New-look Georgia Bulldogs' national title defense begins Saturday

Stetson Bennett has had quite the offseason, with the former walk-on and transfer turned title-winning quarterback soaking up all of the glory that comes with leading a team to its first national championship in 41 years.

Bennett has reveled in accomplishing what even Georgia’s fanbase thought was unlikely — winning it all with Bennett under center instead of heralded five-star recruit JT Daniels.

The kid who as a 3-year-old growing up in tiny Blackshear, Ga., told his family he wanted to one day quarterback the Bulldogs, is now among college football's biggest celebrities.

It’s been quite the ride for Bennett. The 23-year-old parlayed his performance that earned him the Offensive MVP of the College Football Playoff championship game into an offseason in which he’s ridden with the Blue Angels and been asked for selfies outside the Sistine Chapel in Rome and in front of Michelangelo’s David in Florence during a May study-abroad trip.

While the value of his name, image and likeness deals haven’t been made public, they money he’ll get from Super Glow, Topps, Georgia Power and Onward Reserve, among others, will earn him more than some NFL players this fall.

Indeed, life can’t get much better for Bennett and the Bulldogs.

At least for now.

“We’re on top of the world, but we’re going to see the world here in a few weeks,” Bennett, who threw for 2,862 yards with 29 TDs and seven interceptions last year, told Sports Illustrated. “Better be ready.”

The Bulldogs' first test as defending national champions is Saturday, when Bennett leads a Georgia team that will look much different than a year ago into a showdown against No. 11 Oregon in Atlanta in front of a national television audience.

Make no mistake: This isn’t the Georgia team that defeated top-ranked Alabama 33-18 to win it all in Indianapolis nine months ago.

Georgia established a modern-era record with 6.9 points per game allowed during the regular season before having eight defensive players (including a record five taken in the first round), six offensive players and All-American punter Jake Camarda selected among their record-breaking NFL Draft of 15 players selected.

The offense, which averaged 38.6 points, had several key players such as receiver George Pickens, running backs James Cook (728 yards, 7 TDs) and Zamir White (856 yards, 11 TDs), and stalwart offensive linemen Jamaree Salyer and Justin Shaffer get their names called by NFL teams.

The Bulldogs also had 13 players transfer, including star receiver Jermaine Burton (497 yards, 5 TDs) to Alabama and Daniels to West Virginia.

While Georgia certainly will have plenty of new faces surrounding its returning stars like tight end Brock Bowers (882 yards, 13 TDs), receiver Kearis Jackson (194 yards, 1 TD), cornerback Kelee Ringo, defensive tackle Jalen Carter and linebackers Nolan Smith and Robert Beal, the expectations remain unchanged.

“I knew the work that it took for us last year, we are going to have to put the same amount of work in this year to get back to where we want to be,” senior safety Christopher Smith said. “It’s not going to be handed to us. Coach (Kirby) Smart does a great job of preaching, not staying complacent, not being complacent.”

How far Georgia goes this year could come down to if it can fill the void left by Bulldogs now in the NFL.

Kenny McIntosh (56 carries, 328 yards, 3 TDs) and Kendall Milton (264 yards 1TDs) will look to lead a ground game, with Arik Gilbert and Darnell Washington combining with Bowers to give Georgia the best tight end group in the country.

“He's gotten better stamina,” Smart said of McIntosh. “You know, there were times where he'd get tired in practice in the past. He might be, you know, gassed and taking reps. Now, he's the fresh guy. He can go cover a punt, he can run routes out of the backfield, he's elusive.”

AD Mitchell, who caught the go-ahead 40-yard touchdown pass from Bennett in the fourth quarter last year, returns, as does Ladd McConkey (447 yards, 5 TDs), with freshman Dillon Bell and Dominick Blaylock, who missed last season with a knee injury, looking to contribute immediately.

“Everybody is progressing every day and you can see that,” Mitchell said.

The offensive line will need center Sedrick Van Pran, tackles Broderick Jones and Warren McClendon, along with guards Tate Ratledge and Devin Wilock to control the line of scrimmage like Georgia did a year ago.

Defensively, Nolan Smith has emerged as the unquestioned leader of a group that must replace some of the most dominant players who are now playing on Sundays, including Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Lewis Cine, Davonte Wyatt and Quay Walker, who were all picked in the first round.

It’s imperative nose tackle Zion Logue, defensive tackle Jalen Carter, who is expected to be a first-round draft pick next spring, and defensive end Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins provide pressure up front. Smith and Beal will lead the linebackers, with Smael Mondon, Jamon Dumas-Johnson, Trezman Marshall and M.J. Sherman being counted on heavily from the season’s outset.

The secondary returns Ringo, who ran into the end zone and Georgia lore with a game-sealing interception return against Alabama in the title game, as well as safeties William Poole, Christopher Smith and Dan Jackson.

But the unit’s overall effectiveness could very well come down to several of last year’s reserves — Kamari Lassiter, David Daniel, Tykee Smith and Nyland Green — or current freshmen such as Daylen Everett, Malaki Starks and JaCorey Thomas.

"We've got some guys, they know how to do it, they've seen it done, they know how to do it right,” Smart said. “They haven't been the featured player, but they understand how to lead, and they've seen it done the right way."