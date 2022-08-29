Tuscaloosa prepares for Alabama’s first home football game of the season

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — It is game week for many SEC college football teams.

In just six days, players, coaches, and fans will return to stadiums for the start of the college football season. The city of Tuscaloosa is ready for the Alabama Crimson Tide to return to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Local businesses in the city have already started preparing to welcome fans back this weekend. They’re stocking up on their inventory for the upcoming season and hiring extra help to meet the fans’ high demand.

Rama Jama’s, a popular restaurant next to the stadium that has been open for 27 years, said each year brings new challenges in preparation for the new season. Still, founder and owner Garry Lewis said they’re ready for the 2022 season.

“Pack every freezer, pack every refrigerator and have as much stuff as we can and be ready to go,” Lewis said. “There is no estimating; you just get everything you can, and most of the time, that’s not enough.”

Recently, Lewis stepped down as the day-to-day manager of the restaurant, and the restaurant is under new ownership.

Lewis said even though he’s stepping down he says he is still around to help.

“It’s a lot of fun, and those seven days a year makes our bottom line,” Lewis said. “When you add those seven days, it takes us over the top.”

Students are also excited about the upcoming season and told their predictions for the upcoming season.

“I’m hoping for an undefeated season; freshman year, we were undefeated national champs,” student Lauren Crawford said. “Nick Saban got us.”

“I think Alabama will do the same thing they do every season; we just win,” student Shabazz Peoples said.

The Crimson Tide will kick off the season at home Saturday against Utah State.

