TOWN CREEK, Ala. (WAFF) - The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office says two people were injured during a dog attack in Town Creek on Thursday. Deputies were called to the scene on County Road 150. When they arrived, they found two people with severe dog bites and a dog that had been shot twice. One of the people had been bitten in the neck and the other had been bitten in the leg.

TOWN CREEK, AL ・ 4 HOURS AGO