Warning in Ventura Village and Phillips over spike in carjackings, robberies

By BringMeTheNews
 4 days ago
Minneapolis police are advising residents in the Ventura Village and Midtown Phillips neighborhoods to be alert after a reported increase in carjackings and robberies.

According to a Minneapolis Police Department alert sent out on Friday, police have recently noted an increase in robberies and carjackings in the two neighborhoods, most commonly taking place between 4 and 9 p.m.

The incidents often involve people leaving their cars or sitting on their phones inside the cars. Suspects will then approach them and demand their phone, keys, wallet and passwords.

There was a notable incident last week when an employee of Children's Hospital in Minneapolis was robbed at gunpoint after their vehicle was penned in outside the Emergency Department.

In an attempt to monitor and reduce the uptick in crime, MPD says it installs mobile cameras in areas of interest. The cameras are currently at the intersection of 13th Avenue South and East 28th Street in Midtown Phillips.

MPD is also advising residents to keep their cars locked and avoid sitting in their cars on their phones. Residents should also consider adding two-factor authentication to their phones and notify others of their destination and arrival time when driving.

Police also encourage residents to take note of license plate numbers and suspect and vehicle descriptions before calling 911 if they witness an incident.

