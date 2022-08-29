The officer involved has been identified as Lt. Neil Potter, a 23-year department veteran.Footage has been released in the alleged "violent unprovoked attack" and shooting that involved one man and a Hillsboro police officer. On Monday, Aug. 21, the Hillsboro Police Department identified 20-year-old Juan Aguilar-Mandujano as the man who allegedly attacked an officer near a patrol car before being shot on the afternoon of Friday, Aug. 19. Police have now named the involved officer as Lt. Neil Potter, who has been with the Hillsboro Police Department for 23 years. According to a release from the Hillsboro Police Department on...

HILLSBORO, OR ・ 4 DAYS AGO