Because of the increase in temperatures for the upcoming week, coupled with the low humidity, Blackfeet Fire Manage has initiated Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective today, the 31st, through next Tuesday, the 6th. Those restrictions are now in place between 11, in the mornings until 6, in the evenings. NO smoking, burn permits SUSPENDED, NO open campfires, NO welding & NO explosives.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 1 DAY AGO