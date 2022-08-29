Read full article on original website
wccsradio.com
CRIMINAL CALL HEARINGS INCLUDE VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CASE
Many cases in Indiana County Court are scheduled to have criminal call hearings today. Among those cases is a man charged with vehicular homicide. This hearing will involve 33-year-old Joshua Brink of Smicksburg, who was charged in connection with a vehicle accident on August 27th of last year. Brink is accused of driving off Barnard Road in West Mahoning Township last Friday, and when he tried to straighten his SUV out, he went up an embankment and struck 52-year-old Douglas Dalessio, who was mowing grass on a lawn tractor at the time. Brink allegedly fled the scene after that, but was eventually taken into custody. Dalessio died at Allegheny General Hospital after he was transported there by Life Flight. Along with homicide by vehicle, Brink faces 13 other counts including two summary driving offenses, DUI-related crimes, accidents involving death or injury and involuntary manslaughter.
wccsradio.com
SHELOCTA MAN CHARGED WITH ARSON TO BE SENTENCED TODAY
A sentencing hearing is scheduled for today for a Shelocta man charged with setting a house on fire in August of 2021. 38-year-old Kevin Olechovsky entered a guilty plea to a charge of arson with danger of death or bodily injury on August 5th of this year. Other charges, including reckless burning or exploding, arson with the intent to destroy an unoccupied building, criminal mischief and reckless endangerment were not prosecuted as part of the plea agreement. The charges stemmed from a fire set on August 9th of 2021 at his home on Vista Lane in Armstrong Township. Fire crews were on the scene for a few hours to put the fire out as the home was on a hillside.
explorejeffersonpa.com
Police Apprehend Area Man Accused of Raping, Strangling Several Women
KITTANNING, Pa. (EYT) – Police have apprehended an area man accused of raping and strangling several women in the Armstrong County area. According to Kittanning-based State Police, 24-year-old Zachary William Baum was taken into custody at 11:40 p.m. on Wednesday, August 31. Baum, who police referred to as “highly...
wccsradio.com
KITTANNING RAPE SUSPECT APPREHENDED
The Kittanning barracks of the Pennsylvania State Police announced this morning that a Kittanning man charged with assaulting and raping women is now in custody. Details on the arrest have not been made public yet, but troopers have confirmed that 24-year-old Zachary William Baum of Kittanning was taken into custody last night at 11:40 PM. Baum is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling several women over the last few years. He would get to know them through text messages sent over social media and would arrange meet ups where he would force himself on them and strangle the victims. He is also charged with violating a Protection From Abuse order that was filed against him for calling one of his victims in an attempt to have her drop the charges against him.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
State police search for Kittanning suspect in rape, strangulation cases
State police in Kittanning are searching for a man who is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling multiple women. Zachary William Baum, 24, of Kittanning is facing several charges, including rape, corruption of minors, strangulation, harassment, indecent assault, simple assault, open lewdness, harassment and disseminating photos or videos of child sex acts, court documents show.
wccsradio.com
WOMAN FACING DRUG CHARGES TO ENTER PLEAS TODAY
One of the people involved in a 2019 drug sweep in Indiana County is set to have a plea court hearing today. Tammy Francine Ressler, 46, of Vintondale was one of nine people arrested as part of “Operation One-Pot” by Pennsylvania State Police in May of 2019. She is due back in court today to enter pleas to a separate case from August of 2019, where she was charged with illegal deposits, stores or disposal of chemical waste; possession of drug paraphernalia; and possessing a precursor substance with the intent to manufacture meth.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
wccsradio.com
PRELIMINARY HEARINGS SET FOR TWO BLAIRSVILLE PEOPLE
Preliminary hearings are scheduled for today for a Blairsville couple involved in a domestic incident earlier this year. Court documents show both 30-year-old Ariana Carter and 29-year-old Joshua Tuitt, both of Blairsville, will go before District Judge Robert Bell Sr. for their hearings on charges related to an incident on July 25th of this year. Blairsville Borough Police at the time said the two were involved in a disturbance in the 300 block of East Campbell Street.
wccsradio.com
INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATING VANDALISM REPORT
Indiana Borough Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying those responsible for an act of criminal mischief Wednesday night. Officer say they were dispatched to the 700 block of Wayne Avenue during the overnight hours for reports of vandalism at a home in the area. Upon arrival, officers learned that four victims who lived in the home had their tires slashed overnight.
wccsradio.com
POLICE INVESTIGATING CRASH IN RAYNE TOWNSHIP
Indiana and Creekside fire departments were called to the scene of a reported vehicle crash in Rayne Township earlier today. Indiana County 911 reports that the crash was reported on Ligenfelter Road near Stadtmiller Road. The fire departments were called out at 6:01 this morning. Indiana fire officials said that a vehicle off the road and into a tree. The driver was not found. It’s believed that the accident happened sometime in the overnight hours, as the engine of the car was cold to the touch.
wccsradio.com
POLICE REPORTS: CRASHES IN INDIANA BOROUGH, NORTH MAHONING TWP
State Police from the Punxsutawney barracks have released details on two crashes in northern Indiana County that happened in mid- to late-August. Troopers say that on August 18th, 72-year-old Marc Peters was driving his motorcycle on Route 119 North in North Mahoning Township at 12:16 in the afternoon when he lost control while going through a left curve. Peters laid the bike on its side and fell off as the bike slid. The motorcycle came to rest along the east berm of 119. Peters had suspected minor injuries and was treated on-scene by Jefferson County EMS. The motorcycle had to be towed from the scene.
wccsradio.com
ACCUSED KITTANNING RAPIST REMAINS AT LARGE
A Kittanning man charged with assaulting and raping women remains at large today. Pennsylvania State Police from the Kittaning barracks continue to look for 24-year-old Zachary William Baum, who is accused of sexually assaulting and strangling several women over the course of several years. Troopers say that Baum would start by sending Facebook messages to random women online, and after speaking with them for a few days, would engage in sex acts with the victims. During these incidents, police say he would begin to strangle the women. One such incident happened in the middle of the street by the Honey Bear gas station in Kittanning. Another victim was 16 years old at the time, and raped in his car against her will at the Community Park in Kittanning.
wtae.com
State police ask for public's help in locating accused rapist
KITTANNING, Pa. — State police are asking for the public's help in locating a man accused of sexually assaulting and strangling several women. Kittanning native Zachary Baum, 24, recently violated a Protection From Abuse order against him after troopers said he messaged a victim on Facebook asking her not to show up for court so charges against him would get dropped.
