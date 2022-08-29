Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A suspect fled the scene after firing his weapon several times following an argument in a McDonald's parking lothoustonstringer_comHumble, TX
The Buffalo Bayou Park Cistern is one of the most unique places you can go in the Lone Star StateB.R. ShenoyHouston, TX
Shaq to open the first Big Chicken Restaurant in HoustonAsh JurbergHouston, TX
Texas Woman Pleads Guilty to Romance ScamLarry LeaseHouston, TX
Shaq’s Big Chicken Restaurant in Texas Plans to Open SoonTom HandyHouston, TX
Related
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado to Miss Time with Injury
Martín Maldonado will miss the next two games for the Houston Astros as the starting catcher deals with hand swelling.
numberfire.com
Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday
Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
Refsnyder completes Red Sox rally for 9-8 win over Rangers
BOSTON (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning for Boston as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Thursday night. The Red Sox trailed 8-3 in the eighth and 8-5 entering the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out against Jonathan Hernández (1-1). Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single to tie the game before Refsnyder completed the comeback with a drive to left. Refsnyder took a wide turn around first before a swarm of teammates caught him and piled on after storming out of the dugout. The Red Sox entered Thursday having lost 7 of 10. “I think we’ve all been trying to do our best and working hard. A lot of the guys have been frustrated, so it was nice to come through and it’s always nice to celebrate with your teammates,” Refsnyder said.
FOX Sports
Angels host the Astros to begin 3-game series
Houston Astros (84-47, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-74, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -157, Angels +134; over/under is...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
numberfire.com
Jonah Heim batting fifth for Rangers on Tuesday night
Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Heim will catch against his rivals after Meibrys Viloria was given the night off at home. In a matchup against Framber Valdez, our models project Heim to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Astros' David Hensley held out Tuesday
Houston Astros infielder David Hensley is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. J.J. Matijevic will replace Hensley at designated hitter and bat eighth. Matijevic has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.1 FanDuel points....
Astros to Wrap Up 2023 Spring Training Against Space Cowboys
The Houston Astros released their 2023 Spring Training schedule Wednesday.
FOX Sports
Rangers head into matchup against the Red Sox on losing streak
Texas Rangers (58-72, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (64-68, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dallas Keuchel (2-8, 8.84 ERA, 2.05 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-10, 4.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 143 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -187, Rangers +157; over/under...
Chron.com
Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT
Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.https://www.chron.com/
Comments / 0