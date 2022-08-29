ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wethersfield, CT

FOX 61

Troopers investigate crash on I-84 East in West Hartford

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Connecticut troopers are investigating a crash between three cars on I-84 East Bound in West Hartford. According to a police report, the first car was traveling on I-84 East before exit 41, in the left of three lanes. The second car was traveling directly behind the first car.
Register Citizen

Connecticut State Police arrest New Britain man suspected of Andover post office burglary

ANDOVER — Police have arrested a suspect in the January burglary of a United States post office. Erick Gomez Rodriguez, 35, of New Britain, has been charged with third-degree burglary, possession of burglary tools, third-degree larceny and Class A felony conspiracy. Bond was set at $50,000. Gomez Rodriguez was transported to state Superior Court in Vernon for arraignment.
Daily Voice

New Canaan Mom Accused Of Leaving Child Home Alone

A Fairfield County mother was arrested after allegedly leaving her 8-year-old home alone after the child cut their head and was bleeding. Christina Vitale, age 45, of New Canaan turned herself in to police on Wednesday, Aug. 31, on charges of risk of injury to a child for the incident which took place on Tuesday, Aug. 23.
WTNH

State police arrest Meriden man for driving 110 mph in Union

UNION, Conn. (WTNH) — A Meriden man was arrested for reckless driving after he was caught speeding around 110 mph in Union in July, Connecticut State Police said. Massachusetts State Police advised CSP that they had attempted to stop a grey Nissan Altima with Connecticut license plates in the town of Charlton, Mass. after the […]
Eyewitness News

Vigil held for New Haven man killed on Monday

HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A family in New Haven is pleading for the gun violence to end. Dozens of people gathered on Thompson Street for a vigil to honor Micheal Judkins, a 26 year old man killed in a shooting on Monday. The family and the police are urging people...
Eyewitness News

New COVID-19 booster arrives in Connecticut

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - The new COVID-19 booster has arrived in Connecticut, and healthcare workers at Hartford Hospital could start distributing the shots Friday. This new booster has been adapted to combat the newest strains of the omicron variant, and health experts believe these shots could play a role in preventing a winter surge in COVID cases.
Bristol Press

Hamden woman charged for her role in violent Plainville shoplifting

PLAINVILLE – A Hamden woman faces robbery and larceny charges for her alleged role in a shoplifting in Plainville in which a store employee was assaulted. Sheniya Lanier, 19, allegedly conspired with two other individuals to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from Walgreens, located at 5 Farmington Ave., on July 10 around 8 p.m., according to the warrant for her arrest.
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Police investigating animal abuse case in New Haven

47,000 travelers expected at Bradley International Airport this Labor Day Weekend. Today is the start of the last big travel weekend of the summer, Labor day weekend. Attorney general launches investigation into comments made by Greenwich school administrator. Updated: 2 hours ago. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced he is...
Eyewitness News

New Haven police investigating after dead dog found in cage

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police are investigating after a dead dog was discovered left in a cage, with its owners long gone. Officers were called to an apartment building on Sherman Avenue Thursday. Neighbors said the smell started months ago, eventually getting worse. They say it was coming from...
WTNH

Police search for 13-year-old girl missing from New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) – New Haven police have issued a silver alert for a missing 13-year-old girl, Sence Thomas, from New Haven. Police have described Sence as a 13-year-old black girl with black hair and brown eyes. She is 5’5″ tall and weighs about 130 lbs. Sence was last seen on Tuesday, Aug. 30, […]
WTNH

Car crashes into Waterbury 7-Eleven, injuring customer

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) — A car went through a convenience store in Waterbury Wednesday morning, injuring a customer. Police said a 35-year-old woman from Waterbury was in a parking space in front of the 7-Eleven on Cooke Street just after 7 a.m. when she accidentally hit the gas pedal and went through the glass and […]
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Deadly Middletown fire under investigation

We're revealing the winner of our Ice Cream Social!. NEWS CONFERENCE: Attorney General launches investigation into Greenwich school controversy. Attorney General William Tong announced he is launching an investigation into comments made by a Greenwich school administrator. Plainville Students head back to class with some new additions this school year.
FOX 61

2 teens injured in Manchester shooting, pedestrian crash: Police

MANCHESTER, Conn. — Two Manchester teens are recovering after police said one was struck by gunfire and another struck by a vehicle Thursday night. Manchester officers were called to Dougherty Street around 9 p.m. on a report that a 15-year-old male was shot in his upper right arm. The shooting happened on Dougherty Street and McKee Street, according to police.
