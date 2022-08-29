Here in the US the latest medication to treat CHF/ Cardiomyopathy isn’t being approved by BC/BS due to it so being too expensive, my Cardiologist prescribed this new med for me as I’m now end stage CHF. The cost of this med is $673.00 for a 30 day supply. When I received my letter stating I was denied and that the only time that they would approve this drug if it was proven to be life saving 🤔😳 Why would my doc prescribe this drug for me then? I’m end stage heart disease. I called BCBS and was furious! It took 6 weeks of my doc and his staff going back and forth as to why I needed this medication.. Thank God I was finally approved, I now pay $15.00 However, I would much rather pay for medical insurance and prescriptions then be on socialized
