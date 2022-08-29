ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

The Spun

Chiefs Reportedly Sign Former Steelers Quarterback

The Kansas City Chiefs have reportedly signed a depth quarterback. According to Doug Kyed, the team has added former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Chris Oladokun to their practice squad. Oladokun was a seven-round pick in this year's NFL Draft. Oladokun was cut last week after he wasn't given many reps in...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Yardbarker

Buccaneers' Tom Brady, wife Gisele Bündchen reportedly in fight over his decision to return to NFL

After the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were bounced from the 2022 NFL Playoffs by the Los Angeles Rams in January, quarterback Tom Brady surprised many when he first refused to commit to playing another season and then explained during an appearance on his "Let's Go" SiriusXM show and podcast that he first needed to spend time with wife Gisele Bündchen and his family before he confirmed any decision.
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Look: LeBron Reacts To The Cavs' Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. Not long after the trade news...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Herschel Walker Poll Results Out: NFL World Reacts

Former NFL running back turned political candidate Herschel Walker has been in the headlines a lot this week. One of those headlines was NFL-related, as former Cowboys coach Jimmy Johnson revealed he nearly traded Walker to the Cleveland Browns. Walker, of course, was traded to the Vikings in one of...
CHARLOTTE, NC
Whiskey Riff

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa Shoots His Shot With Shania Twain And Shania Responds

Dolphins quarterback and former 5th overall pick Tua Tagovailoa professed his love for Shania Twain during a Dolphins Q&A in the summer of 2020. There’s a ton of pressure on Tua to perform this year with a new coaching staff, but we’ll save that talk for later. During his Q&A, he said Shania was probably his favorite guilty pleasure music, but when the follow up question asked his celebrity crush, Tua doubled down on Shania and followed it up with a “Shania if you watch this, from this moment on, please message me back.”
MIAMI GARDENS, FL
The Spun

Tennessee Titans Release Veteran Quarterback

The Tennessee Titans will likely open the season with rookie Malik Willis as their backup quarterback. Per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Titans waived Logan Woodside on Tuesday. That leaves Willis and starter Ryan Tannehill as the only quarterbacks on their 53-man roster. other cuts include wide receiver Dez Fitzpatrick...
NASHVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Browns#Panthers#American Football#The Chicago Bears
The Spun

Donovan Mitchell Has Perfect Reaction To Blockbuster Trade

Earlier this afternoon, the Cleveland Cavaliers and Utah Jazz agreed to a blockbuster trade. The Jazz sent Donovan Mitchell to Cleveland for Lauri Markkanen, Ochair Agbaji, Collin Sexton, three unprotected first-round picks and two pick swaps, according to a report from ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski. It took a few hours, but...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Browns Reportedly Claim Notable Quarterback Off Waivers

The Cleveland Browns are reportedly kicking the tires on a former star QB out of the SEC. According to ESPN's Field Yates, "The Browns have claimed QB Kellen Mond." Mond was a third-round draft pick of the Vikings last year but only appeared in one game during time in Minnesota. In his lone regular season action, the 23-year-old completed 2 of his 3 attempts for five yards.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Packers Have Reportedly Made Decision On Mason Crosby

Mason Crosby has not missed a single game during his 15 years with the Green Bay Packers. That Iron Man streak faced a significant challenge following offseason knee surgery, but the veteran kicker looks poised to start the 2022 season in his familiar role. According to The Athletic's Matt Schneidman,...
GREEN BAY, WI
The Spun

Gisele Had Some Telling Comments Before Tom Brady's Leave

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady's recent absence sparked a plethora of rumors about his life on and off the field. Brady addressed his absence following the Buccaneers' preseason finale. "Everyone has different situations they're dealing with, and we all have unique challenges to our lives," Brady told reporters. "I'm...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Seahawks Signed Veteran Quarterback On Thursday

The Seattle Seahawks have apparently decided to start the 2022 NFL season with veteran Geno Smith as their starter and Drew Lock as the backup. But apparently the Seahawks are looking to add just one more quarterback to their ranks. On Thursday, the Seahawks signed free agent quarterback Sean Mannion to their practice squad.
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

Carrie Underwood to Open ‘Sunday Night Football’ for 10th Season With New Twist

She’s baaaacccckkkk. Carrie Underwood will open Sunday Night Football for the 10th season in 2022. Of course, since 2013, Carrie has served as the vocal “kick off” for NBC’s prime-time behemoth. Carrie’s 2022 opener will feature a retooled rendition of “Waiting All Day for a Sunday Night,” which was recorded during her recent Reflection residency at The Resorts World Theatre in Las Vegas.
FOOTBALL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Cowboys' Big Free Agency News

With Tyron Smith out for an extended period of time with an injury, the Dallas Cowboys are exploring every option at left tackle. Well, it turns out one of those options is signing Jason Peters. According to ESPN's Todd Archer, the Cowboys are scheduled to visit with Peters this week.
NFL
The Spun

Look: Bills React To The Odell Beckham Jr. Recruitment

First-year Buffalo Bill Von Miller hasn't been shy in his recruitment of Odell Beckham Jr. The reigning Super Bowl champion has been openly recruiting the free-agent wide receiver on social media, trying to get his former Los Angeles teammate to join him in New York. Bills general manager Brandon Beane...
NFL
The Spun

College Football Player's Flop Went Viral Last Night

The Tennessee Volunteers made light work of the Ball State Cardinals during their season opener in Neyland Stadium on Thursday night. The game featured touchdowns, defensive plays... and a grade-A acting performance. During the third quarter, senior offensive lineman Darnell Wright got tangled up with a Ball State player —...
KNOXVILLE, TN
The Spun

The Spun is an independent sports publication that brings you the most interesting athletics stories of the day. The site reaches over 8 million unique readers per month and focuses on the social media aspect of the industry.

