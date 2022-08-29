ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House explodes in Crystal, man suffers 'severe burns'

By Tommy Wiita
 4 days ago
Tommy Wiita

A house exploded in Crystal Sunday afternoon, sending one man to a local hospital.

Officers with the Crystal Police Department went to the home, located on the 5800 block of Perry Avenue N., at about 12:08 p.m.

A "severely burned" man was found inside the home and was taken to a nearby hospital. There is no word on the man's condition as of Monday morning.

The police are still working to determine the cause of the explosion.

The department has also been in contact with the gas company that runs through the home and neighborhood. The fire department said Sunday that no other threats have been detected in the area.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

