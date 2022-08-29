ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Major Apple TV+ Series Forced to Pause Filming After Threats From Baltimore Locals

By Tia Bailey
Outsider.com
Outsider.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3HR6Fm_0hZf8s0N00

A new Apple TV+ series had to halt filming this week. The pause was due to threats from locals at the filming location.

The show, Lady in the Lake, was filming in Baltimore when “several people threatened the producers and tried to extort money from them,” according to Baltimore police. The crew was shooting scenes downtown when a group of people came up to them and said if they don’t stop filming, they will come back and shoot someone. They said, however, that they would not do so if the directors paid them. The directors came to the decision to look for somewhere else to film.

According to The Baltimore Banner, drug dealers attempted to extort $50,000 from the production.

Additionally, Lady in the Lake‘s studio, Endeavor Content, released a statement about the situation.

“Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, per their call time, a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location. We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing,” the statement said. “The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured. Production will resume with increased security measures going forward.”

Apple TV+ Releases Statement Following Threats Made to Crew of New Show

They continued: ““It has been a privilege filming ‘Lady in the Lake’ in Baltimore, working with its vibrant community across many areas. Our thanks and appreciation to the City of Baltimore, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the Baltimore Film Office, Maryland Film Office and the Baltimore Police Department for their incredible support as we continue production in the great City of Baltimore and surrounding communities.”

Lady in the Lake is based on a book of the same name by Laura Lippman. The book features “modern psychological insights with elements of classic noir, about a middle-aged housewife turned aspiring reporter who pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman.” The show will be a drama miniseries. The Wiki premise reads: “Set in 1960s Baltimore, an investigative journalist working on an unsolved murder clashes with a woman working to advance the agenda of the city’s black community. The protagonist ditches her doting husband and big Pikesville home to pursue a career as a newspaper reporter. She becomes obsessed with unraveling the mystery of two separate killings: 11-year-old Tessie Fine and a bartender named Cleo Sherwood.”

The show stars Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, Y’Lan Noel, and more.

There is no word yet if the crew has found a new filming location, or when filming will resume.

Comments / 1

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Crime & Safety
City
Pikesville, MD
City
Baltimore, MD
Local
Maryland Crime & Safety
southbmore.com

GoFundMe Launched for Dr. T of Pickles-Light Street Animal Hospital

Dr. John C. Trujillo (Dr. T), owner and veterinarian at Pickles-Light Street Animal Hospital in Riverside/South Baltimore, was shot at his business on Monday and sustained non-fatal injuries. A GoFundMe has been launched to support Dr. T during his recovery. From the GoFundMe organizer Laura Wiebking:. Hi everyone!. This fundraiser...
BALTIMORE, MD
baltimorebrew.com

State survey for people sickened after Baltimore magazine party leaves Atlas restaurants off the list

Attendees complaining of severe diarrhea, cramps and other symptoms were irked by the omission of the restaurant chain, a frequent advertiser in the magazine. After some of those who attended Baltimore magazine’s annual “Best of Baltimore” party two weeks ago fell ill, attendees received an emailed survey from the Maryland Department of Health.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

'We need to call it what it is' | Experts weigh in on gangs in Baltimore

WBFF (BALTIMORE) — It was in a west Baltimore shopping center known as the Princess Plaza where police say 'ABG' or 'Anybody Gets It' operated its criminal enterprise. Court documents obtained by FOX45 News detail how the defendants arrested in the recent takedown sold drugs and, according to Baltimore Police, committed multiple acts of violence, including murder.
BALTIMORE, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Natalie Portman
Person
Laura Lippman
Wbaltv.com

Some Maryland jurisdictions see spike in carjackings

MILLERSVILLE, Md. — Recent incidents in the Baltimore region have some asking police if carjacking cases are on the rise. Baltimore City police just released their numbers showing a sharp increase in carjackings year to year. As of Aug. 13, 2022, there have been 412 carjackings in the city,...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Daily Voice

Police ID Teen Drowning Victim In Baltimore

Police in Maryland have identified the teen who drowned over the weekend in Baltimore. On Tuesday, Aug. 30, detectives from the Baltimore Police Department announced that 15-year-old Jayden Mejia was the teen who died at an area hospital following a drowning incident, a spokesperson said. Officers from the Baltimore Police...
BALTIMORE, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Shooting#Local Life#Movie Info#Havingfun#Apple Tv Series#The Baltimore Banner#Endeavor Content
Wbaltv.com

Baltimore's next concert venue is quietly going up

It's been a long time coming, but the Paramount Baltimore music hall is on track to host concerts and other live acts within the next year. The venue, under construction at 1300 Warner St. near the Horseshoe Casino and the Ravens' M&T Bank Stadium, is slated to be complete by next summer, according to an official involved in the project. Paramount Baltimore Director Robert Goldstein said he hopes the opening will happen "earlier in the summer" of 2023.
BALTIMORE, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Public Safety
baltimorefishbowl.com

A Westminster tech leader’s new book explores entrepreneurship’s trials and tribulations

Graham Dodge distilled the lessons he’s learned as a Baltimore-area entrepreneur — one who founded companies like illness-tracking startup Sickweather and runs the nonprofit Mid-Atlantic Gigabit Innovation Collaboratory (MAGIC) and PathCheck Foundation — into a book to help other entrepreneurs on their journeys. “The Entrepreneur’s Dance,” according...
WESTMINSTER, MD
Outsider.com

Outsider.com

552K+
Followers
59K+
Post
211M+
Views
ABOUT

Outsider is an independent media and lifestyle company, capturing the pulse of what matters most to our readers. Outsider News covers Country Music, from the mainstream to the more traditional, lending an expert voice to America’s most popular musical genre. Outsider also delivers entertainment news on the hottest shows, celebrities, and the latest in sports entertainment.

 https://outsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy