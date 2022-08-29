Read full article on original website
Dwaine Christensen
Dwaine J. Christensen, age 99 of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away Wednesday, August 30, 2022, at Brandon Assisted Living in Brandon, MN. Visitation for Dwaine Christensen will be held on Friday, September 9, 2022, from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at Olson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN. Funeral services...
Charles “Chuck” Leo Taffe
Chuck Taffe, age 92 of Morris, Minnesota, passed away Monday, August 29, 2022. Visitation for Chuck Taffe will be held Friday, September 2, 2022, from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. at the Assumption Catholic Church in Morris, MN. Funeral services for Charles Leo Taffe will be at 11:00 a.m. on...
Pamela Carlson-Marstrand
Pamela Carlson, age 70 of Fergus Falls, Minnesota, passed away on Sunday, August 28, 2022. Visitation for Pamela Carlson will be held Thursday, September 1, 2022, from 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m. at Glende-Nilson Funeral Home in Fergus Falls, MN. Funeral services for Pamela Carlson-Marstrand will be at 2:00 p.m....
Tigers Comeback Falls Short In Season Opener, Sebeka Routs CGB
MORRIS – A fourth quarter comeback fell short for Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta in a 26-24 season opening loss to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead on Thursday from Big Cat Stadium. Trailing 14-0, Owen Anderson’s one-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left in the first half got the Tigers on the board, but the Lakers scored twice in the third quarter to push the lead to 26-8. Drew Huebner scored on a one-yard plunge, then hit Tyler Berlinger on a four-yard scoring strike to get the Tigers within two with just under four minutes remaining, but that’s as close as they would get.
