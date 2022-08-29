ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Red Hot Chili Peppers’ Chad Smith Dedicates 2022 VMA Award to Late Foo Fighters Drummer Taylor Hawkins

By Alex Falls
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nSGGX_0hZf8tt600

Iconic funk rockers Red Hot Chili Peppers were honored at the MTV Video Music Awards last night. The band was awarded the Global Icon Award, just the second act in history to win the honor.

Their friends and comedians Cheech and Chong introduced the band to the stage. The funk rock quartet proceeded to bring the house down with a mini-performance that included their recent radio hit “Black Summer”, followed by the classic track “Can’t Stop”.

After the electrifying performance, the band members got to speak on the mic to thank their fans and MTV for years of support. Drummer Chad Smith used the opportunity to pay tribute to his fellow drumming icon, Taylor Hawkins.

“There’s another musical global icon and his name is Taylor Hawkins,” Smith said. “I want to dedicate this to Taylor and his family. I love them and I miss him every day, and fly on, Hawk. Fly on, brother.”

Hawkins was the drummer for fellow legendary rockers the Foo Fighters. He tragically passed away earlier this year after being found unresponsive in his hotel room. No official cause of death has been specified.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers Pay Tribute

Smith’s fellow bandmates gave their own loving messages after their performance at the VMAs. Singer Anthony Kiedis took the mic first and delivered a trademark eccentric speech.

“I did want to thank the sassy mistress known as MTV for supporting us for 1,000 years and more,” Kiedis said. “But really, really, really I want to thank Flea and John and Chad Smith… for giving me a purpose in my life for the last 40 years. I would’ve been a free-floating disaster in space if not for these boys, so thank you boys for giving me something to do with my life and love.”

Smith then took the mic from Kiedis and delivered his speech which paid tribute to Hawkins. The enigmatic bassist, Flea, was next to take the mic. And he gave an equally impassioned and offbeat speech in which he declared his love for “cockroaches and dirt and trees and every human being.”

The famously reclusive guitarist, John Frusciante, declined to give a speech. But he was all smiles during the segment and delivered a fierce performance on stage. Kiedis said all Frusciante had to say was “with his smile.”

“That’s what he’s got to say, it’s his smile,” Kiedis said. “And his guitar playing and his just sweet nature. We love him.”

Frusciante recently rejoined the band after more than a decade away from the stage. He came back into the band shortly before the pandemic kicked in. While the band was in lockdown, they focused on their craft by creating new music.

Earlier this year, the Chili Peppers released their 13th studio album and their first with Frusciante in 16 years. Unlimited Love came out to great acclaim from fans and critics. But the band isn’t done yet. They haven’t even finished their world tour in support of Unlimited Love, but they’ve already announced another new album, The Return of the Dream Canteen, which drops on October 14th.

Comments / 0

Related
Outsider.com

Kristin Chenoweth Weighs in With One-Word Response to Brittany Aldean-Maren Morris Feud

The aftermath of Brittany Aldean’s Instagram post in which she thanked her parents for “not changing” her gender when she was in her “tomboy phase” continues to rage on days after the original post. Now even more famous names are speaking out, weighing in on the subject. Among these famous faces is singer and actress Kristin Chenoweth who responded to the drama with a very short but powerful message.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chad Smith
Person
Taylor Hawkins
Person
Anthony Kiedis
Person
John Frusciante
Outsider.com

6-Year-Old Girl ‘Hysterical’ Following Close Encounter With Shark in Hawaii: VIDEO

A 6-year-old girl experienced a once-a-lifetime situation when she encountered a shark while on vacation in Hawaii earlier this summer. In June 2022, 6-year-old Anela Rezentes revealed that while she was playing in the water on Kalama Beach in Kailua, Oahu when she bumped into something with her head. She then discovered the thing she ran into was actually a shark. The whole ordeal was actually caught on camera.
KAILUA, HI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Red Hot Chili Peppers#Red Peppers#Linus Celebrities#Entertain#Mtv#The Foo Fighters#Sassy
Outsider.com

Jason Aldean, Ryan Hurd Speak Out About Their Wives’ Feud, Social Media Weighs In

While Jason Aldean reigns as one of country music‘s biggest stars, it’s his wife Brittany that’s been making major headlines lately. Earlier this month, Brittany Aldean became involved in an online feud with other country singers including Cassadee Pope and Maren Morris after making a comment that some took as a jab at the LGBTQ+ community. Now, days into the online feud, Jason Aldean, as well as Maren Morris’s husband Ryan Hurd, have spoken out. And social media has mixed reactions to both artists’ statements.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

WATCH: Manatees Thrash Out With Violent Fury as Dog Paddles Near Them

Ready for a challenge, a group of manatees were seen trashing out with violent fury when a dog started paddling near them near Orange Beach, Alabama. In an Instagram post from The Qualified Captain, a dog was swimming around in what looks like a bay area. However, he unexpectedly and quickly encountered the manatees. “That was wild! 3 manatees ‘flip’ out on the dog off of Orange Beach, AL…” the post reads. “The dog was ok!” The dog’s owner, Richard Taylor, also reassured on Facebook that everything was fine. “Flip was fine, just a little shaken up.”
ORANGE BEACH, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’: Did Mike Wolfe Just Reveal Massive Season 24 News?

Finding a unique way to capture both the history of America and the antics of a reality show, the History Channel found success in American Pickers. Featuring hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz, the pair traveled all over the country, finding and educating viewers on a past many of them didn’t even know existed. From cars to children’s toys, the series incorporated hundreds of years’ worth of history into a single episode. And with 23 seasons and over 300 episodes, American Pickers appeared to be a hit until the announcement of Fritz’s firing. Since the departure of Fritz, the series found itself struggling with viewers, even with Wolfe returning. Still, as the ratings aren’t what they used to be, recently, Mike Wolfe dropped a hint about what the future might hold.
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Chicago PD’: Photos From Jesse Lee Soffer’s Last Episode Revealed

In a move that is breaking fans’ hearts, Jesse Lee Soffer will not be returning to Chicago PD after this season. NBC shared some photos of his last few episodes. Jesse Lee Soffer, who has been on the show since season 1, portrays Detective Jay Halstead. He has appeared in every single episode of the show. There were rumors of his exit, and he confirmed them on Twitter. Variety tweeted out: “Jesse Lee Soffer is turning in his badge on #ChicagoPD. The upcoming 10th season will be the last for Soffer. He will be departing sometime in the fall.”
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Dennis Rodman’s Daughter Signs Historic NWSL Contract Following His Botched Russia Plans

Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman, is continuing to see her professional soccer career blossom. Trinity recently put pen to paper to become the highest-paid player in National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) history. The 19-year-old sensation inked a four-year, $1.1 million extension with the Washington Spirit. She will earn $281,000 annually – surpassing fellow United States women’s national soccer team (USWNT) teammates Alex Morgan and Megan Rapinoe. Morgan and Rapinoe reportedly make $250,000 annually.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Kelsea Ballerini Reveals Big Announcement Amid Morgan Evans Divorce

Country music singer Kelsea Ballerini is making waves these days as her very public split from husband Morgan Evans continues. News broke earlier this week that the 28-year-old singer filed for divorce from fellow country music star Morgan Evans. In the announcement, Ballerini shared with her fans that she wanted them to hear the news from “me directly that I am going through a divorce.” However, Ballerini changed the conversation recently as she shares a bit of good news on her Twitter page, announcing the long-awaited release of her latest album, What I have.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

552K+
Followers
59K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy