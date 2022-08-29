Penguins Kris Letang Named Top Defender in NHL

The NHL Network continues to speak highly of Pittsburgh Penguins players in every position

The top players on the Pittsburgh Penguins roster continue to be given high praise from league analysts.

The NHL Network has been released their top 20 lists by position and Penguins have been prominently featured at every turn.

The trend didn’t stop with the release of the NHL Network’s top 20 defensemen as Kris Letang landed sixth on the list.

This is the exact spot that Letang should land on a list like this; at the ripe age of 34, he put up a career year and earned himself a new six-year contract.

In the 2021-22 season, Letang played in 78 games scoring 10 goals and a career high marks of 58 assists and 68 points.

The scoring statistics are impressive, especially for a 34-year-old blue liner, but the most stellar number comes from a different category.

It’s the average time on ice that reached 25:47 per game, good for fourth in the entire league.

Through his 78 games, Letang never played under 20 minutes and peaked at just over a half hour of ice time.

Letang turned 35 as the 2021-22 regular season winded down, and the work load grew in the postseason.

In seven playoff games against the New York Rangers, Letang averaged 29:51 of time on ice.

Heading into the 2022-23 season, the expectations are once again sky high for the 16-year veteran.

With the new contract finally signed and sealed, Letang can focus on his game and remain one of the top defenders in the NHL.

