Seaside, OR

kptv.com

WCSO: Tigard man was pistol-whipped and sprayed with bear mace, before being shot through both legs

TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection to a Tigard shooting that left one man hospitalized Sunday. Deputies first responded around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 9100 block of SW Oleson Road. According to WCSO, multiple residents had called to report hearing gunshots and seeing a man bleeding in the apartment complex.
TIGARD, OR
Columbia County Spotlight

Scappoose Police Log: Woman found in vehicle that wasn't hers

The Scappoose Police Department responds to calls for service from Aug. 5-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Aug. 5 Police were dispatched to the report of a disturbance at Fred Meyer. Following a short pursuit, the couple were taken into custody and transported to jail. The man was lodged on charges of assault IV (domestic violence), menacing, eluding, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another, and felon in...
SCAPPOOSE, OR
Hillsboro News-Times

Hillsboro police release video of 'unprovoked attack' on officer

The officer involved has been identified as Lt. Neil Potter, a 23-year department veteran.Footage has been released in the alleged "violent unprovoked attack" and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer. On Monday, Aug. 21, the Hillsboro Police Department identified 20-year-old Juan Aguilar-Mandujano as the man who allegedly attacked an officer near a patrol car before being shot on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19. Police have now named the involved officer as Lt. Neil Potter, who has been with the Hillsboro Police Department for 23 years. According to a release from the Hillsboro Police Department on...
HILLSBORO, OR
focushillsboro.com

Hillsboro Woman Dies In A Two-vehicle Horrible Accident, Police Said

In a two-car accident on Interstate 74 on Monday morning, a Hillsboro woman died. The Indiana State Police reported that at 7:20 am, 26-year-old Christina Mendoza was operating a grey 2013 Dodge Journey westbound on the highway when she struck a deer close to the 32.5-mile marker, rendering her car inoperative in the right lane.
HILLSBORO, OR
kptv.com

Hillsboro man convicted of murder after he ‘clobbered his mama’

HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County Circuit Court Judge found a Hillsboro man guilty of second-degree murder of his mother Friday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. In July 2018, then 47-year-old Garth Patrick Beams called 911 to report that he had “clobbered his mama,” 74-year-old...
HILLSBORO, OR
q13fox.com

Nobody hurt when fire rips through Washington school bus

LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - Fire ripped through a school bus shortly after dropping off students Tuesday afternoon, according to the Toledo School District. School officials said all students had been dropped off and the bus was turning around in an approved backing location on Classe Rd. when its exhaust ignited the grass.
TOLEDO, WA
cannonbeachgazette.com

Clatsop County 25-year-old father of two suffers major spinal damage after accident in Mexico // GoFundMe

Cody Blocker, a 25-year-old father of two from Clatsop County, is in a Mexican hospital following an accident which caused critical damage to his neck and spine requiring emergency surgery. Medical bills are already piling up quickly and Cody's wife, Megan, now needs help getting him safely back home to continue his treatment and recovery.
CLATSOP COUNTY, OR
Beaverton Valley Times

Permit rejected for In-N-Out near Beaverton

A hearings officer denied the restaurant's application on Aug. 29, but the decision can still be appealed.After more than a year of community frustrations, a Washington County hearings officer denied the application for an In-N-Out Burger location outside Beaverton on Aug. 29. The proposed development would be a 3,885-square-foot restaurant, plus a drive-thru, at 10565 S.W. Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway in unincorporated Washington County, just outside Beaverton city limits. Hawaiian Time and a former Mexican restaurant currently occupy the site, which is across from Uwajimaya and next to Chick-fil-A. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue...
BEAVERTON, OR
waheagle.com

Fishing was good; catch--not so much

Fishing is good, I heard a fellow say recently. Catching? He had a very different word for that. Luckily, fishing was profitable for seven fishermen in last week's Hook the Hawg 2 fishing derby sponsored by the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce and Wahkiakum County Port 1. While several people caught a fish, the seven, representing the top 10 percent of the entries, took home some prize money, all of which was generated by entry fees.
WAHKIAKUM COUNTY, WA
