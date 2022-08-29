The annual Sunrise Lighthouse Photography cruise aboard the Balmy Days is this coming Saturday Sept. 10 leaving Pier 8 at 6 a.m. This cruise features the opportunity you to make your best shots of the area local lighthouses with the rising sunlight. Lighthouses in Maine mostly face East and with the low angle of the rising sun in the East the local lights are bathed in some really beautiful light that is perfect for viewing and for photography.

BOOTHBAY HARBOR, ME ・ 2 DAYS AGO