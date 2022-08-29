Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kinyradio.com
First forum for gubernatorial candidates held in Anchorage
Gov. Mike Dunleavy, Les Gara and former Gov. Bill Walker took part in the forum. (Screen capture courtesy ADN) Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - The first in a series of forums for the top candidates for Alaska governor was held Thursday in Anchorage. The forum, which was held at the Dena'ina...
ktoo.org
Secret investigation preceded Alaska governor candidate’s resignation as mayor
The Kenai Peninsula Borough hired an Anchorage legal firm to conduct a “confidential, internal investigation” in July, the borough’s attorney said Sunday, but he declined to say whether the investigation involved outgoing Mayor Charlie Pierce, now a candidate for Alaska governor. A contract provided by borough attorney...
alaskasnewssource.com
Some see Alaska as key to America’s energy independence
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - This summer Alaskans felt the impact of world events on the energy market firsthand when soaring oil prices pushed up the cost of gasoline. Alaska Oil and Gas Association Association President Kara Moriarty called it a lesson in supply and demand. “We’ve seen that a disruption...
alaskasnewssource.com
Governor issues disaster declaration for Mat-Su flooding
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Gov. Mike Dunleavy issued a disaster declaration for the Matanuska-Susitna Borough that primarily impacted the community of Houston in early August. Houston Mayor Virgie Thompson issued a disaster declaration on Aug. 9. Thompson estimated at the time that some 60 homes were impacted by the flooding of Willow Creek, the Little Susitna River, and other riverine bodies of water flowing from the Talkeetna Mountains.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kinyradio.com
NOTN 8-31 AM
An Anchorage man has been indicted for killing his father, former Rep. Dean Westlake. The City and Borough of Juneau and cruise lines calling on the port have signed a Memorandum of Agreement to help manage visitor industry impacts in the Capital City. Juneau School Superintendent Bridget Weiss spoke on...
Notes from the trail: Predicting that someone whose name starts with ‘P’ will win the special election for Congress
While the long wait for the Division of Elections to resolve the special primary is clearly making ranked choice voting less popular with Alaskans, Must Read Alaska predicts that someone with the last name starting with the letter “P” will win: Either Sarah Palin or Mary Peltola will prevail by the closest of margins and there may need to be a recount.
travelness.com
Top 10 Largest Cities in Alaska by Population
Alaska is the biggest state in the U.S. – bigger than Montana, California, and Texas combined. However, as large as it is, it is also one of the least populated states ranking at 48 in the number of residents, only Vermont and Wyoming have smaller populations. With Alaska being as large as it is in area, it is no surprise that it is the least densely populated state with just 1.2 people per square mile.
alaskasnewssource.com
Bronson administration unveils winter homelessness plan
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The constant rain has made life pretty miserable for homeless people staying at the Centennial Campground in Anchorage but even those accommodations are coming to an end. The city has tentative plans to close the campground at the end of September, which is why many say the question of what comes next needs to be answered soon.
RELATED PEOPLE
Peltola widens lead some more over Palin
A nearly 9 point difference has opened up between candidates Mary Peltola and Sarah Palin for the temporary seat for Congress. The Bethel Native has nearly 40% of the votes in the Aug. 16 special general election to finish the term of Congressman Don Young. Of 187,919 votes counted in...
alaskasnewssource.com
Giant pumpkin record broken at Alaska State Fair
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage farmer Dale Marshall again won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the Alaska State Fair in Palmer — this time setting a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Marshall’s giant gourd weighed in at 2,147.0 pounds, according to a Facebook post from the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su school district shapes future teachers with new high school graduate program
Polaris Snowmobiles issues fire risk notice for 230,000 machines. School drop-off and pick-up hours are high traffic times. According to School Resource Officer, Matthew Ivacice the Anchorage School District bus driver shortage is creating an influx of traffic this school year. Palin, Begich react to special general election results. Updated:...
Track Palin popped for DUI in Wasilla
The adult son of Sarah Palin was arrested by Wasilla police on Saturday afternoon for operating a vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. He was released and faces a out date “pending.”. Palin, 33, has had a number of run-ins with the law, ranging from domestic violence...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Washington Examiner
SEE IT: Alaska farmer breaks record with giant pumpkin
An Alaskan farmer set a record for the largest pumpkin in state history. Dale Marshall of Anchorage, Alaska, won the giant pumpkin weigh-off at the state fair Monday. The giant gourd weighed in at a whopping 2,147 pounds, according to the Alaska State Fair. “It’s official!” the fair wrote. “Dale...
ktoo.org
Two people died after just one day in Alaska corrections custody last month
Janet Minock got a knock on her apartment door the morning of Aug. 23. It was two Anchorage Police Department officers telling her that her 35-year-old daughter, Nastashia Minock, was dead. According to Janet Minock, the police officers told her this: Nastashia was found unresponsive at Hiland Mountain Correctional Center...
akbizmag.com
Anchorage Financial Planner Named Top Financial Security Professional
The top financial security professional in Alaska is Yoshi Ogawa from the Alaska General Office of New York Life. Forbes lists Ogawa among its Top Financial Security Professionals Best-in-State for 2022 based on criteria considered by an independent research firm. Ogawa is a certified financial planner, accredited estate planner, chartered...
kinyradio.com
Anchorage grand jury indicts Talon Westlake for murdering dad
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - An Anchorage man has been indicted for killing his father, former Rep. Dean Westlake. On Aug. 29, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 35-year-old Talon Westlake for murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, manslaughter and tampering with evidence, all involving the beating death of his father.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
kinyradio.com
Anchorage Grand Jury indicts Matthew Davis for DUI murders
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - On Wednesday, an Anchorage grand jury indicted 23-year-old Matthew Charles Davis for four counts of murder in the second degree and two counts of manslaughter for causing the deaths of 18-year-old Amelia Nowak and 20-year-old Derek Duerr. The Anchorage District Attorney’s Office has also charged Davis...
akbizmag.com
Alaska Airlines Adds Daily Route from Anchorage to Everett, WA
Travelers flying from Anchorage to Seattle have a new airport option, provided they don’t mind an extra 20 minutes of ground transport. Alaska Airlines is adding daily round-trip service from Anchorage to Everett, Washington, just north of the Seattle area, effective November 30. Sister carrier Horizon Air will fly an Embraer 175 out of Paine Field-Snohomish County Airport around 11 a.m., arriving in Anchorage around three hours later. The southbound trip departs in the early afternoon and lands in Everett by dinner time.
Talon Westlake indicted for murder of former lawmaker, his father Dean Westlake
An Anchorage grand jury has indicted 35-year-old Talon Westlake for murder in the first degree, murder in the second degree, manslaughter and tampering with evidence, all involving the beating death of his father, former lawmaker Dean Westlake. The homicide occurred on Aug. 20, at a Rovenna Street home owned by Dean Westlake in Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com
Heavy rain for Yakutat and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A total of 6.8 inches of rain fell over the past 30 days in Anchorage. That is nearly double what Anchorage usually sees in the month of August. Now, September is here and it is normally the wettest month. We will be monitoring how the weather pattern develops here this month.
Comments / 2