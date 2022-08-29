ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Martin City, MT

Comments / 3

Related
Idaho State Journal

Shooting at Montana bar leaves woman dead, husband wounded

KALISPELL, Mont. (AP) — Authorities said a man shot two people, killing a woman and seriously injuring her husband, during a weekend altercation at a bar in northwestern Montana near Glacier National Park. Whisper Dawn Mari Sellars, 28, of Hungry Horse, died at the scene of the shooting outside of the South Fork Saloon in Martin City, the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office said. A 40-year-old man from Kila was arrested...
MARTIN CITY, MT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Martin City, MT
City
Kalispell, MT
State
Montana State
Flathead County, MT
Crime & Safety
Local
Montana Crime & Safety
County
Flathead County, MT
NBCMontana

Suspect charged for assaulting Flathead Co. deputy in West Glacier

MISSOULA, Mont. — A Browning man faces charges for assaulting a peace officer and resisting arrest. Court documents show Loren Birdrattler attacked a Flathead County sheriff's deputy last Friday. The deputy responded to a call for disorderly conduct at the Glacier Highlands Restaurant in West Glacier. When he tried...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Lemonade Fire among 4 new fire starts near Kalispell

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Lemonade Fire is the largest of four new fires burning about 20 miles west of Kalispell. Fire officials reported 50 acres scorched in the remote area. Two aircrafts are currently attacking the fire from above while engines are working on the ground. The cause of...
KALISPELL, MT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Violent Crime
KSEN AM 1150

HIGH/EXTREME Danger In Glacier!

Because of the increase in temperatures for the upcoming week, coupled with the low humidity, Blackfeet Fire Manage has initiated Stage 1 Fire Restrictions effective today, the 31st, through next Tuesday, the 6th. Those restrictions are now in place between 11, in the mornings until 6, in the evenings. NO smoking, burn permits SUSPENDED, NO open campfires, NO welding & NO explosives.
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety

Comments / 0

Community Policy