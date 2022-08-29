ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
numberfire.com

Martin Maldonado moving to Astros' bench Tuesday

Houston Astros catcher Martin Maldonado is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. Christian Vazquez will catch for Framber Valdez and bat seventh. Vazquez has a $2,500 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 9.9 FanDuel points. Per...
HOUSTON, TX
The Associated Press

Refsnyder completes Red Sox rally for 9-8 win over Rangers

BOSTON (AP) — Rob Refsnyder hit a game-ending single in a four-run ninth inning for Boston as the Red Sox rallied to beat the Texas Rangers 9-8 on Thursday night. The Red Sox trailed 8-3 in the eighth and 8-5 entering the ninth. Boston promptly loaded the bases with none out against Jonathan Hernández (1-1). Rafael Devers hit a two-run double and Kiké Hernández hit an RBI single to tie the game before Refsnyder completed the comeback with a drive to left. Refsnyder took a wide turn around first before a swarm of teammates caught him and piled on after storming out of the dugout. The Red Sox entered Thursday having lost 7 of 10. “I think we’ve all been trying to do our best and working hard. A lot of the guys have been frustrated, so it was nice to come through and it’s always nice to celebrate with your teammates,” Refsnyder said.
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

Angels host the Astros to begin 3-game series

Houston Astros (84-47, first in the AL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (57-74, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Astros: Lance McCullers Jr. (1-1, 1.69 ERA, 1.44 WHIP, 13 strikeouts); Angels: Reid Detmers (5-4, 3.47 ERA, 1.16 WHIP, 99 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -157, Angels +134; over/under is...
HOUSTON, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
City
New York City, NY
City
Arlington, TX
New York City, NY
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
City
Detroit, TX
City
Arlington, NY
Houston, TX
Sports
numberfire.com

Jonah Heim batting fifth for Rangers on Tuesday night

Texas Rangers catcher Jonah Heim is starting in Tuesday's contest against the Houston Astros. Heim will catch against his rivals after Meibrys Viloria was given the night off at home. In a matchup against Framber Valdez, our models project Heim to score 9.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
ARLINGTON, TX
numberfire.com

Astros' David Hensley held out Tuesday

Houston Astros infielder David Hensley is not in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Dane Dunning and the Texas Rangers. J.J. Matijevic will replace Hensley at designated hitter and bat eighth. Matijevic has a $2,000 salary on Tuesday and numberFire’s models project him for 7.1 FanDuel points....
HOUSTON, TX
FOX Sports

Rangers head into matchup against the Red Sox on losing streak

Texas Rangers (58-72, third in the AL West) vs. Boston Red Sox (64-68, fifth in the AL East) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Dallas Keuchel (2-8, 8.84 ERA, 2.05 WHIP, 39 strikeouts); Red Sox: Nick Pivetta (9-10, 4.40 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 143 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Red Sox -187, Rangers +157; over/under...
BOSTON, MA
Chron.com

Chron.com

Houston, TX
4K+
Followers
1K+
Post
812K+
Views
ABOUT

Chron.com is committed to covering state, national and international news with an emphasis on providing news and entertainment articles that is of special interest to residents of Houston and Texas.

 https://www.chron.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy