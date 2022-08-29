ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Tuscaloosa prepares for Alabama’s first home football game of the season

By Courtney Chandler
CBS 42
CBS 42
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XaBhy_0hZf5apG00

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. ( WIAT ) — It is game week for many SEC college football teams.

In just six days, players, coaches, and fans will return to stadiums for the start of the college football season. The city of Tuscaloosa is ready for the Alabama Crimson Tide to return to Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Local businesses in the city have already started preparing to welcome fans back this weekend. They’re stocking up on their inventory for the upcoming season and hiring extra help to meet the fans’ high demand.

Rama Jama’s, a popular restaurant next to the stadium that has been open for 27 years, said each year brings new challenges in preparation for the new season. Still, founder and owner Garry Lewis said they’re ready for the 2022 season.

Where do the Birmingham Stallions go to eat in the city?

“Pack every freezer, pack every refrigerator and have as much stuff as we can and be ready to go,” Lewis said. “There is no estimating; you just get everything you can, and most of the time, that’s not enough.”

Recently, Lewis stepped down as the day-to-day manager of the restaurant, and the restaurant is under new ownership.

Lewis said even though he’s stepping down he says he is still around to help.

“It’s a lot of fun, and those seven days a year makes our bottom line,” Lewis said. “When you add those seven days, it takes us over the top.”

Students are also excited about the upcoming season and told their predictions for the upcoming season.

“I’m hoping for an undefeated season; freshman year, we were undefeated national champs,” student Lauren Crawford said. “Nick Saban got us.”

“I think Alabama will do the same thing they do every season; we just win,” student Shabazz Peoples said.

The Crimson Tide will kick off the season at home Saturday against Utah State.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS 42.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ClutchPoints

Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer

Alabama Football is expected to feature a strong defense once again in 2022. But head coach Nick Saban recently revealed the truth on former Crimson Tide linebacker Drew Sanders who transferred to Arkansas after last season, per Tide Illustrated. “He’s (Sanders) a fine young man, really good football player,” Saban said. “Played extremely well for […] The post Nick Saban drops Alabama football truth bomb on key Arkansas transfer appeared first on ClutchPoints.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

What can Alabama fans expect for gameday?

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — College football gets underway in just a few days. The University of Alabama takes on Utah State Saturday at 6:30 p.m. at Bryant Denny Stadium at the Crimson Tide’s home opener. UA senior Beth Lovelady can’t wait to watch her favorite team in action. “I am super excited for the game and […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tuscaloosa, AL
Football
Local
Alabama Football
Tuscaloosa, AL
Sports
Local
Alabama College Sports
Local
Alabama Sports
State
Alabama State
Tuscaloosa, AL
College Sports
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
CBS 42

Local Restaurants prepare for large crowds this football season

BIRMINGHAM Ala. (WIAT) — UAB fans are gearing up for tonight’s football game, tailgating all around Protective Stadium. Local restaurants around the area are prepping for the crowds as well. Several local restaurants in the area say they have made some adjustments this season for the anticipated big crowds, and they are hoping it turns […]
BIRMINGHAM, AL
comebacktown.com

Even Nick Saban can’t fix this Alabama problem

Nick Saban has had a profound impact on the University of Alabama and our State. The hiring of Coach Saban will likely go down as one of the best hiring decisions in college sports’ history. Who could have predicted that the University of Alabama would ultimately follow up Coach...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Saban
styleblueprint.com

6 Quick & Easy Day Trips from Birmingham

If you’re itching for a quick getaway, consider a day trip to one of these six nearby gems that will steal your heart. Whether you’re looking for some front porch sitting with a sweet tea in hand, or a swanky martini bar with house music playing, there’s something for you within an easy drive of Birmingham. Check out some of what these nearby cities offer, and if you decide to stay the night, we have a few suggestions for lodging, too!
BIRMINGHAM, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Birmingham City#Football Teams#American Football#Sec#Bryant Denny Stadium#The Birmingham Stallions
AL.com

1 killed in midday Tuscaloosa crash

A 53-year-old man was killed midday Thursday in a Tuscaloosa traffic accident. The crash happened at 11:57 a.m. at the intersection of Greensboro Avenue and Investigator Dornell Cousette Street, said Tuscaloosa police spokeswoman Stephanie Taylor. The driver of a Kia Optima was turning left from Greensboro to Cousette Street when...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
wvtm13.com

Mississippi murder suspect last seen in Alabama

HALE COUNTY, Ala. — Authorities are warning the public about an "armed and dangerous" man wanted for murder in Mississippi who was last seen in Alabama. Learn more in the video above. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency reported that Edward Bush Jr., 22, of Greenwood, Mississippi was allegedly involved...
HALE COUNTY, AL
uab.edu

UAB Callahan Eye opens new clinic in Tuscaloosa

Is expanding to Tuscaloosa with the addition of a new clinic located at 1030 Fairfax Park. The 18th clinic location in Callahan’s growing portfolio of ophthalmic and optometric care is opening Monday, Aug. 29. Serving at the new clinic are providers Eric Sputh, M.D., and Michelle Langkawel, O.D., who...
BIRMINGHAM, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
CBS 42

Alabama student cut, stabbed during fight on campus

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A fight between two students resulted in one of them being cut and stabbed at the University of Alabama, the Tuscaloosa Police Department reports. According to Jack Kennedy of the Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were called to campus at 3 a.m. Monday regarding two students who had been injured after […]
TUSCALOOSA, AL
CBS 42

CBS 42

57K+
Followers
12K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

"CBS 42 is dedicated to providing central Alabama with ""Local Coverage You Can Count On"" for local, traffic, severe weather, sports, and breaking news at https://www.cbs42.com/"

 https://www.cbs42.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy