PINE BLUFF, Ark. – The Lyon College women’s soccer team lost 3-0 to the Lions of the University of Arkansas-Pine Bluff Wednesday afternoon at Pumphrey Stadium. The Scots (0-2) had 20 saves in the game, but UAPB took 41 shots and only led 1-0 at halftime. The first goal for the Lions came at the 20:22 mark, then scored at the 59:59 and 84:51 mark of the second half.

PINE BLUFF, AR ・ 1 DAY AGO