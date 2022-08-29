ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

Cardinals could possibly be thin at CB in Week 1

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c616p_0hZf5dTR00

The Arizona Cardinals appeared to have figured out their cornerback rotation for when the season begins. However, plans might have to change.

Antonio Hamilton, who was in line to win the second starting cornerback job opposite Byron Murphy, now has some sort of injury or illness.

Last week, he did not practice in Arizona when he had a doctor’s appointment, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. He also did not practice in Nashville and sat out of the preseason finale, although he likely would not have played anyway.

Hamilton could miss the season opener, according to Kingsbury.

He told team reporter Paul Calvisi that Hamilton’s situation was “an unexpected situation and makes the numbers look really thin looking at Week 1 possibly.”

Kingsbury would not say what the issue was, indicating that it would show up on the injury report leading up to the season opener.

If Hamilton can’t play in Week 1, it will test a secondary with a team that has one of the most potent passing attacks in the league.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Every NFL team's most surprising roster cut

With the preseason in the books, every NFL team has now trimmed their roster to the league–mandated 53 players. While these rosters will certainly undergo changes over the next couple of days, each team has their initial 53-man rosters set. But when going from 80 to 53 players, there...
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Cb#The Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs' salary cap space following roster cuts, practice squad additions

The Kansas City Chiefs will open the 2022 NFL season just a little tight against the salary cap. The team has assembled their 53-man roster and their 16-man practice squad. With the regular season on the doorstep, the team will find itself with little salary cap space. The Top-51 rule will expire on Tuesday, Sep. 6th at which point all NFL teams will need to be salary cap compliant. Thankfully, Kansas City isn’t one of the five teams currently projected to be in the red (Rams, Lions, Patriots, Jets and Giants).
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders make roster moves, more moves to come

The initial 53-man roster has been set. The Commanders kept 27 offensive players, 23 defensive players and three specialists. This reveals the coaches and front office are concerned about the defensive personnel. So, they were willing to go ahead and release a couple of extra defensive players and will be searching through those players released and waived by other NFL teams, in hopes of picking up perhaps two players.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Spotify
NewsBreak
Apple Podcasts
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Why did the Broncos trade Malik Reed?

Malik Reed was an unexpected success story for the Denver Broncos. After joining the team as an undrafted free agent out of Nevada in 2019, Reed initially made the 53-man roster as a backup rotational pass rusher. He went on to start eight games as a rookie as an injury fill-in.
DENVER, CO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Jaguars claim linebacker off waivers, cut veteran defensive end Adam Gotsis

The Jacksonville Jaguars continued their roster formation on Thursday, claiming second-year linebacker Caleb Johnson off waivers from the Chicago Bears, and releasing veteran defensive end Adam Gotsis. These moves mark a shift in the Jaguars’ 2022 strategy, especially after the release of a player like Gotsis, who had been a solid backup for the team since 2020.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Giants claim four players off of waivers, release four

The New York Giants established their initial 53-man roster on Tuesday but immediate changes were expected. Among them were waiver claims, which was an opportunity the Giants could maximize given the NFL’s waiver order. At noon ET on Wednesday, those claims became official. And for the Giants, they walked...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

146K+
Followers
193K+
Post
56M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy