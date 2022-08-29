Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Dedicates 2022 VMA Award to Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

Iconic funk rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers were honored at the MTV Video Music Awards last night. The band was awarded the Global Icon Award, just the second act in history to win the honor.

Their friends and comedians Cheech and Chong introduced the band to the stage. The funk rock quartet proceeded to bring the house down with a mini-performance that included their recent radio hit “Black Summer”, followed by the classic track “Can’t Stop”.

After the electrifying performance, the band members got to speak on the mic to thank their fans and MTV for years of support. Drummer Chad Smith used the opportunity to pay tribute to his fellow drumming icon, Taylor Hawkins.

“There’s another musical global icon and his name is Taylor Hawkins,” Smith said. “I want to dedicate this to Taylor and his family. I love them and I miss him every day, and fly on, Hawk. Fly on, brother.”

Hawkins was the drummer for fellow legendary rockers the Foo Fighters. He tragically passed away earlier this year after being found unresponsive in his hotel room. No official cause of death has been specified.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute

Smith’s fellow bandmates gave their own loving messages after their performance at the VMAs. Singer Anthony Kiedis took the mic first and delivered a trademark eccentric speech.

“I did want to thank the sassy mistress known as MTV for supporting us for 1,000 years and more,” Kiedis said. “But really, really, really I want to thank Flea and John and Chad Smith… for giving me a purpose in my life for the last 40 years. I would’ve been a free-floating disaster in space if not for these boys, so thank you boys for giving me something to do with my life and love.”

Smith then took the mic from Kiedis and delivered his speech which paid tribute to Hawkins. The enigmatic bassist, Flea, was next to take the mic. And he gave an equally impassioned and offbeat speech in which he declared his love for “cockroaches and dirt and trees and every human being.”

The famously reclusive guitarist, John Frusciante, declined to give a speech. But he was all smiles during the segment and delivered a fierce performance on stage. Kiedis said all Frusciante had to say was “with his smile.”

“That’s what he’s got to say, it’s his smile,” Kiedis said. “And his guitar playing and his just sweet nature. We love him.”

Frusciante recently rejoined the band after more than a decade away from the stage. He came back into the band shortly before the pandemic kicked in. While the band was in lockdown, they focused on their craft by creating new music.

Earlier this year, the Chili Peppers released their 13th studio album and their first with Frusciante in 16 years. Unlimited Love came out to great acclaim from fans and critics. But the band isn’t done yet. They haven’t even finished their world tour in support of Unlimited Love, but they’ve already announced another new album, The Return of the Dream Canteen, which drops on October 14th.