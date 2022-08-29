MORRIS – A fourth quarter comeback fell short for Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta in a 26-24 season opening loss to Howard Lake-Waverly-Winstead on Thursday from Big Cat Stadium. Trailing 14-0, Owen Anderson’s one-yard touchdown run with 26 seconds left in the first half got the Tigers on the board, but the Lakers scored twice in the third quarter to push the lead to 26-8. Drew Huebner scored on a one-yard plunge, then hit Tyler Berlinger on a four-yard scoring strike to get the Tigers within two with just under four minutes remaining, but that’s as close as they would get.

MORRIS, MN ・ 5 HOURS AGO