West Texas weekend calendar of events, Sept. 2-4
TEXAS, USA — You've heard people say, "There's nothing to do in town." Here is a list of events happening in San Angelo and Abilene to do with your friends and family. 8 a.m. - West Texas Fair & Rodeo Cattle Shows: Open Polled Hereford, Open Hereford, Open Angus (Each show will begin 30 minutes after the previous show), Expo Center of Taylor County First Financial Pavilion Cattle Ring, 1700 Hwy 36.
Coming Soon To the Paramount Theatre in Abilene New Bigger Better Seats
Americans have grown since the 1900s, in both population size and in the sheer size of the human body. Elife.org aka eLife Digest reports that the human body has grown considerably from 1920 to 2020 both in height and in circumference. And I personally will attest that within the last...
FULL EVENTS SCHEDULE: West Texas Fair and Rodeo 2022 coming to Abilene next week
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Abilene’s annual West Texas Fair and Rodeo is coming next week, set to take place at the Taylor County Expo Center September 8 through 17. The fair will be open from 4:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. weekdays and from 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. Saturdays. West Texas Fair and Rodeo Staff […]
Seen This Sign Before? Popular Tex-Mex Eatery to Expand Locations in Texas
A legendary Tex-Mex restaurant in Austin popular for its outdoor sign has its sight set on something big. As big as the Lone Star State itself. El Arroyo restaurant and its words of wisdom will soon expand in Texas according to a recent report from My San Antonio. The restaurant,...
New seats coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – New, bigger seats are coming to Abilene’s historic Paramount Theatre! A project to replace 679 seats at the theatre on Cypress Street will take place during a two-week period in October, with hopes of unveiling the finished project for Alfred Hitchcok’s Psycho Halloween night. Seats located downstairs will be taken out […]
Nothing Bundt Cakes in Abilene Giving Away Free Bundtlets On September 1st
Nothing Bundt Cakes has been in business for 25 years, and they have decided to have a sweet celebration by hooking up customers with free bundtlets on Thursday, September 1st. Plus they're giving you a chance to win a $25,000 party planned by a celebrity party planner. First of all,...
2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th Through the 17th
The 2022 West Texas Fair and Rodeo is September 8th through the 17th at the Taylor County Expo Center. This year Rochelle Johnson, General Manager of the Taylor County Expo Center says that you can expect more food, more music, more entertainment, and definitely more fun. Sneak-A-Peek kicks things off...
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Thursday September 1st
Cooler weather will continue to stick around and our rain chances continue to look very good. We should see today, a mostly cloudy sky and a 80% chance of showers sticking around. The high will rise to around a cool 81 degrees and the winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph and remain on the light side. For tonight, we will see a 20% chance of isolated showers otherwise partly cloudy skies. The low will drop to around 69 and the winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.
bigcountryhomepage.com
Abilene area forecast: Tuesday August 30th
Rain chances look really good for today and into tomorrow. A decrease in precip chances will continue the rest of the week however, we certainly will not rule out the chance of afternoon showers sticking around. For today, we will see a 70% chance of showers otherwise cloudy and a high of 92 degrees. The winds will be light at 5-10 mph from the east northeast. For tonight, we will see a 50% chance of rain, otherwise cloudy skies and a low of 71 degrees. The winds will remain light at 5-10 mph from the north.
Abilene Alzheimer’s Assoc. Says It’s Okay to Wear White After Labor Day
If you know etiquette like I know etiquette then you already know it's not cool to wear white after Labor Day. However, a local Abilene Alzheimer's Association walk team says it's OK to wear white after Labor Day since it's meant to remind everyone about the fight to put an end to Alzheimer's.
Stay At This Awesome Historic Home On Sayles Blvd in Abilene
I drive by them all the time and I gaze at him in wonderment and amazement as to what they might be like on the inside. You know what I'm talking about, It's those prestigious, historic homes on Abilene's infamous Sayles Blvd. Well, now you can spend a night, a...
Rain in the Big Country: Up to 4″ recorded, what’s to come
BIG COUNTRY, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – It is no secret that the Big Country, along with much of Texas, is in desperate need of rain. Just one look at the Texas drought monitor will illustrate that to you in, quite literal flying colors. Last week, an area of low pressure, which was originally forecasted to bring […]
STUDY: Abilene rentals increase by 1% in a month, decreases by 1% since 2021
ABILENE, Texas (BigCountryHomepage.com) – According to a new study from Apartment List, Abilene’s rent increased by 1% in August, but decreased by 1% since August 2021. On the national level, median rent increased half-a-percent in the month of August. Getting back to the Key City, year-over-year growth is at 6.6%, as compared to 7.6% from […]
UPDATE: Luke Sweester sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweetser has been sentenced to life in prison for the murder of his brother-in-law, Abilene Realtor Tom Niblo. Sweetser has been sentenced to life in prison Thursday afternoon, after a brief sentencing hearing. He was also ordered to pay a $10,000. The same jury who found him guilty of 1st […]
When Does Twisted Root Burger Co. Open in Abilene, Texas?
Abilene restaurants come and go, but one I've been eagerly anticipating is about to open up. Oh yeah, they're hiring, too. Allen Ridge is the property over by ACU (and developed by ACU) that's home to quite a few new businesses like Apricot Lane Boutique, the Biscuit Bar, and Fuzzy's Taco Shop.
BREAKING: Luke Sweester found guilty in the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo
TAYLOR COUNTY, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweetser has been found guilty in the murder of his brother-in-law, Abilene Realtor Tom Niblo. A jury returned the verdict against Luke Sweetser Tuesday afternoon, finding him guilty for 1st Degree Murder. The jurors will now listen to testimony in a sentencing hearing before deciding his punishment in this […]
Abilene Police respond to fight at Abilene High campus
ABILENE, Texas — Abilene Police Department officers responded to a large fight between several students at the Abilene High School campus Thursday. Campus staff and APD officers responded immediately to the situation that happened during lunch, the Abilene Independent School District said. The Abilene Police Department said in an...
‘I feel like you’re trying to trap me’: Luke Sweetser testifies in sentencing hearing for murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Luke Sweester took the stand during his sentencing hearing for the murder of Abilene realtor Tom Niblo. During the hearing, prosecutors asked him what he thinks should happen to someone who committed such a horrible murder, and Sweester replied, “I feel like you’re trying to trap me.” He then said, “I […]
ktxs.com
Wet roads and rainy conditions create concerns for drivers
ABILENE, Texas — Getting some rain this week is a nice change but you still have to respect mother nature. Abilene Police Department Officer Greg Young says drivers need to be mindful that wet roads require even more defensive driving. “As we drive, those oils from your tire transfer...
HAPPENING NOW: Cars get stuck in flooded Abilene roads, intersections
ABILENE, Texas (KTAB/KRBC) – Be safe when driving in Abilene. Cars are already getting stuck due to flooding in certain roads and intersections. KTAB and KRBC has a crew driving around the north side of Abilene, where there has been a lot of high water reported off N 1st Street and in the areas of […]
Lone Star 1280
Abilene, TX
