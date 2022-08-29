Major Apple TV+ Series Forced to Pause Filming After Threats From Baltimore Locals

A new Apple TV+ series had to halt filming this week. The pause was due to threats from locals at the filming location.

The show, Lady in the Lake, was filming in Baltimore when “several people threatened the producers and tried to extort money from them,” according to Baltimore police. The crew was shooting scenes downtown when a group of people came up to them and said if they don’t stop filming, they will come back and shoot someone. They said, however, that they would not do so if the directors paid them. The directors came to the decision to look for somewhere else to film.

According to The Baltimore Banner, drug dealers attempted to extort $50,000 from the production.

Additionally, Lady in the Lake‘s studio, Endeavor Content, released a statement about the situation.

“Friday afternoon, on the Baltimore set of our production Lady in the Lake, prior to the arrival of the cast and crew, per their call time, a driver on our production crew was confronted by two men, one of whom brandished a gun directed at our driver, and then they fled the location. We are working with the Baltimore Police Department as the investigation is ongoing,” the statement said. “The safety and security of our crew, cast and all who work across our productions is our highest priority, and we are thankful no one was injured. Production will resume with increased security measures going forward.”

They continued: ““It has been a privilege filming ‘Lady in the Lake’ in Baltimore, working with its vibrant community across many areas. Our thanks and appreciation to the City of Baltimore, Mayor Brandon M. Scott, the Baltimore Film Office, Maryland Film Office and the Baltimore Police Department for their incredible support as we continue production in the great City of Baltimore and surrounding communities.”

Lady in the Lake is based on a book of the same name by Laura Lippman. The book features “modern psychological insights with elements of classic noir, about a middle-aged housewife turned aspiring reporter who pursues the murder of a forgotten young woman.” The show will be a drama miniseries. The Wiki premise reads: “Set in 1960s Baltimore, an investigative journalist working on an unsolved murder clashes with a woman working to advance the agenda of the city’s black community. The protagonist ditches her doting husband and big Pikesville home to pursue a career as a newspaper reporter. She becomes obsessed with unraveling the mystery of two separate killings: 11-year-old Tessie Fine and a bartender named Cleo Sherwood.”

The show stars Natalie Portman, Moses Ingram, Y’Lan Noel, and more.

There is no word yet if the crew has found a new filming location, or when filming will resume.