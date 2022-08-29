Read full article on original website
Lyon College women’s soccer drops 3-0 decision to UAPB
PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Lyon College women’s soccer team lost 3-0 to the Lions of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Wednesday afternoon at Pumphrey Stadium. The Scots (0-2) had 20 saves in the game, but UAPB took 41 shots and only led 1-0 at halftime. The first goal for the Lions came at the 20:22 mark, then scored at the 59:59 and 84:51 mark of the second half.
Obituary: Harold J. “Giz” Phillips
Harold J. “Giz” Phillips of Higden, Arkansas departed this life on Thursday, August 25, 2022, at the age of 74. He was born on January 26, 1948, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Harold “Duke” and Clara (Vadino) Phillips. He was a graduate of Girard High...
Rear-end collision results in death of Pangburn man
A rear-end collision on State Highway 16 in rural White County yesterday resulted in the death of a Pangburn, Ark., man on Monday. According to Arkansas State Police, a Dodge Ram was stopped in the westbound lane of Highway 16 with a Toyota Scion stopped behind it when a third vehicle heading west, a Chevrolet Trax collided with the Toyota. The front of the Toyota then collided with the rear of the Dodge Ram — a chain reaction.
