda items discussed during the Zoom conference meeting.
boothbayregister.com
Temp bridge in Woolwich to open after Labor Day
A temporary bridge built to keep Route 1 traffic moving during replacement of the Station 46 bridge in Woolwich will open following the Labor Day holiday. The $25 million project began last January; it’s expected to continue through January 2025 based on the current construction schedule, according to Maine Department of Transportation spokesman Paul Merrill.
Comments / 0