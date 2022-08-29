Read full article on original website
Damariscotta Pumpkinfest & Regatta funnels frivolity for fall
The fun frolic of the favorite festival of Maine’s Midcoast is forthcoming! Damariscotta Pumpkinfest and Regatta is back in full regalia, Oct. 7-9! Enjoy the whimsically embellished giant pumpkins, the beloved Pumpkin Parade, entertainment, food, and the most raucous river relay regatta, using giant pumpkins as vessels, and complete with costumed contenders at the helm!
BAD CLAMS
Lots of you are getting this newsletter because you made the mistake of signing up when you were visiting Boothbay Harbor. Granted, you probably had about a half-gallon of margaritas sloshing around your gullet along with a dozen oysters, 2 corndogs, and at least one "bad" clam. And because of...
September First Friday Art Tour
Self-guided journeys led by an art lover’s desire to exercise their imagination. Go ahead - take a walk on the creative side!. Boothbay Region Art Foundation – 1 Townsend Avenue. Exhibit: “Something for Everyone” continues - this show represents 92 regional artists working in all media. Refreshments served...
Concert fundraiser held for Veggies to Table
A spirited crowd on Boothbay Harbor’s Mt. Pisgah gathered at the historic boat cabins “La Merida” a fine summer Sunday afternoon to enjoy wine, cheeses and the music and lyrics of singer-songwriter John Shindler. The event raised money for Veggies to Table, a 30-acre organic farm that donates 100 percent of their vegetables and cut flowers to over two dozen local community food banks.
THE PUB - NEW HOURS - Lunch, Drinks, & Dinner
An Authentic & Historic Boothbay Harbor Restaurant. Looking for an oceanfront restaurant, or restaurant within minutes of Boothbay Harbor serving authentic Maine dishes?Make your reservation at The Pub, our Newagen Seaside Inn restaurant in Southport, Maine – just minutes away from Boothbay Harbor. Our executive chef takes Maine ingredients, fresh from earth and sea, from farm to table to transcendent.
Photography happenings in the Boothbay Harbor region Sept. 10-11
The annual Sunrise Lighthouse Photography cruise aboard the Balmy Days is this coming Saturday Sept. 10 leaving Pier 8 at 6 a.m. This cruise features the opportunity you to make your best shots of the area local lighthouses with the rising sunlight. Lighthouses in Maine mostly face East and with the low angle of the rising sun in the East the local lights are bathed in some really beautiful light that is perfect for viewing and for photography.
Villard Studios presents ‘The Art Cart’
Join us Wednesday, Sept. 7 for an exclusive look at Villard Studios’ latest educational tool, “The Art Cart.” Through this creation, we continue to work towards the preservation of the American Whiteline Woodblock Print. Presentation by Studio Manager Paige McKenney begins at 5:30 p.m. Please plan to...
Prominent arborist Bob Stanley to share tips on proper pruning of trees
The Boothbay Region Garden Club (https://www.boothbayregiongardenclub.org/) is pleased to announce that prominent local arborist Bob Stanley will be the featured speaker at its next meeting to be held on Wednesday, Sept. 14 at 1 p.m. at St. Columba’s Episcopal Church (32 Emery Lane, Boothbay Harbor). Members of the public are welcome and encouraged to attend.
Prawer graduates from Bates
Nick Prawer of Boothbay Harbor graduated from Bates College in Lewiston May 29 after majoring in environmental studies. Prawer, the son of Todd I. Prawer and Alison E. Prawer, is a 2018 graduate of Carrabassett Valley Academy.
Ms. Cindy’s Maine Vacation
For the record: I love newspapers – especially the New York Post. That outfit has fun with the news, which is refreshing as many of my former colleagues and their bosses treat today's news and their copy like it is holy writ. For the record: It is not. Day...
Neighbors talking to neighbors
Dawn Gilbert organized a late summer Maine picnic honoring Paul and Ann LePage in recognition of their contribution to the state of Maine and in support of Paul’s current gubernatorial campaign. The event was held on Saturday, Aug. 27 on the Boothbay Common. The gathering featured friends, neighbors, good food, good music, and conversation.
Sept. 2 update: Midcoast adds 23 new COVID-19 cases
AUGUSTA — The Maine CDC has updated its list of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in the state of Maine. Maine CDC conducts case investigations and contact tracing Monday through Friday. As a result, COVID-19 case data will be updated Tuesday through Saturday. Case data will not be updated Sunday and Monday or on holidays.
