State College, PA

James Franklin reacts to Penn State's thrilling win over Purdue

James Franklin put it best when he described quarterback Sean Clifford’s performance as “gutsy.”. The Nittany Lions signal caller found sweet redemption after a pick-6 suffered earlier in the game. Clifford led Penn State on a game-winning drive that saw him complete 6-of-7 passes for 73 yards and the game-winning touchdown pass with under a minute left.
Keandre Lambert-Smith bounces off contact, spins free for go-ahead score for PSU

Keandre Lambert-Smith provided a game-changing play Thursday night, spinning out of contact and rolling to a go-ahead score for Penn State. In the game between the Nittany Lions and Purdue, the action in the 4th quarter has started to bounce back and forth. Purdue had just retaken the lead on a pass from Aidan O’Connell when Lambert-Smith broke free.
Penn State football: After escape at Purdue, linemen, true freshmen need to break out vs. Ohio

I want to feel sorry for the Ohio Bobcats 8 days from now. Why? Because I want to see Penn State’s offensive line pummel somebody. Anybody. A Group of 5 school that finished 106th nationally in rushing defense last year will do. Also, I want the Nittany Lions’ true freshman backs and backup quarterback to see plenty of action in a confidence-boosting scenario after their debuts Thursday night.
Kirk Herbstreit reacts to Thursday night Penn State-Purdue thriller

Kirk Herbstreit was pleased with how the Penn State-Purdue game on Thursday night went, much like the neutral fans who watched. The game ended up going back and forth with a game-winning drive from Penn State QB Sean Clifford. The Nittany Lions scored with just under 1 minute to go in the game, winning 35-31.
Sean Clifford dials up clutch drive for Penn State, finds Keyvone Lee for game-winning score in Week 1

Sean Clifford has been hot and cold in Week 1 for Penn State. But when the Nittany Lions needed him the most, Clifford stepped up and delivered. With less than 3 minutes remaining, Clifford and the offense got the ball back for one more shot and facing a 31-28 deficit. Oh, and a pick-six off an errant throw by Clifford was the reason for the deficit.
Puke-6: Purdue CB Chis Jefferson has hilarious reaction when asked about viral moment

Purdue may not have won the game against Penn State, but the Boilermakers had a great showing from CB Chris Jefferson. He showed what leaving it all on the field means. Jefferson intercepted Penn State QB Sean Clifford, and took it all the back for a touchdown in the 2nd half. He was seen throwing up shortly after the 72-yard interception return.
Purdue football: 5 things learned from the loss to Penn State

Purdue won 56 minutes Thursday night against Penn State. But the Nittany Lions walloped the Boilermakers for 4 — a critical 2 minutes at the end of the first half and 2 at the end of the game — and Penn State escaped Ross-Ade Stadium with a season-opening 35-31 win. Purdue, meanwhile, has to recover from seeing one slip through its fingers.
Penn State basketball coach wishes luck to football team in hilarious video

While out on a lake over the weekend, Penn State’s head basketball coach Micah Shrewsberry showed off his throwing arm. As posted by Penn State’s Men’s Basketball social platforms, Coach Shrewsberry was seen in a different vibe other than the usual basketball court in a video with a backwards hat and ready to show off his spiral. The Nittany Lions hoops squad used the video to wish the football team luck against Purdue Thursday night.
Purdue football: 5 reasons the Boilermakers will upset Penn State

Even though Purdue is a fashionable pick for a run at the Big Ten West this season, the Boilermakers will start the season an an underdog. Purdue is a 3.5-point dog to Penn State on Thursday night in Ross-Ade Stadium, meaning it’ll have to score an upset, even if it’s a mild one, to get the season started on a strong note. The Boilermakers can get it done, although a lot will need to go right for them to score the W.
Penn State reveals uniform selection for opener versus Purdue

Penn State will head to Purdue to begin their first game on the road, Thursday night in West Lafayette, Ind. The uniform selection for tonight’s game has been revealed via Penn State Football on Twitter. The Nittany Lions will be donning an all-white uniform to offset the Boilermakers’ Black...
Purdue reveals gameday threads ahead of bout with Penn State

Forgive the crude AC/DC reference. Purdue released their game uniforms Wednesday night for their Thursday evening battle against Penn State to kick off the season. The threads, which can be seen above, are all black helmet, top and pants with gold highlights. The Boilermakers are the host team and seem to want to open their season in style.
