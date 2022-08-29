Read full article on original website
KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
A Missoula man is facing charges following a Monday night fatal rollover crash that happened near Martin City.
KALISPELL, Mont. - The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office has released the names of two people killed in separate vehicle accidents this week. On Aug. 29, Stephanie Nicole Casaulong, age 36 of Kalispell, died in a single vehicle rollover crash near Martin City. According to the sheriff’s office, Casaulong was...
A motorcyclist died after crashing into the back of a pickup truck north of Kalispell on Tuesday night.
MISSOULA, Mont. — A Browning man faces charges for assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest. Court documents show Loren Birdrattler attacked a Flathead County sheriff's deputy last Friday. The deputy responded to a call for disorderly conduct at the Glacier Highlands Restaurant in West Glacier. When he tried...
MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lemonade Fire is the largest of four new fires burning about 20 miles west of Kalispell. Fire officials reported 50 acres scorched in the remote area. Two aircrafts are currently attacking the fire from above while engines are working on the ground. The cause of...
There are certainly more questions than answers right now surrounding this horrific tragedy. What started as an argument over sitting in someone else's golf cart turned into a shooting. And a mother of five from northwest Montana won't be coming home to her kids. Associated Press and the Hungry Horse...
50-year-old Loren Birdrattler of Browning is behind bars following an incident in the West Glacier area.
More details have been released in connection with a fatal shooting that happened on Saturday morning in Martin City.
The Flathead County Sheriff's Office responded to a shooting outside a Martin City bar early Saturday
Because of the increase in temperatures for the upcoming week, coupled with the low humidity, Blackfeet Fire Manage has initiated Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective today, the 31st, through next Tuesday, the 6th. Those restrictions are now in place between 11, in the mornings until 6, in the evenings. NO smoking, burn permits SUSPENDED, NO open campfires, NO welding & NO explosives.
"This is Francis in Bigfork." She is one of my favorite callers into our statewide radio show. She now lives in Bigfork but originally grew up on the other side of the state in Plentywood- the Northeast corner of Montana. I've always enjoyed hearing her great phone calls on the...
Flathead County Sheriff's Office deputies responded to a home on Jellison Road for a reported disturbance with shots being fired at approximately 11:45 p.m.
A precautionary boil water advisory is being issued for Evergreen Water and Sewer District which serves 10,000 people.
