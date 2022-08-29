ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
NBC Sports Chicago

5 players Bears could sign after NFL cut down day

TYLER JOHNSON - WIDE RECEIVER. Beat reporters out of Tampa Bay were surprised that Johnson didn’t make the team on Tuesday. But the Buccaneers have a deep wide receiver room with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin returning, and the addition of Julio Jones. Johnson played over half of the Bucs’ offensive snaps last season, and caught 36 balls for 310 yards.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Football
City
Cleveland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
State
Wisconsin State
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Illinois Football
City
Browns, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
State
Oregon State
City
Oregon, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Bears roster down to 22 players from previous regime

Ryan Pace's fingerprints are slowly fading away. The Chicago Bears brought their roster down to the NFL 53-man limit on Tuesday. After the final day of cuts, more players from the previous regime were cut. After the original rounds of cuts, 29 players remained from the previous regime. Now, just...
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

How Tonges' offensive versatility helped him land on roster

The fullback is back in Chicago, in a big way. When the Bears released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, it included not one, but two men who will be tasked with paving the way for David Montgomery and the other halfbacks. Khari Blasingame’s inclusion on the active roster was a foregone conclusion, since he’s clearly going to play a role not only in the team’s run blocking scheme, but in Luke Getsy’s passing attack too. Jake Tonges’ spot with the team was less certain, however.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Trent Dilfer on Justin Fields: "He looks efficient"

Trent Dilfer knows football. His patented "Dilfer Dimes" bit on ESPN generated traction from his breakdowns of quarterbacks. According to the long-time analyst and ex-NFL quarterback, he likes what he sees technically from Bears quarterback Justin Fields. "He looks efficient," Dilfer said on 670 the Score. "I think he worked...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Thomas
Person
Khari Blasingame
Person
Matt Adams
NBC Sports Chicago

Ex-Bear reacts to team releasing DL Khyiris Tonga

Ryan Poles and the Bears front office had a busy day with the waiver wire on Wednesday. The team claimed six players off the waiver wire -- the most of any NFL team. In reciprocation to their additions, they were forced to cut some players to meet the league's 53-man roster limit. One of the cuts was former seventh-round draft pick, Khyiris Tonga.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

Poles shuts down Jenkins trade talk: 'Good for' Bears at RG

LAKE FOREST – Teven Jenkins has been through the wringer over the past month. Even after making the initial 53-man roster Tuesday, the 24-year-old offensive lineman admitted he didn't feel he had any clarity about his future with the Bears. Jenkins has been bounced from right tackle to right guard while having his name in several trade rumors throughout August. The Oklahoma State product has been open and honest about how unhappy the situation has made him.
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.

 https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/

Comments / 0

Community Policy