Driver charged with DUII, manslaughter in Hillsboro crash
The Hillsboro Police Department said officers arrested a man Wednesday who was involved in a deadly rollover crash in Hillsboro two months ago.
kptv.com
WCSO: Tigard man was pistol-whipped and sprayed with bear mace, before being shot through both legs
TIGARD Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office says two men have been arrested in connection to a Tigard shooting that left one man hospitalized Sunday. Deputies first responded around 2:30 p.m. Sunday to an apartment complex in the 9100 block of SW Oleson Road. According to WCSO, multiple residents had called to report hearing gunshots and seeing a man bleeding in the apartment complex.
Chronicle
Police Identify Two Suspects Accused of Breaking Into Centralia Restaurant Via Vents, Cutting Into Safe With Saw
Two men accused of breaking into a restaurant in Centralia via the HVAC system then using a saw to cut a hole into a safe in July have been charged in Lewis County Superior Court. Cory Lee Hughes, 29, of Centralia, and Jordan Nathaniel White, 27, of Chehalis, are accused...
kptv.com
Manslaughter charges brought against driver in Aloha deadly rollover crash
WASHINGTON COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office announced charges Tuesday against a driver involved in a deadly rollover crash. The sheriff’s office said just before 9:30 p.m. July 23, deputies responded to the 19300 block of Southwest Blanton Road in Aloha. Arriving responders found a Jeep Wrangler flipped over.
Scappoose Police Log: Woman found in vehicle that wasn't hers
The Scappoose Police Department responds to calls for service from Aug. 5-22, 2022.Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty. Friday, Aug. 5 Police were dispatched to the report of a disturbance at Fred Meyer. Following a short pursuit, the couple were taken into custody and transported to jail. The man was lodged on charges of assault IV (domestic violence), menacing, eluding, reckless driving, recklessly endangering another, and felon in...
Hillsboro police release video of 'unprovoked attack' on officer
The officer involved has been identified as Lt. Neil Potter, a 23-year department veteran.Footage has been released in the alleged "violent unprovoked attack" and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer. On Monday, Aug. 21, the Hillsboro Police Department identified 20-year-old Juan Aguilar-Mandujano as the man who allegedly attacked an officer near a patrol car before being shot on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19. Police have now named the involved officer as Lt. Neil Potter, who has been with the Hillsboro Police Department for 23 years. According to a release from the Hillsboro Police Department on...
focushillsboro.com
Hillsboro Woman Dies In A Two-vehicle Horrible Accident, Police Said
In a two-car accident on Interstate 74 on Monday morning, a Hillsboro woman died. The Indiana State Police reported that at 7:20 am, 26-year-old Christina Mendoza was operating a grey 2013 Dodge Journey westbound on the highway when she struck a deer close to the 32.5-mile marker, rendering her car inoperative in the right lane.
Arsons target ex-girlfriend; Felon held on $100K bail
A 47-year-old man, accused of setting fire to his ex-girlfriend's house in Longview, made his first Cowlitz County court appearance on Monday to face arson charges.
kptv.com
Hillsboro man convicted of murder after he ‘clobbered his mama’
HILLSBORO, Ore. (KPTV) - A Washington County Circuit Court Judge found a Hillsboro man guilty of second-degree murder of his mother Friday, according to the Washington County District Attorney’s Office. In July 2018, then 47-year-old Garth Patrick Beams called 911 to report that he had “clobbered his mama,” 74-year-old...
2 women attacked by escaped Oregon prisoner paid $9 million in state settlement
The state has paid a total of $9 million to two women who were viciously attacked last year by a prisoner who walked away from a work crew and took off in a car belonging to one of the women. The women still suffer from their injuries, said their attorney,...
q13fox.com
Nobody hurt when fire rips through Washington school bus
LEWIS COUNTY, Wash. - Fire ripped through a school bus shortly after dropping off students Tuesday afternoon, according to the Toledo School District. School officials said all students had been dropped off and the bus was turning around in an approved backing location on Classe Rd. when its exhaust ignited the grass.
cannonbeachgazette.com
Clatsop County 25-year-old father of two suffers major spinal damage after accident in Mexico // GoFundMe
Cody Blocker, a 25-year-old father of two from Clatsop County, is in a Mexican hospital following an accident which caused critical damage to his neck and spine requiring emergency surgery. Medical bills are already piling up quickly and Cody's wife, Megan, now needs help getting him safely back home to continue his treatment and recovery.
Mother of Kalama student assaulted in hate crime pushes for changes in school bullying policies
By the time her son was violently assaulted at school, a mother of a Kalama High School junior said she could see trouble coming. “I knew it was going to happen to a child, eventually,” said Natasha Wheeler, whose son Jesse, who identifies as non-binary, was hospitalized with a severe concussion and memory loss last June.
clayconews.com
OSP SEEKING PUBLIC ASSISTANCE IN FATAL CRASH ON HIGHWAY 26 IN CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OREGON
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR - The Oregon State Police is reporting that on Thursday, August 26, 2022 at approximately 2:30 PM, OSP Troopers and emergency personnel responded to a two-vehicle crash on Highway 26 near milepost 26. The preliminary investigation revealed a westbound red Honda Accord, operated by Ryan Martin (43)...
Kaylee Birdzell murder suspect dies days after alleged jail suicide attempt
A Washington County Jail inmate accused of murdering his ex-girlfriend Kaylee Birdzell, died in the hospital Tuesdsay, six days after an alleged suicide attempt, the Washington County Sheriff's Office says.
kptv.com
Portland man running across the country, likely to succumb to his injuries, family says
PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - A Portland man running across the country to bring awareness to those impacted by the pandemic, will succumb to his injuries after being hit by a truck along a road in Texas earlier this week. Grady Lambert’s parents, Mark and Julie, said their son was running...
Permit rejected for In-N-Out near Beaverton
A hearings officer denied the restaurant's application on Aug. 29, but the decision can still be appealed.After more than a year of community frustrations, a Washington County hearings officer denied the application for an In-N-Out Burger location outside Beaverton on Aug. 29. The proposed development would be a 3,885-square-foot restaurant, plus a drive-thru, at 10565 S.W. Beaverton-Hillsdale Highway in unincorporated Washington County, just outside Beaverton city limits. Hawaiian Time and a former Mexican restaurant currently occupy the site, which is across from Uwajimaya and next to Chick-fil-A. A D V E R T I S I N G | Continue...
Portland, Hillsboro, Vancouver break heat records
Portland, Hillsboro and Vancouver all saw record highs on Aug. 30, amid the region’s ongoing heatwave.
opb.org
Hillsboro launches Oregon’s first advanced manufacturing apprenticeship for high school students
High schoolers don’t usually help manufacture semiconductors. But in tech-heavy Hillsboro, where companies have about 800 job openings in advanced manufacturing, that’s about to change — at least for six students at Century High School. The Hillsboro School District announced Monday it’s launching Oregon’s first registered youth...
waheagle.com
Fishing was good; catch--not so much
Fishing is good, I heard a fellow say recently. Catching? He had a very different word for that. Luckily, fishing was profitable for seven fishermen in last week's Hook the Hawg 2 fishing derby sponsored by the Wahkiakum Chamber of Commerce and Wahkiakum County Port 1. While several people caught a fish, the seven, representing the top 10 percent of the entries, took home some prize money, all of which was generated by entry fees.
