Clarksville, TN

ClutchPoints

South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt

College football isn’t truly back until we get some crazy antics. Thankfully, we can confirm that college football is, indeed, back after a South Carolina State punter bailed on a fake punt attempt in the most hilarious way possible in the first quarter of the school’s tilt with Central Florida. What the hell was this […] The post South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Larry Brown Sports

Jon Gruden says he would want 1 SEC job

Jon Gruden’s name always seemed to pop up in college football rumors during the former Super Bowl coach’s time as an ESPN announcer. Gruden never left for the college ranks, but there is one job he jokes he would want to have now. Gruden was a featured guest...
thecomeback.com

Deion Sanders almost landed major SEC job

Even before he became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders was making a name for himself in high school football and became a hot name for different job openings within the Power 5. One of those jobs Sanders almost landed was the Arkansas job. Even though...
Washington Examiner

Media go all-in on apparent volleyball racism hoax at BYU

We were past due for another racial hoax. Sports media and Brigham Young University have apparently just helped Duke volleyball provide us with one. The controversy started when the godmother of Duke’s only black starter, Rachel Richardson, claimed that a BYU fan called her the N-word every time she served. This controversy predictably blew up, and one fan was banned indefinitely from BYU games.
The Associated Press

No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia tops week in Pac-12 football

Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta. As nonconference games go, it doesn’t get much bigger in the Pac-12 than one of the conference’s best teams facing the reigning national champions. The first game under coach Dan Lanning will be a huge test for the Ducks against a loaded Georgia team that could be a barometer for the Pac-12′s College Football Playoff chances. Lanning was an assistant under Georgia coach Kirby Smart the previous four seasons before landing in Eugene, so he knows how ferocious the Bulldogs’ defense can be. Oregon is one of eight FBS schools to return all five starting offensive linemen, which should help, but Lanning has yet to name a starting quarterback. Former Auburn QB Bo Nix is considered the frontrunner. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK
On3.com

Joel Klatt explains Oklahoma ranking, claps back at Sooners fan

College Football analyst Joel Klatt is taking on Oklahoma fans head-first after gypping them in his preseason CFB Top 10 (which you can find at the bottom of this post). The new-look Sooners missed the cut entirely for Klatt. Likely because they replaced their head coach with Brent Venables — a great defensive coordinator who has never held a head coaching job — and welcome a new quarterback to the fold.
On3.com

Dan Mullen predicts SEC East order of finish ahead of 2022 season

Former Florida Gators coach and ESPN Studio Analyst Dan Mullen made his prediction on what he thinks the SEC East order will be at the end of the season. Mullen released his prediction via Twitter Thursday with defending National Champion UGA at the top of the SEC East yet again.
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to major playoff expansion news

While College Football Playoff expansion talks were briefly put on the back burner as conference realignment took hold of the college football world over the past several months, it looks like playoff expansion talks are heating up once again with university presidents taking charge of the matter. According to a...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why College Football Playoff expansion to 12 teams is bad news for Alabama, Ohio State bettors

It was only a matter of when, not if the College Football Playoff would be expanded. Well, that time is finally here. The CFP Board of Managers unanimously voted Friday in favor of a 12-team playoff, according to multiple reports. The new model is expected to start with the 2026 season, though some details need to be ironed out to see if it could begin sooner.
105.5 The Fan

Be Prepared: Breaking Down What to Know About Boise State vs Oregon State this Weekend

The wait is over, and for the first time since a November 26 loss to San Diego State, the Boise State Broncos will take the field this Saturday against the Oregon State Beavers of the Pac 12. The offseason has been long, the anticipation has been growing, and finally, college football is back for the most beloved team in the state of Idaho. Last season didn't go the way that the Bronco faithful is used to, but this weekend marks a new season and a chance at redemption for last year. Many of the same players are back, and their journey to regain their crown as the king of the Mountain West, and the premier nonpower 5 football program, begins this weekend, and it starts in Corvallis, Oregon.
Golf Digest

Watch two golfers ace Payne’s Valley’s 19th hole in a span of minutes

When Payne’s Valley Golf Course opened back in 2020, it made news for a few reasons. It’s spectacular setting, it’s beloved namesake, and, of course, it’s designer, a fella by the name of Tiger Woods. Perhaps you’ve heard of him. But Payne’s Valley boasted another enticement: Bonus golf, specifically its par-3 19th hole, tucked in a spectacular limestone lagoon and flanked by a majestic waterfall. Since then, many golfers (Payne’s Valley was the first public TGR Design course on the planet) have tested their mettle on the overtime hole, but the 19th hole has stood firm, allowing just 12 aces over the course of two years.
