South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt
College football isn’t truly back until we get some crazy antics. Thankfully, we can confirm that college football is, indeed, back after a South Carolina State punter bailed on a fake punt attempt in the most hilarious way possible in the first quarter of the school’s tilt with Central Florida. What the hell was this […] The post South Carolina State punter pulls hilariously illegal move on fake punt appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Jon Gruden says he would want 1 SEC job
Jon Gruden’s name always seemed to pop up in college football rumors during the former Super Bowl coach’s time as an ESPN announcer. Gruden never left for the college ranks, but there is one job he jokes he would want to have now. Gruden was a featured guest...
Deion Sanders almost landed major SEC job
Even before he became the head coach of the Jackson State Tigers, Deion Sanders was making a name for himself in high school football and became a hot name for different job openings within the Power 5. One of those jobs Sanders almost landed was the Arkansas job. Even though...
Pittsburgh quarterback Kedon Slovis saying 'F--- West Virginia' is definitely going to end well
As nice as it was to have college football back for Week 0, the games themselves left a wee bit to be desired. That will not be the case for Week 1, which features an absolute SLATE, starting with a pair of co-main events on Thursday night in West Virginia-Pittsburgh and Penn State-Purdue.
Golfer suspected of cheating in wild disqualification incident at Q-School
‘You come to a fire pit to hear a story, or tell one. This Fire Pit collects them.’. So say Monday Q-school king, Ryan French and his band of associates, the respected bunch including Matt Ginella and Alan Shipnuck, the journalist that broke the golfing internet with that Phil Mickelson story.
How to Watch Utah State at No. 1 Alabama
The Crimson Tide is set to host its first season opener at Bryant-Denny Stadium since 2011, when Nick Saban's alma matter Kent State visited.
Media go all-in on apparent volleyball racism hoax at BYU
We were past due for another racial hoax. Sports media and Brigham Young University have apparently just helped Duke volleyball provide us with one. The controversy started when the godmother of Duke’s only black starter, Rachel Richardson, claimed that a BYU fan called her the N-word every time she served. This controversy predictably blew up, and one fan was banned indefinitely from BYU games.
ESPN Analyst Reveals Score Prediction For LSU-Florida State Game
Starting on Thursday night, the sports world will be blessed with five straight days of college football action. Sunday nights are typically dominated by the NFL, but this weekend's Week 1 matchup between LSU and Florida State will be the primetime focal point of the football world. ESPN college football...
Arizona's most popular college football team isn't even from the state
What is the most popular college football team in Arizona? The answer, at least according to google search data, may surprise you. You have to be thinking Arizona State Sun...
No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia tops week in Pac-12 football
Here are some things to watch this week in the Pac-12 Conference: GAME OF THE WEEK No. 11 Oregon vs. No. 3 Georgia on Saturday in Atlanta. As nonconference games go, it doesn’t get much bigger in the Pac-12 than one of the conference’s best teams facing the reigning national champions. The first game under coach Dan Lanning will be a huge test for the Ducks against a loaded Georgia team that could be a barometer for the Pac-12′s College Football Playoff chances. Lanning was an assistant under Georgia coach Kirby Smart the previous four seasons before landing in Eugene, so he knows how ferocious the Bulldogs’ defense can be. Oregon is one of eight FBS schools to return all five starting offensive linemen, which should help, but Lanning has yet to name a starting quarterback. Former Auburn QB Bo Nix is considered the frontrunner. MATCHUP OF THE WEEK
Oregon State hosts Boise State to open the season
Boise State (0-0) at Oregon State (0-0), 10:30 p.m. EDT (ESPN) Line: Oregon State by 2 1/2, according to FanDuel Sportsbook. Series record: Oregon State leads 5-4. WHAT’S AT STAKE?
College football Bottom 10: Zeroing in on the worst teams in the country
Week Zero and the Bottom 10 are a marriage made in confusing, loser heaven. Just where did Nebraska land after their Big Ten opening loss to Northwestern? And where do the annual Bottom 10 powerhouses rank in the preseason standings?. Inspirational thought of the week:. I can't say that I'm...
Joel Klatt explains Oklahoma ranking, claps back at Sooners fan
College Football analyst Joel Klatt is taking on Oklahoma fans head-first after gypping them in his preseason CFB Top 10 (which you can find at the bottom of this post). The new-look Sooners missed the cut entirely for Klatt. Likely because they replaced their head coach with Brent Venables — a great defensive coordinator who has never held a head coaching job — and welcome a new quarterback to the fold.
Dan Mullen predicts SEC East order of finish ahead of 2022 season
Former Florida Gators coach and ESPN Studio Analyst Dan Mullen made his prediction on what he thinks the SEC East order will be at the end of the season. Mullen released his prediction via Twitter Thursday with defending National Champion UGA at the top of the SEC East yet again.
College football world reacts to major playoff expansion news
While College Football Playoff expansion talks were briefly put on the back burner as conference realignment took hold of the college football world over the past several months, it looks like playoff expansion talks are heating up once again with university presidents taking charge of the matter. According to a...
College Football Playoff will reportedly expand to 12 teams by 2026
The College Football Playoff will reportedly expand from its current four-team format to a 12-team field. The changes are expected to go into effect by 2026.
Why College Football Playoff expansion to 12 teams is bad news for Alabama, Ohio State bettors
It was only a matter of when, not if the College Football Playoff would be expanded. Well, that time is finally here. The CFP Board of Managers unanimously voted Friday in favor of a 12-team playoff, according to multiple reports. The new model is expected to start with the 2026 season, though some details need to be ironed out to see if it could begin sooner.
Be Prepared: Breaking Down What to Know About Boise State vs Oregon State this Weekend
The wait is over, and for the first time since a November 26 loss to San Diego State, the Boise State Broncos will take the field this Saturday against the Oregon State Beavers of the Pac 12. The offseason has been long, the anticipation has been growing, and finally, college football is back for the most beloved team in the state of Idaho. Last season didn't go the way that the Bronco faithful is used to, but this weekend marks a new season and a chance at redemption for last year. Many of the same players are back, and their journey to regain their crown as the king of the Mountain West, and the premier nonpower 5 football program, begins this weekend, and it starts in Corvallis, Oregon.
8 Crazy Colored College Football Fields That Boise State Approved
The Broncos kick off the 2022 season on the road at Oregon State on Saturday, September 3 at 8:30 p.m. They'll spend two weeks on the road before finally hosting their first game of the season on Saturday, September 17 against Tennesee-Martin. If we were betting people, we'd place money...
Watch two golfers ace Payne’s Valley’s 19th hole in a span of minutes
When Payne’s Valley Golf Course opened back in 2020, it made news for a few reasons. It’s spectacular setting, it’s beloved namesake, and, of course, it’s designer, a fella by the name of Tiger Woods. Perhaps you’ve heard of him. But Payne’s Valley boasted another enticement: Bonus golf, specifically its par-3 19th hole, tucked in a spectacular limestone lagoon and flanked by a majestic waterfall. Since then, many golfers (Payne’s Valley was the first public TGR Design course on the planet) have tested their mettle on the overtime hole, but the 19th hole has stood firm, allowing just 12 aces over the course of two years.
