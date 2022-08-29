Best chargers for the Moto edge Plus 2022

The Moto Edge+ is a premium 5G phone running Android 12 that sports a gorgeous 6.7-inch OLED screen, fabulous cameras, stereo speakers, and a quick processor. These features can all eat away at battery life. Thankfully, the edge+ is rated to last for a full day per charge. It also supports TurboPower 30W charging for an extra couple of hours of use after a quick few-minute charge and 15W wireless charging when desired. But the clincher? The Moto edge+ supports 68W charging with an optional charger. Why not upgrade to chargers for the Moto edge+ that can keep the device going for as long as possible, wherever you are? These are the best chargers for the Moto edge+.

Here are our picks for the best chargers for the Moto edge+ 2022

Motorola TurboPower 68W USB-C Wall Charger

It’s always best to go right to the source, and Motorola offers its own branded 68W portable charger that will give you full power for a single device to get the phone from 0 to 100 in record time. Designed specifically for this phone (though it works with others that support 68W charging, too), it’s small and sleek. It conveniently comes with a long 3.3-foot cable, so you can take advantage of the extra slack.

PowerLot USB-C Wall Charger

This PowerLot wall charger measures 30% smaller than standard wall chargers, supports 68W charging via USB-C, and has two Power Delivery charging ports so you can boost the battery of a second device simultaneously (though with under 60W charging speeds when plugging in two devices). It's perfect for travel, especially given the GaN material that is resistant to high temperatures.

Anker Nano II USB-C charger

Another option from Anker, this one is designed to plug into the wall and pop right into your bag thanks to the compact, foldable design. It has three ports with the option to get 65W max charging when you plug in just the edge+ or other compatible device. You can also plug three devices into the ports at once to get even distribution.

Anker Portable Charger

You won’t get as much power out of this portable charger as with other options on this list, but it will charge your phone at relatively high speeds. It will give you at least two charges while you’re out and about and can’t get to a power outlet, thanks to the built-in 10,000mAh battery. With a USB-C input and durable chassis, this is also a great charger to keep in case of emergency.

Baseus Power Bank 65W

If you want big power when out and about, opt for the Baseus Power Bank, which has a 20,000 mAh battery and supports 65W charging. It can charge three devices simultaneously, including laptops, using its 65W PD USB-C and two 30W QC USB-A ports. A neat LED charge indicator on the front tells you the power level.

SinKeu Portable Laptop Charger

If you travel often, this charger is a great option. It’s designed to recharge notebooks on the go, but since this smartphone supports fast charging, it will work with the Moto edge+ as well. Equipped with a 65W AC outlet and 30W input charger, it also includes several USB-A outputs. The OLED screen on the front showing battery level is a bonus, as is the inclusion of car charger accessories.

Ainope USB C Car Charger

Take this car charger on the road, plugged into a vehicle’s 12V port to keep the phone and a second device charged up for the whole trip. The main port offers 36W PD charging, so you can still charge the Moto edge+ quickly while charging the passenger’s phone or a secondary device like wireless earbuds, fitness tracker, or tablet.

VEEKTOMX Portable Charger with Built-in Cables

The advantage here is not that you get the fastest charging possible but that it comes with the USB-C cable built right into it, so you don’t need to bring along a loose cable. In fact, it has three built-in cables, including a USB-A and Lightning cable, which all fold neatly into the unit when not being used. There’s also a USB-A output for charging a fourth device.

INIU Wireless Charger

Let’s not forget that the Moto edge+ supports wireless charging. While this won’t charge the phone as quickly as wired charging would, it’s a great way to keep the phone topped up on your desk at work, home office, or bedroom nightstand. This option offers 15W charging and even has a neat sleep-friendly adaptive light that brightens up during the day and dims at night. It can also keep the phone propped up if you want to watch a video or take phone calls.

Belkin Wireless Charger - 2-Pack

Belkin is one of the most trusted brands in the mobile accessories business, and that includes wireless chargers. You'll get two to a pack so you can have them in different rooms in the house. They are simple, small circular wireless charging pads that offer convenient phone charging. They only offer up to 10W power output, but for keeping the battery continuously charged, it’s a nice way to get top-up charging.

Which is the best charger for the Moto edge+?

While the industry is quickly moving to wireless, there’s still no beating a solid USB-C charging cable with an AC adapter plugged into the wall. You’ll get your phone from zero to hero (or rather 100%) in record time using this method. It’s for this reason that the official Motorola TurboPower 68W USB-C Wall Charger is the best upgrade charging option to keep the Moto edge+ super-charged at all times. Keep it on your desk at the office or home, and it’ll have your phone sufficiently charged by the time you’ve gotten yourself freshened up for a night out.

If you prefer portable power, the Baseus power bank offers some impressive features, including 65W charging from the compact unit and a convenient screen that shows you important charging information.

I find that wireless chargers are great when you have extra charging time or just want to keep your phone topped off while you're in the kitchen or watching TV, which is why the Belkin wireless charger 2-pack is one of our top recommendations.

You can’t go wrong with any of these chargers for Moto edge+, one of the best Motorola phones you can buy. In fact, it’s not a bad idea to have one of each type of charger (AC wall charger, portable charging bank, and wireless charger) so every base is covered.

