Cardinals could possibly be thin at CB in Week 1

The Arizona Cardinals appeared to have figured out their cornerback rotation for when the season begins. However, plans might have to change.

Antonio Hamilton, who was in line to win the second starting cornerback job opposite Byron Murphy, now has some sort of injury or illness.

Last week, he did not practice in Arizona when he had a doctor’s appointment, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He also did not practice in Nashville and sat out of the preseason finale, although he likely would not have played anyway.

Hamilton could miss the season opener, according to Kingsbury.

He told team reporter Paul Calvisi that Hamilton’s situation was “an unexpected situation and makes the numbers look really thin looking at Week 1 possibly.”

Kingsbury would not say what the issue was, indicating that it would show up on the injury report leading up to the season opener.

If Hamilton can’t play in Week 1, it will test a secondary with a team that has one of the most potent passing attacks in the league.

