Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaytradition.com
James Franklin reacts to Penn State's thrilling win over Purdue
James Franklin put it best when he described quarterback Sean Clifford’s performance as “gutsy.”. The Nittany Lions signal caller found sweet redemption after a pick-6 suffered earlier in the game. Clifford led Penn State on a game-winning drive that saw him complete 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass with under a minute left.
saturdaytradition.com
Chris Jefferson turns in brilliant go-ahead pick-6 off of errant throw by Sean Clifford
Chris Jefferson has put Purdue back on top with Penn State’s most recent lead not lasting long. Jefferson picked off quarterback Sean Clifford and then produced a dazzling 72-yard return to complete the pick-6. Penn State had just gotten the ball back and had a chance to build on...
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Cliffford comments on 'nasty win' over Purdue, overcoming adversity
Sean Clifford was Penn State’s hero in the final minutes of the Purdue game on Thursday. He led the Nittany Lions down the field and threw the game-winning touchdown to Keyvone Lee after dealing with injuries during the game. Clifford finished the game with 282 yards passing, 4 touchdowns,...
saturdaytradition.com
Keandre Lambert-Smith bounces off contact, spins free for go-ahead score for PSU
Keandre Lambert-Smith provided a game-changing play Thursday night, spinning out of contact and rolling to a go-ahead score for Penn State. In the game between the Nittany Lions and Purdue, the action in the 4th quarter has started to bounce back and forth. Purdue had just retaken the lead on a pass from Aidan O’Connell when Lambert-Smith broke free.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
saturdaytradition.com
Drew Allar time? Sean Clifford seen leaving for locker room in 2nd half vs. Purdue
Drew Allar is a true freshman quarterback and 5-star prospect from Penn State’s 2022 recruiting class. He entered the Week 1 season opener as the backup QB for the Nittany Lions, but he might see action in the second half. When the teams came out from halftime in West...
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State football: After escape at Purdue, linemen, true freshmen need to break out vs. Ohio
I want to feel sorry for the Ohio Bobcats 8 days from now. Why? Because I want to see Penn State’s offensive line pummel somebody. Anybody. A Group of 5 school that finished 106th nationally in rushing defense last year will do. Also, I want the Nittany Lions’ true freshman backs and backup quarterback to see plenty of action in a confidence-boosting scenario after their debuts Thursday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Rapid Reaction: Clifford rallies Penn State past O'Connell, Purdue in opening-game barnburner
Penn State put its highly-touted freshman class front and center and began the painstaking process of forging a new identity. Purdue? The Boilermakers know who they are and rallied repeatedly behind quarterback Aidan O’Connell. But despite a huge fourth-quarter defensive play, Purdue could not bury the Nittany Lions. Sean...
saturdaytradition.com
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Thursday night Penn State-Purdue thriller
Kirk Herbstreit was pleased with how the Penn State-Purdue game on Thursday night went, much like the neutral fans who watched. The game ended up going back and forth with a game-winning drive from Penn State QB Sean Clifford. The Nittany Lions scored with just under 1 minute to go in the game, winning 35-31.
RELATED PEOPLE
saturdaytradition.com
Sean Clifford dials up clutch drive for Penn State, finds Keyvone Lee for game-winning score in Week 1
Sean Clifford has been hot and cold in Week 1 for Penn State. But when the Nittany Lions needed him the most, Clifford stepped up and delivered. With less than 3 minutes remaining, Clifford and the offense got the ball back for one more shot and facing a 31-28 deficit. Oh, and a pick-six off an errant throw by Clifford was the reason for the deficit.
saturdaytradition.com
Puke-6: Purdue CB Chis Jefferson has hilarious reaction when asked about viral moment
Purdue may not have won the game against Penn State, but the Boilermakers had a great showing from CB Chris Jefferson. He showed what leaving it all on the field means. Jefferson intercepted Penn State QB Sean Clifford, and took it all the back for a touchdown in the 2nd half. He was seen throwing up shortly after the 72-yard interception return.
saturdaytradition.com
Charlie Jones speaks on impressive debut vs. Penn State, what he adds to Purdue offense
Charlie Jones made his presence known against Penn State. This could be the start of a string of great performances for the Iowa transfer. Jones lit up the Penn State secondary. He finished the game with 153 yards receiving on 12 receptions with 1 touchdown as well. The former Iowa wideout transferred to Purdue back in June.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: 5 things learned from the loss to Penn State
Purdue won 56 minutes Thursday night against Penn State. But the Nittany Lions walloped the Boilermakers for 4 — a critical 2 minutes at the end of the first half and 2 at the end of the game — and Penn State escaped Ross-Ade Stadium with a season-opening 35-31 win. Purdue, meanwhile, has to recover from seeing one slip through its fingers.
IN THIS ARTICLE
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State basketball coach wishes luck to football team in hilarious video
While out on a lake over the weekend, Penn State’s head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry showed off his throwing arm. As posted by Penn State’s Men’s Basketball social platforms, Coach Shrewsberry was seen in a different vibe other than the usual basketball court in a video with a backwards hat and ready to show off his spiral. The Nittany Lions hoops squad used the video to wish the football team luck against Purdue Thursday night.
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue football: 5 reasons the Boilermakers will upset Penn State
Even though Purdue is a fashionable pick for a run at the Big Ten West this season, the Boilermakers will start the season an an underdog. Purdue is a 3.5-point dog to Penn State on Thursday night in Ross-Ade Stadium, meaning it’ll have to score an upset, even if it’s a mild one, to get the season started on a strong note. The Boilermakers can get it done, although a lot will need to go right for them to score the W.
saturdaytradition.com
Penn State reveals uniform selection for opener versus Purdue
Penn State will head to Purdue to begin their first game on the road, Thursday night in West Lafayette, Ind. The uniform selection for tonight’s game has been revealed via Penn State Football on Twitter. The Nittany Lions will be donning an all-white uniform to offset the Boilermakers’ Black...
saturdaytradition.com
Purdue reveals gameday threads ahead of bout with Penn State
Forgive the crude AC/DC reference. Purdue released their game uniforms Wednesday night for their Thursday evening battle against Penn State to kick off the season. The threads, which can be seen above, are all black helmet, top and pants with gold highlights. The Boilermakers are the host team and seem to want to open their season in style.
Comments / 0