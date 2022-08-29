What a night to Celebrate and Remember all that the Lincoln Home has meant to so many people over the last 95 years...residents, families, community members, employees! So much fun - dancing to The Boneheads, sampling incredible food by the Lincoln Home Culinary Team, Signature 1920's cocktails served by Newcastle Publick House, playing lawn games, sitting by the fires, photos with great antique cars, bidding on fun auction items....mingling, sharing stories of this great community of residents and caregivers. Thank you to our team for making this evening happen, and to our business presenters; Colby & Gale & Reed Insurance Advisors, sponsors; HM Payson, The Cheney Group, Midcoast Energy, Muscongus Bay Aquaculture, and to our supporters; Sheepscot Bay Physical Therapy, The First Bank, Louis Doe Home Center and Richard and Sally Bartley.

NEWCASTLE, ME ・ 7 HOURS AGO