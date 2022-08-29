Read full article on original website
Related
hypebeast.com
ant.kai Debuts Custom "Boro" Air Jordan 1
Ant.kai has just unveiled his latest pair of custom sneakers in the form of the Air Jordan 1 “Boro.” Made for Quality Control Music, the shoes feature hand-stitched crosses in the toe box, running stitch on both the medial and lateral panels, and Union AJ1-inspired stitching on the collars.
hypebeast.com
Latto Shares "It's Givin" Video Featuring Cameos From Flo Milli, Chloë Bailey and More
Latto has dropped off the official music video for “It’s Givin,” from her most recent album, 777. The visual, directed by Chandler Lass, includes a slew of notable cameos from Flo Milli, Chloë and Halle Bailey, Angie Martinez, Ella Mai, Jordyn Woods, Tiffany “New York” Pollard, Reginae Carter, Tabitha Brown and more. Collectively, members of Latto’s featured posse perform technical choreography, engage in a series of intimate photoshoots and bring chaos to an otherwise bland office throughout the nearly-three-minute video.
How Serena Williams Will Keep Breaking Barriers With Nike Long After She Steps Off Court
While the 2022 US Open could be the last time Serena Williams hits the court in a Grand Slam, her impact on the sport is far from over. Throughout her more than 30-year career, Williams has used her platform to break barriers for female athletes. And with help from Nike, that’s only going to continue. For instance, Nike and Williams created the Serena Williams Design Crew design apprenticeship program in 2019 to promote diversity in design and establish a new generation of design talent at Nike and beyond. In January 2020, the first group of young talents visited the brand’s headquarters in...
hypebeast.com
Alaïa's Pieter Mulier Reinterprets Superga's Classic Italian Sneakers
Alaïa creative director Pieter Mulier has infused Superga‘s signature Italian footwear silhouettes with a pinch of Parisian design codes. Invented in Turin in 1925 by entrepreneur Walter Martiny, the Superga 2750 has received myriad updates and collaborative iterations throughout its almost-decade-long history, proof of its standing the test of time as a footwear staple. Building on that heritage, enter Alaïa’s take — punched with emblematic double “A” stitches and perforated eyelets, the sneaker appears in both an off-white canvas and a dark-printed reptilian leather. Seated above the silhouette’s usual low-top sole, the aforementioned fabrications align with the two houses’ shared ideals — “purity of the line” and “ease of fit” — while maintaining an elevated, day-to-night appeal.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hypebeast.com
Kim Kardashian Is the Queen of Balenciaga Winter 2022
Demna‘s Balenciaga campaigns are just as lauded as its runway shows, and for Winter 2022 Kim Kardashian is leading the pack. Highlighting the “360° Collection” that debuted during Paris Fashion Week in March — a spectacle that saw Demna comment on the ongoing crisis in Ukraine, consumption, and global warming — we find looks donned by Ms. Kardashian in a surreal winter landscape. It follows on from the influencer-turned-lifestyle mogul’s catwalk debut at Balenciaga’s 51st haute couture show, “Hard Couture,” as well as previous campaigns that centered on her penchant for a selfie.
hypebeast.com
ACU and Li-Ning Deliver a Back-to-School Way of Wade 10 "Top Scholar"
After collaborating on a pair of 50/50 skate shoes earlier this year, Shanghai-based retailer ACU and sportswear giant. come together for a special-edition take on Dwayne Wade‘s Way of Wade 10 basketball shoes. As students head back to school this September, the duo craft an intricate “Top Scholar” colorway...
hypebeast.com
Blondey McCoy’s Thames London Is Returning With "Children Revisited" Capsule
Blondey McCoy is one of London’s best-known skateboarders. After being a part of the Palace Wayward Boys Choir that formed the backbone of U.K. skate brand Palace, McCoy has gone on to evolve as a modern-day workaholic. Much like his former skate colleague Lucien Clarke — who recently joined the DC Shoes Skate Team — McCoy has continued to juggle many passion projects that stretch across skating, art, publishing, and jewelry; all of which he fits in between running his brand, Thames London.
hypebeast.com
Freddie Gibbs Delivers First '$oul $old $eparately' Album Merch Drop
In celebration of his $oul $old $eparately album announcement, Freddie Gibbs has delivered his first merch drop for the highly-anticipated record. The casino-themed collection is designed by Matthew Draeger and features creative direction from Gibbs’ longtime manager, Ben “Lambo” Lambert. It arrives alongside the rapper’s music video for the Moneybagg Yo-assisted single “Too Much,” which takes place in the fictional $$$ Resort & Casino. T-shirts, long-sleeved shirts and hoodies in both black and white sport the SOUL SOLD SEPARATELY emblem alongside the $$$ Resort & Casino logo and phone number, sprinkled with designs of playing cards and dices to pay homage to casino games.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hypebeast.com
'High on Life' Releases 25-Minute In-Depth Gameplay Trailer
Shortly after giving Rick and Morty fans a look at the first boss fight in series creator Justin Roiland‘s upcoming game High on Life, Squanch Studios has now dropped an in-depth 25-minute trailer showcasing some of the title’s first missions. The new trailer also comes after the developer announced that its original October release date will now be slightly delayed to December.
hypebeast.com
Nike Brings "Bordeaux" to the Dunk High
It’s hard to think of another shoe that has ever released in as many colorways as the Dunk has these past few years. For now,. is embracing the moment and making the most of it. Continuing the craze, a Dunk High in “Bordeaux” is slated to release. Recently, the color palette has been found on the Air Jordan 1 Low, Air Jordan 1 High OG and Dunk Low.
hypebeast.com
ASICS’ 2000s-Inspired GEL-KAYANO 14 Pays Homage to the Female Sneakerheads Out There
Is no stranger to reintroducing blasts from the past, as the brand is known for popularizing retro running shoes. With their latest silhouette, the GEL-KAYANO™ 14, ASICS wanted to blend the aesthetics of the 2000s with modern elements. Embracing the current phenomenon of neutrals and basics dominating fashion, the...
hypebeast.com
Björk Unveils Cover Art and Release Date for ‘Fossora’
Earlier this month, Björk announced her forthcoming album Fossora, which has now received a release date and vivid cover art. The Icelandic singer-songwriter took to Instagram to reveal the eye-catching cover art that was directed by Björk and James Merry and shot by Vidar Logi. Alongside the reveal, the artist details further insight into how her forthcoming project came about. “Each album always starts with a feeling that I try to shape into sound,” said Björk in the post. “This time around the feeling was landing on the earth and digging my feet into the ground.”
Comments / 0