ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur, AL

Comments / 38

NevaJane
4d ago

no bond, he's not mental. people use that for an excuse to get out of trouble. he wasn't too metal to plan and sit and wait on her. a lot of people are just down right mean and ugly hearted. these type people have always been around. the numbers are just rapidly growing these days.they have no remorse, respect, feelings, they are just narcissist at the very core of their being. people say we don't need our guns for protection, with these numbers growing. who us going to protect you and your family against people like this? or the people out here that wants to take what's yours? these numbers are growing everyday.

Reply
9
Smartass
3d ago

See why didn't this story get National attention. An innocent Caucasian woman killed by a supposedly mentally unstable African American operating a motor vehicle. And then did an horrible act afterwards. Now can this or will it be considered a hate crime... probably not. And I'm sure his lawyer will say he was abused as a child.. came from a broken home....one of the parents did drugs or some on the wheel of excuses.

Reply(3)
5
Brian Michael 5150
4d ago

Terrible story! I hope that sicko gets worse than he deserves because she sure did!!!

Reply(10)
15
Related
WAFF

Woman in stolen truck crashes at Madison body shop

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - “It almost looked like they intentionally ran off the road, you know? But of course, that wasn’t the case.”. Jeremy Hammond couldn’t believe his eyes after seeing the footage of a stolen truck careening off the road before crashing into a pole and damaging several cars in the lot of Eagle Collision Center. The crash happened after 5 p.m. on August 30.
MADISON, AL
CBS 42

Man killed in I-59/20 crash identified

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 43-year-old man killed in a crash on I-59/20 was identified Friday morning. According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, Oneil Xavier Frazier was stopped in the emergency lane on the shoulder of I-59/20 NB, between the Airport Hwy exit and the I-20 East entrance ramp, when he was involved in […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
WAFF

Two people attacked by dog in Lawrence Co.

TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured during a dog attack in Town Creek on Thursday. Deputies were called to the scene on County Road 150. When they arrived, they found two people with severe dog bites and a dog that had been shot twice. One of the people had been bitten in the neck and the other had been bitten in the leg.
TOWN CREEK, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Huntsville, AL
Crime & Safety
Local
Alabama Crime & Safety
City
Decatur, AL
Decatur, AL
Obituaries
Huntsville, AL
Obituaries
Decatur, AL
Crime & Safety
City
Moulton, AL
State
Alabama State
Alabama State
Alabama Obituaries
The Cullman Tribune

Multi-vehicle I-65 wreck leaves 1 dead

CULLMAN, Ala. – A multi-vehicle wreck on Interstate 65 northbound in Cullman County claimed the life of an Indiana woman Wednesday.   Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick identified the victim as Ruth Bahr, 58, of Vincennes, Indiana.   The wreck happened at approximately 10:40 a.m. near mile marker 291.   Alabama State Troopers said Bahr was fatally injured when the 2017 Buick Envision in which she was a passenger was struck in the rear by a 2015 Volvo tractor-trailer driven by Davinder S. Marwah, 35, of Fresno, California. The impact caused the Buick to strike the guardrail.   After the initial impact, the Volvo rear-ended a 2015 Nissan...
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAAY-TV

Coroner identifies victim of deadly Morgan County campground shooting

The Morgan County Coroner has identified the victim of Thursday's deadly shooting at Quail Creek Campground in Morgan County. Coroner Jeff Chunn said 48-year-old Jeremy Alexander Morse, of Decatur, died from injuries sustained after being hit by multiple gunshots. Investigators say Morse was alive when deputies arrived. Air Evac was...
MORGAN COUNTY, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#North Alabama#Obituary#Murder#Violent Crime
wvtm13.com

Driver charged with murdering woman struck in store parking lot in Decatur

DECATUR, Ala. — Authorities in Alabama say a woman killed by a car in the parking lot of a Walmart store was struck on purpose. The Decatur Police Department said in a Facebook post that evidence indicates a man pulled his car into a parking space and sat idling until Sherry Sain walked behind his vehicle, then accelerated in reverse until the vehicle struck her.
DECATUR, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Obituaries
NewsBreak
Walmart
WAAY-TV

Suspect in Friday murder surrenders to Decatur Police

Two men are now in custody and charged with capital murder after a body was found Friday in Decatur. Justin Da Shawn Fuqua, 18, surrendered to the Decatur Police Department on Tuesday afternoon after police announced they were looking for him Monday night. He's been charged with capital murder in...
DECATUR, AL
WRBL News 3

1 killed in major crash on I-65 in Cullman County

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — One person died following a multiple-vehicle crash off I-65 Wednesday afternoon. More News from WRBL According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the crash occurred at approximately 11:29 a.m. Wednesday in the northbound lane of I-65 near the 291-mile marker in Cullman County. Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick confirmed a fatality did […]
CULLMAN COUNTY, AL
WAFF

Major crash cleared on Hwy. 31 in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that a crash on Highway 31 in Hartselle has been cleared. According to the post, the crash was on Hwy 31. near Thompson Rd. A spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office said one person was taken to the hospital by air.
HARTSELLE, AL
WAFF

Four-week-old baby found dead at Cullman motel

Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Artemis I: Rocket in ‘safe configuration’ as team evaluates next steps before Friday’s launch window. Preston Nelson appeared in court virtually, preliminary hearing set. Updated: 2 hours ago. Preston...
CULLMAN, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
191K+
Followers
56K+
Post
68M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy