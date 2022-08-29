ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Maryland woman runs down boyfriend in car, killing him: Police

A Maryland woman was taken into custody on Saturday after she allegedly mowed her boyfriend down with her car, killing him, authorities said. Udele Burno, 38, intentionally ran down 40-year-old Shamatto Clark outside a Brandywine, Maryland, home, roughly 22 miles southeast of Washington, D.C., according to a report. Police arrived...
BRANDYWINE, MD
Fox News

Maryland USPS worker robbed at knife-point in front of a $3 million home: police

A U.S. postal worker in Maryland was robbed at knife-point in front of a $3 million home earlier this week, police said. Montgomery County Police officers were called to an upscale neighborhood just northwest of the Washington, D.C. area on Tuesday afternoon, where they said a male suspect in his 20s used a knife to rob a postal worker of his personal belongings, WJLA-TV reported.
WASHINGTON, DC
The Baltimore Sun

Standoff ends with suspect in custody after veterinarian is shot in South Baltimore animal hospital

A South Baltimore veterinarian was shot and injured after an argument with his brother inside an animal hospital Monday morning, according to eyewitnesses, resulting in a standoff with police and the lockdown of a nearby school before the shooter was taken into custody. Police were called just after 9 a.m. to the Light Street Animal Hospital at 1601 Light St. Several employees there alleged ...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington, DC
Crime & Safety
State
Washington State
City
Washington, DC
CBS Baltimore

Funeral scheduled this morning for NyKayla Strawder

BALTIMORE -- A funeral will be held Friday morning for NyKayla Strawder, the 15-year-old Baltimore girl fatally shot on her Edmondson Village porch earlier this month.The teenager's wake and funeral are scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. at Greater New Hope Baptist Church, according to a listing on the funeral home's website. Her burial is scheduled for Saturday afternoon at Allen Estate Cemetery.Baltimore police said a 9-year-old neighbor shot Strawder in the head Aug. 6, in what they're treating as an accidental shooting, after somehow getting access to a relative's handgun.The tragic shooting has left the teen's family devastated as they search...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Minnesota

5 people shot in Racine, Wisconsin overnight

RACINE, Wis. - Authorities say five people were injured after an overnight shooting south of Milwaukee.Four males and one female were shot about 2:30 a.m. Friday in Racine. Three of them were taken to a Milwaukee hospital. Their conditions are unknown, police said.Racine police are asking for help from the public in gathering information on the shooting. A police spokeswoman did not immediately return a phone message seeking more details.
CBS Baltimore

Downtown Baltimore film production halted after threats of violence and extortion, police say

BALTIMORE -- The production of the TV series Lady in the Lake was halted on Friday after drug dealers threatened to shoot someone at the downtown Baltimore film set and tried to extort its producers for money, the Baltimore Banner reported on Saturday.Production ceased after "locals threatened the producers of the movie that if they didn't cease production, they would come back later . . . and shoot someone," a Baltimore Police Department spokesperson confirmed to WJZ."The locals then told the producers that if they paid them, they would allow the production to continue," a department spokesperson said.The spokesperson said...
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
CBS Baltimore

Maryland court rules DC-area sniper to be resentenced

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland's highest court has ruled that Washington, D.C.-area sniper Lee Boyd Malvo must be resentenced, because of U.S. Supreme Court decisions relating to constitutional protections for juveniles made after Malvo was sentenced to six life sentences without the possibility of parole.In its 4-3 ruling, however, the Maryland Court of Appeals said it's very unlikely Malvo would ever be released from custody, because he is also serving separate life sentences for murders in Virginia."As a practical matter, this may be an academic question in Mr. Malvo's case, as he would first have to be granted parole in...
MARYLAND STATE
People

Natalie Portman TV Series Paused After Alleged Extortion Threats by Baltimore Locals Who 'Brandished a Gun'

Natalie Portman's latest project hit a scary roadblock over the weekend. The 41-year-old actress is currently starring in upcoming Apple TV+ series Lady in the Lake, but filming in Baltimore was halted on Friday after local residents described by The Baltimore Banner as drug dealers threatened producers on set around 4 p.m. and pulled out a gun before demanding $50,000, according to a police statement received by the outlet.
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy