Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Abbott starts sending migrants to a third Democrat stateAsh JurbergTexas State
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Northern Illinois Food Bank’s New North Suburban Center (NSC) Hosted Ribbon Cutting and Grand Opening EventKatie HeratyLake Forest, IL
Governor Abbott Sends 75 Migrants to ChicagoTom HandyChicago, IL
Governor Abbott is Not Making More Friends But is Doing Chicago a FavorTom HandyChicago, IL
Related
Yardbarker
Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL
After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
Colts GM upset about Bears claiming LB Sterling Weatherford
The Bears were the most active team on the waiver wire, claiming a league-high six players from waivers and adding them to the 53-man roster. One of the names the Bears claimed was Colts linebacker Sterling Weatherford. He must have potential, considering Colts general manager Chris Ballard mentioned Weatherford was...
5 players Bears could sign after NFL cut down day
TYLER JOHNSON - WIDE RECEIVER. Beat reporters out of Tampa Bay were surprised that Johnson didn’t make the team on Tuesday. But the Buccaneers have a deep wide receiver room with Mike Evans, Chris Godwin returning, and the addition of Julio Jones. Johnson played over half of the Bucs’ offensive snaps last season, and caught 36 balls for 310 yards.
SB head coach lists Justin Fields among elite quarterbacks
Justin Fields has garnered the utmost amount of praise a young quarterback can receive from players, ex-NFL stars and coaches. This praise might be the most credible and promising. When head coach Burce Arians was asked which quarterbacks he "has his eye on," or ones who could reach the level...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bears roster down to 22 players from previous regime
Ryan Pace's fingerprints are slowly fading away. The Chicago Bears brought their roster down to the NFL 53-man limit on Tuesday. After the final day of cuts, more players from the previous regime were cut. After the original rounds of cuts, 29 players remained from the previous regime. Now, just...
Report: Bears President Ted Phillips retiring after 2022 season
Longtime Chicago Bears President Ted Phillips plans to retire after the 2022 NFL season, according to Dan Pompei of The Athletic. Phillips, 65, has been with the team for 39 years, 23 years as the team's president. He began as the team's controller in 1983, working his way up toward director of finance until he was named president in 1999.
How Tonges' offensive versatility helped him land on roster
The fullback is back in Chicago, in a big way. When the Bears released their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday, it included not one, but two men who will be tasked with paving the way for David Montgomery and the other halfbacks. Khari Blasingame’s inclusion on the active roster was a foregone conclusion, since he’s clearly going to play a role not only in the team’s run blocking scheme, but in Luke Getsy’s passing attack too. Jake Tonges’ spot with the team was less certain, however.
Trent Dilfer on Justin Fields: "He looks efficient"
Trent Dilfer knows football. His patented "Dilfer Dimes" bit on ESPN generated traction from his breakdowns of quarterbacks. According to the long-time analyst and ex-NFL quarterback, he likes what he sees technically from Bears quarterback Justin Fields. "He looks efficient," Dilfer said on 670 the Score. "I think he worked...
RELATED PEOPLE
Ex-Bear reacts to team releasing DL Khyiris Tonga
Ryan Poles and the Bears front office had a busy day with the waiver wire on Wednesday. The team claimed six players off the waiver wire -- the most of any NFL team. In reciprocation to their additions, they were forced to cut some players to meet the league's 53-man roster limit. One of the cuts was former seventh-round draft pick, Khyiris Tonga.
Poles shuts down Jenkins trade talk: 'Good for' Bears at RG
LAKE FOREST – Teven Jenkins has been through the wringer over the past month. Even after making the initial 53-man roster Tuesday, the 24-year-old offensive lineman admitted he didn't feel he had any clarity about his future with the Bears. Jenkins has been bounced from right tackle to right guard while having his name in several trade rumors throughout August. The Oklahoma State product has been open and honest about how unhappy the situation has made him.
NBC Sports Chicago
Chicago, IL
14K+
Followers
14K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
Get Bears, Blackhawks, Bulls, Cubs and White Sox breaking news, scores, updates, interviews and more 24 hours a day about your favorite Chicago teams.https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/
Comments / 0