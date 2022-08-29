Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Plano Teacher Arrested For The Second Time On Charges Of Molesting A Minor In His Carejustpene50Plano, TX
WalletHub Names Allen as the Second-Best Real Estate Market in the CountryRachel DenneyAllen, TX
Texas Forced to Deal with Massive Resignation and Retirements of TeachersLarry LeaseTexas State
H-E-B Hosting One-Day Career Fair Across TexasLarry LeaseTexas State
R&B sensation Marcus Allen is making his way to Texas for the First Annual Southern Soul and R&B FestivalSANAF NewsTerrell, TX
This Texas Suburb Is The Best In The Country For Buying A House
Six Texas cities placed in the top 10.
Rockwall-Heath grad commissioned as 2nd Lieutenant Air Battle Manager in the Air Force
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 31, 2022) Texas A&M University grad Ollie Tran Hastings of Rockwall has been commissioned as a 2nd Lieutenant Air Battle Manager in the Air Force. While at A&M, he joined the Corps of Cadets and was a part of Squadron 20, aka Titan 20. He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Biology, and He graduated from Rockwall-Heath High School in 2018.
Rockwall-Heath Cheer Senior Highlight: Lindsey Thompson
HEATH, TX (Sept. 1, 2022) Blue Ribbon News is happy to highlight the senior athletes of Rockwall-Heath Cheer! Meet Lindsey Thompson, Advanced Team Captain. Our print edition delivers free to ~17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County, TX. Click image to view. To share your good news and events, email...
People Are Moving To This Texas City More Than Any Other
Move Buddha compiled a list of the top cities in Texas people are moving to.
Rockwall-Heath Cheer Senior Highlight: Maddy Mazyck
HEATH, TX (Sept. 1, 2022) Blue Ribbon News is happy to highlight the senior athletes of Rockwall-Heath Cheer! Meet Maddy Mazyck, Varsity Co-Head Cheerleader. Our print edition delivers free to ~17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County, TX. Click image to view. To share your good news and events, email...
A Texas law banning new transmission companies may violate the US Constitution
AUSTIN, Texas — A 2019 Texas law regulating electricity transmission projects may violate the U.S. Constitution's Commerce Clause, a federal ruling shows. NextEra Energy sued Texas following a 2019 law that banned new transmission companies in the state. Transmission lines send power across long distances. It’s how distant power...
North Texas school district rejects 'In God We Trust' signs in Arabic, rainbow
"Why is more God not good?" A north Texas parent put a new law to the test that says public schools must display signs featuring the national motto if the signs are privately donated.
Frisco ranked as third richest city in the U.S
A recent report conducted by data provider HomeSnacks has listed Frisco at No. 3 among the richest big cities in the United States. Frisco, which is part of the Dallas Fort Worth metroplex, was the fastest-growing city in the United States in 2017. However, it is perhaps best known for being home to the 91-acre Dallas Cowboys project "The Star," which includes the team's headquarters and training facilities, including the Ford Center.
‘Booty call’: Texas native, Oklahoma QB General Booty inks NIL deal with some profits going to children’s hospital
While he may not be the starting quarterback for the Oklahoma Sooners but a certain sophomore transfer for OU is doing big things on and off the field, and he's well known in the world of college football after his high school years balling in Texas.
What’s the Deepest Lake in Texas and How Deep Is It?
Texas is home to over 7,000 different lakes, most of which are found in the central and eastern parts of the state. Only a tiny percentage of them are naturally-occurring, and it's no secret to most of us that playa lakes are the most common type here in Lubbock. The...
State Fair of Texas announces winners of 2022 Big Tex® Choice Awards
DALLAS – August 29, 2022 – It has finally arrived, the moment y’all have been waiting for – the highly-anticipated verdict that signifies the ultimate accomplishment in Fair food. The 18th Annual Big Tex® Choice Awards was a battle for the ages. After tasting all 10 foods and carefully evaluating each item, the all-star panel of judges tallied their scores and cast their final votes.
KXII.com
Gov. Abbott, TxDOT approve record amount of funding for Texoma highways & roads
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Governor Greg Abbott and TxDOT announced a record amount of funding for Texas highways and roads. Some of that money will find its way to the counties bordering the Red River. TxDOT said 1.3 billion in construction projects would go towards Grayson, Lamar, and Hunt Counties,...
This is the best place for a cheeseburger in Texas, report says
DALLAS (KDAF) — Bun, sauce, lettuce, tomato, onion, cheese, burger, cheese, burger, bun. What you just read is the description of a solid cheeseburger composition. Almost everyone can recall the greatest cheeseburger that has ever graced their tastebuds and spread the gospel on exactly where they got it, how juicy and delicious it was, and what to get to accompany this savory treat.
Eagle Scout project brings ‘Healing with Horses’ experience to children with special needs
ROCKWALL, TX (Aug. 30, 2022) A local, aspiring Eagle Scout is partnering with Texas Therapeutic Riding Center located in Wylie, TX to give a unique experience to children with special needs. Giancarlos Guzman, a BSA scout of Troop 83 of Rockwall TX, is carrying out his Eagle Scout community service...
Rockwall-Heath Cheer Senior Highlight: Kayleigh Krowka
HEATH, TX (Aug. 31, 2022) Blue Ribbon News is happy to highlight the senior athletes of Rockwall-Heath Cheer! Meet Kalyleigh Krowka, Varsity Head Cheerleader. Our print edition delivers free to ~17,500 homes and businesses throughout Rockwall County, TX. Click image to view. To share your good news and events, email...
oaklandnewsnowblog.com
Schools across North Texas go on lockdown after social media fuels threat rumors | Dallas News
Schools across North Texas go on lockdown after social media fuels threat rumors. – video made by the YouTube channel with the logo in the video’s upper left hand corner. OaklandNewsNow.com is the original blog post for this type of video-blog content. Officials are asking the school community to...
Meet Ollie, Blue Ribbon News Pet of the Week
ROCKWALL, TX (Sept. 1, 2022) Meet Ollie and his 56 pounds of mellow sweetness! He is very affectionate lovebug who swings by his foster parent multiple times a day to plant kisses and cuddle up. He’s not a lap dog, but he’s always just a few feet away.
3 North Texas cities named the best places to buy a house
If you're looking to buy a home, it's a good idea to do some research into the housing markets before you make your decision.
WFAA
Anyone surprised? Top 3 real estate cities in U.S. are in North Texas, new study says
DALLAS — It's no secret the real estate market has been strong in North Texas, even if that means a frustrating buying process, from booming prices to bidding wars. WalletHub, which produces studies and surveys for an array of economic issues, released its latest "Best Real Estate Markets" rankings this week. And five of the top 11 were here in North Texas, including the top three in Frisco, Allen and McKinney.
cw39.com
Texas to be the nation’s wettest state for the next week
HOUSTON (KIAH) — While Houston’s rain coverage drops a bit today, the overall weather pattern for Texas remains wet, with potential for heavy rain for several days in a row. By far, the heaviest rain across the nation will occur right here in Texas for at least the next 7 days.
