Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts
Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
Amari Cooper Is Trending Following The Eagles' Trade Today
Fans are already comparing the Amari Cooper trade to the Jalen Reagor trade. The Eagles traded Reagor to the Minnesota Vikings on Wednesday and got a couple of draft picks in return. If that deal is compared to the Cooper deal where the Cowboys traded him to the Browns, the Cowboys got basically nothing for a good wideout.
Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers
The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
Steelers, Vikings Have Agreed To A Trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers have added to their offensive line depth with a trade on Tuesday afternoon. Pittsburgh sent a conditional 2025 seventh-round pick to the Minnesota Vikings in exchange for veteran offensive lineman Jesse Davis. Davis had signed with the Vikings this offseason after spending five years with the Miami Dolphins.
Raiders Release Veteran Wide Receiver In Surprise Move
The Las Vegas Raiders released veteran wide receiver Keelan Cole ahead of Tuesday's 53-man roster cut deadline. This move leaves the Raiders with just five wide receiver options heading into the 2022 regular season. The Raiders added Cole as a free agent back in May. The former New York Jet/Jacksonville...
Look: Purdue Player's Gross Moment Went Viral Last Night
Midway through the fourth quarterback of Thursday night's matchup against Penn State, Purdue defensive back Chris Jefferson snagged an interception and ran it back for a 72-yard, go-ahead pick six. The lengthly sprint and overwhelming excitement of a rocking Ross-Ade Stadium clearly got the best of Jefferson. The senior DB...
Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback
The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
Look: Mike McCarthy Is Hinting At Big Potential Move
Clearly, Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy isn't afraid to hint at the team's next move. When asked Wednesday if the Cowboys will add a veteran offensive lineman, McCarthy responded, "Stay tuned." The timing of this comment from McCarthy is interesting to say the least. ESPN's Todd Archer reported Wednesday...
Packers Reportedly Re-Signing Notable Wide Receiver
The Green Bay Packers have added a wide receiver on Wednesday. Sort of, at least. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are re-signing wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He is being added to their practice squad just hours after being waived by the team. The Packers initially claimed Fulgham...
Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts
The Los Angeles Rams have a plethora of targets for Matthew Stafford to throw to this upcoming season. With Allen Robinson joining Cooper Kupp as a free agent addition this offseason, it looks like the Rams offense is poised to be even better than it was last season. Unfortunately, it appears they may have released […] The post Matthew Stafford weapon surprisingly gets boot as part of Rams 53-man roster cuts appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Longtime NFL Star Has Brutally Honest Admission On Gisele
A longtime NFL star had a brutally honest admission on Tom Brady's return to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Brady, 45, retired earlier this year, only to come back to football after about a month. The seven-time Super Bowl-winning quarterback again left the Bucs in training camp. Brady was away for...
NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News
With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave
Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
Panthers Reportedly Signed Notable Quarterback On Wednesday
The Carolina Panthers have added a lot of quarterbacks to their ranks over the past couple of years. But ahead of the 2022 season, they're adding one more. According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Panthers are signing third-year quarterback Jacob Eason to their practice squad. Eason was cut by the Seattle Seahawks earlier this week.
Vikings Reportedly Plan To Sign Veteran Quarterback
The Minnesota Vikings are reportedly expected to sign veteran quarterback David Blough to fill their third-string quarterback spot. Blough, who was cut by the Detroit Lions just after the 53-man roster deadline on Tuesday, will join the Vikings' practice squad roster. The Vikings currently have just two quarterback options —...
Steelers Reportedly Made Interesting Signing On Thursday
During the 2021 NFL season, the Pittsburgh Steelers led the league in sacks and had a stout passing defense. However, after significant injuries to the defensive tackle room, the team finished among the bottom of the league in rushing yards allowed. Now, the team is doing something about it. In...
Lamar Jackson Has Reportedly Made A Decision On Week 1
In an ideal world, Lamar Jackson would sign a long-term contract with the Baltimore Ravens before the start of the regular season. However, there's no guarantee that'll happen. While on ESPN's Get Up this Thursday morning, Dianna Russini provided an update on Jackson's situation in Baltimore. According to Russini, the...
Paul Finebaum Already Eliminated 1 Team From Playoff Contention
Notre Dame enters the season ranked fifth in the national polls, but faces a tall task opening up at Ohio State. The Fighting Irish could lose Saturday night's opener and still make the College Football Playoff, if they can run the table and finish 11-1. Paul Finebaum isn't giving them any chance of doing that though.
