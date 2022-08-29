Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Aggie-Eagle is back on Labor Day weekendThe Triangle TribuneWinston-salem, NC
Sudbay Automotive Makes $100,000 Gift To Sawyer Free 2025 CampaignGloWEST Communications, LLCGloucester, MA
Barry Goudreau former guitarist of BOSTON inducted The New England Music Hall of Fame. Sept.3rd. Hampton Beach CasinoES NEWS PRHampton, NH
7 Day New England Road Trip ItineraryJoJo's Cup of MochaSalem, MA
This Little Hole-in-the-Wall Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Clam Chowder in MassachusettsTravel MavenMassachusetts State
Related
Is It Illegal To Carry Two Forms of ID in Maine?
During our show this morning on "Matt & Lizzy in The Morning," we posed this question to our listeners,. Have you ever gotten a ticket that wasn’t for speeding?. The responses varied from parking tickets to accidents. But one caller really stood out to me and I needed to investigate this further. She was pulled over and the police officer asked to see her identification. When she opened her wallet, he noticed that she had two forms of IDs.
Hey Maine, If You See This On Your Car, Don’t Touch It & RUN
According to the Daily Star, a woman was hospitalized recently due to an extremely surprising and dangerous incident. Erin Mimms walked to her car after celebrating her birthday with her husband in Brooklyn and noticed a napkin under the handle of the driver side, according to the article. So, like...
Maine Playwright Debuts Musical Based on Personal Trauma
According to the Kennebec Journal, a man named Michael Gorman has been able to inspire many with his ability to take his pain and trauma and channel it into art for many years. Michael is a playwright and the newest musical he created is called,. “The Ahab Inside Me –...
Here Are 25 of The Best Places in Maine for Chicken Tenders
Who doesn't like chicken tenders? Well, I suppose if you are a vegan, you may not, but I am speaking to my die-hard-meat-eating-chicky-tender fans!. Try saying that three times in a row. There's nothing tastier then taking a big bite out of a crispy nugget, dipped in whatever sauce you can dream of.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
A Reminder To NOT Touch Maine Service Dogs
A Facebook post was recently published online and it caught my eye.This is very important for all of us to know and/or get a little refresher one. This was written by Nancy Freedman-Smith of Gooddogz Training. I am going to let you read it right away and then we'll chat.
Do Mainers Have to Worry About a Turkey Shortage for Thanksgiving?
I have heard it through the grapevine that their is a shortage on turkey currently. So it got me thinking of what we're going to do for the holidays this year. It makes sense. Due to the pandemic, we've had some distribution and delivery problems. I remember I ordered a package during the pandemic and it didn't come for 2 months.
25 Delightful Maine Homes That Are Older Than The State Itself
Growing up in an old river town on the Penobscot, I've seen my share of beautiful old Maine homes. They stand grand and usually have some sort of story that includes an old seafarer. Maine has many old homes around but, which ones are the oldest?. There's a tool for...
Motorcyclist Towing a Trailer That Began to Sway Dies in Monday Morning Crash
In what has been a terrible year for motorcycle related fatalities not just in Maine, but across New England, there is yet another one to report on this morning. According to WGME 13, a rider was pronounced dead at the scene Monday morning after the trailer he was towing behind his motorcycle began to sway, subsequently breaking off of the motorcycle and causing the bike to crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
These Theaters in Maine and NH Will Offer $3 Tickets For All Movies Sept. 3
Many theaters across the country are participating in "National Cinema Day" on September 3 by offering moviegoers tickets for just $3. Maine and New Hampshire have plenty of theaters participating where you can see a movie for just $3. Theaters Still Struggling. According to CNN, the movie industry has not...
What Is The Deepest Lake In Maine And How Deep Is It?
If you love being outdoors, the State of Maine has a little something to offer anyone. We've got rugged coastline, sandy beaches, forests, mountains, streams, and lakes. Yes, we have some spectacular lakes. But, have you ever wondered what the deepest lake in the state was? It's gotta' be Moosehead...
Homeless Living in Campers Because Tents are No Longer Allowed in Portland
According to WGME Channel 13, people who are without homes are now living in campers in Portland. There are so few apartments available that campers are what is being used. Why campers? Well, tent's are no longer allowed. According to the article, a couple of reasons why they are living...
Where is the Biggest Home In Maine + How Big Is It?
Located in Northport, Oak Hall is the largest home in the state of Maine. The 20,000-square-foot mansion was built in 1913 in the town that sits between Camden and Belfast. This estate is beautiful. According to Angi, the largest residential home in Maine isn't all that big when compared to...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
This Video Will Remind You What Maine’s Funtown Splashtown Looked Like in 1990
Every once in a while when I'm browsing through YouTube I come across a gem of Maine history, and this one is no exception. A family took a video of their trip to Funtown in 1990 and it's amazing how much the park has changed since then. The video was...
If You Dug Straight Down From Augusta, Where Would You End Up?
If you took a shovel and dug straight down from Central Maine, where would you end up?. Contrary to what we were all told when we were kids, the answer is NOT China. According to the Antipodes Map, you'd actually end up somewhere Southwest of Australia, in the Indian Ocean.
Do You Really Need To Have A License To Ride A Scooter In Maine?
Earlier this year, we saw the price of gas (and diesel fuel) skyrocket across the country. Recently, the price of gas has started to come down, but it is still nowhere near the price it was just a few years ago. And, here in the State of Maine, we are...
Could Maine & New Hampshire See A Heating Fuel Shortage?
The latest edition of the Farmer's Almanac is calling for an early start to the winter. In fact, they are predicting we'll see our first winter storm sometime in October. It could end up being a long, cold, snowy winter. These weather predictions, along with inflation and supply chain issues,...
Maine Cornfield Maze In The Running For Best In United States
While Maine lags far behind the Midwest states when it comes to the amount of corn grown in the state, we do have a fair number of cornfield mazes here in Maine. In fact, we have some of the best cornfield mazes in the country!. According to News Center Maine,...
Mind-Blowingly Rare Puffin Has Been Spotted On Maine’s Coastline
According to News Center Maine, a bird, that's originally believed to be from Asia, has now been spotted in Maine on a couple different occasions. The bird is identified as the Tufted Puffin. This isn't only rare, it is "mind-blowingly rare" as the National Resources Council of Maine stated. The...
Can You Be Buried With Your Pet in Maine?
As you know, our Maine pets have become our family members. Owning a pet is incredible for your physicals and mental health. They give us something that humans can't and that is pure and endless innocence and love. All they live for is to love us. And when they die,...
B98.5
Augusta, ME
9K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
B98.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Augusta/Waterville, Maine. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0