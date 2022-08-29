Cooler weather will continue to stick around and our rain chances continue to look very good. We should see today, a mostly cloudy sky and a 80% chance of showers sticking around. The high will rise to around a cool 81 degrees and the winds will be out of the east at 5-10 mph and remain on the light side. For tonight, we will see a 20% chance of isolated showers otherwise partly cloudy skies. The low will drop to around 69 and the winds will be out of the south at 5-10 mph.

ABILENE, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO