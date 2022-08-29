Joel Pett: No alternative to the cold, hard facts.

Related
Joel Pett: Fauci and Paul have a few things in common
Joel Pett on a very special relationship
Ashley Judd describes finding mother Naomi Judd shot and ‘holding her laboring body’
“I felt cornered and powerless as law enforcement officers began questioning me while the last of my mother’s life was fading,” Ashley Judd said.
Lexington man fatally shot in domestic incident. It’s the second homicide this week
Here’s what we know about the incident.
Fox News Host Calls Out Trump's 'Outrageous' Cry To Be Reinstated As President
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream dismissed Donald Trump’s demand to be reinstalled as president during an awkward panel analysis of the former president’s rant on Tuesday. (Watch the video below.) “Declare the rightful winner or — and this would be the minimal solution —declare the 2020 Election irreparably...
Donald Trump's Favorite Newspaper Turns on Him
The New York Post said that many voters in 2020 were sick of Trump's "self-indulgent" behavior and Republicans must move on.
Melania Trump Reportedly Wasn't Worried About FBI Raid Because Donald Trump Would Never ‘Keep His Stuff in Her Room’
After the FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump made sure his opinions were heard. However, his wife, Melania Trump, has been largely silent about the entire incident, and now, insiders are talking about her reaction to the incident — which may surprise some people. Friends close to the former first lady described her “annoyed” by the situation while another added, “she cared, but not like he cared,” according to CNN. Was it a pain in the butt that a federal agency came into her Florida home and went through her belongings? Absolutely. However, there’s a reason she’s reportedly less bothered than...
Kellyanne Conway to Republicans who want to dump Trump: ‘You first’
Ex-White House counselor said on Fox News that Republicans should stick with her former boss as Democrats gain ground
Trump lawyer inadvertently admits ex-president ‘frequently’ had guests in room with top secret papers
An attorney for Donald Trump unwittingly admitted that the former president “frequently” had guests in the room where top secret papers were found.Alina Habba, in an interview with Fox News, said: “I’m somebody who has been in his office.. I have firsthand knowledge. I have never seen that. That is not the way his office looks.. He has guests frequently there.”She was responding to the first image of documents - that were seized from Mr Trump’s residence - and released to the public by the Justice Department.The photo shows documents strewn all across the floor with words like “secret”...
MSNBC
A judge just gave Brian Kemp —and Donald Trump — a huge gift
A Georgia judge on Monday gave Gov. Brian Kemp a precious gift, allowing him to postpone his testimony about former President Donald Trump’s efforts to overturn the 2020 election until after the state's gubernatorial election in November. Kemp's legal team pleaded with the court to throw out a subpoena...
CNBC
John Bolton says Biden administration is making a 'stunning mistake' in pursuing Iran nuclear deal
Trying to save the Iran nuclear deal is a "stunning mistake" by the Biden administration, John Bolton said. Last year, signatories of the original pact began the first of what would become many rounds of negotiations in Vienna to revive the deal since the U.S. withdrew from it in 2018 under the Trump administration.
Kentuckians have $800M in unclaimed property lingering. Check to see if some is yours
The state treasurer’s office announced it would expedite claims made by those living in 13 flood-ravaged eastern Kentucky counties. Here’s how to search the database and make a claim.
After blasting Biden's student-loan forgiveness, Ted Cruz says it 'may prove a real challenge' to fight the relief in court
Sen. Ted Cruz has frequently slammed student-debt cancellation as a policy for "slackers," but he acknowledged taking it to court might not hold up.
Its bourbons have sold out and won awards. Now they are building a Kentucky distillery
It will be the first distillery in this Central Kentucky county in 50 years, according to the state.
Lexington cops shoot armed suspect not complying with commands, police say
The shooting took place around 9:20 p.m. Thursday evening and left the person with non-life threatening injuries.
Vehicle belonging to state representative from Lexington stolen at Lexington Green
Anyone who spots the vehicle with a special license plate is encouraged to call police.
Ky leaders need to tell EKY flood victims they’ll have to wait a lot longer for housing
OpEd: Now that I think about it, could you explain why waiting to act on housing in special session was the right thing to do?
Trump had empty classified folders among loose secret papers, unsealed Mar-a-Lago raid inventory reveals
FBI agents found 90 empty folders that had once held extremely sensitive documents among the 27 boxes removed from former president Donald Trump’s home during a court-authorised search on 8 August, according to an unsealed copy of a detailed inventory filed with a federal judge.The 27 boxes were found to contain at least 11,000 documents which are by law the property of the United States government and were supposed to be returned to the National Archives at the close of his term. Agents also seized more than 100 “unique documents with classification markings”, including three stored in Mr Trump’s...
18-year-old took assault rifle to TN school to ‘confront’ former teacher, cops say
Police said they arrested the man at Christian Academy of Knoxville’s football game after a tip that he “wasn’t in his right mind.”
FBI materials seized from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago home included 90 empty folders
Revelation raises possibility that some of government’s most highly sensitive documents may still be unaccounted for
Lexington police arrest suspect after multiple businesses in Chevy Chase vandalized
Police said the man caused over $6,000 in damage to four businesses.
