wgno.com
Second arrest made in illegal street driving case
NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans police have arrested a second suspect in a reckless driving investigation from June. It’s part of the latest Wheel of Justice report. In June, the NOPD announced multiple suspects in the case. Three of them were juveniles, so their names were not released. Two were not and were identified by police as 26-year-old Eduardo Gomez and 21-year-old Tyler McKinney, both of New Orleans.
Man wanted on attempted murder charges after August 12 incident
It's believed that Joseph fired a shot at the victim before driving off in a white 2019 Dodge Ram1500 Crew pickup truck with a Louisiana license plate Z328613.
bogalusadailynews.com
Parish jail report for Sept. 1, 2022
The following people were booked into the Washington Parish Jail, on Sept. 1, 2022:. Justin Crain, license plate-none, aggravated flight from an officer, resisting an officer-flight on foot, possession of Schedule IV drugs. Treon Smith, reckless operation of a motor vehicle, possession of Schedule II drugs, possession of marijuana-simple, possession...
NOLA.com
Suspect arrested in Metairie murder of 23-year-old New Orleans man
Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office investigators have made an arrest in a fatal shooting that occured at an apartment complex in Metairie last week. Ronald Newton, 28, of Marrero, was booked Tuesday with first-degree murder, said Detective Brandon Veal, a spokesperson for the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office. Newton is accused in...
uptownmessenger.com
Police blotter: Armed robbery, purse snatching
Two women were robbed recently in separate incidents on Uptown streets, according to the New Orleans Police Department. A woman was robbed at gunpoint of her keys, but not her vehicle, Tuesday evening (Aug. 30) in the 3600 block of Calhoun Street, near Versailles Boulevard and Fontainebleau Drive. A gunman...
NOLA.com
Man released from New Orleans jail beats cabbie in parking lot, arrested again
A man who was released from the Orleans Parish jail early Wednesday morning called a taxicab, punched the driver who showed up to the jail parking lot, took his wallet and ran before he was arrested again, according to police records. Brandon McCray, 39, was booked early Wednesday on suspicion...
Lacombe woman hospitalized, arrested after reportedly stabbing convenience store clerk
She was taken to the hospital by EMS and after she is released she will be booked into St. Tammany Parish Correctional Center as a fugitive.
WDSU
Folsom man arrested and accused of attempted murder
TANGIPAHOA PARISH, La. — Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a Folsom man who is being accused of second-degree murder. According to deputies, Ladarrion Santee, 41, is accused of pushing over another male in an argument and shooting at the individual before the man shot Santee twice in self-defense.
WDSU
Man shot and killed in Milan on Tuesday night
NEW ORLEANS — New Orleans police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead at the edge of Milan neighborhood on Tuesday night. According to investigators, officers responded to a call of an aggravated battery by shooting, and upon their arrival, officers located an unknown male in a vehicle suffering from gunshot wounds to his body at the intersection of Loyola Avenue and Louisiana Avenue at 8:30 p.m.
stpso.com
Two Men Arrested Following a Talisheek-area Murder
Two men have been arrested following a murder which occurred late Monday (August 29) night near Talisheek. Shortly before midnight, St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 73000 block of Tee Street near Talisheek after a neighbor reported hearing gunshots and observed a man who appeared to be deceased outside a neighboring residence. The neighbor also reported seeing a vehicle fleeing the area.
Man shot to death near Talisheek Monday night
According to reports, police were called to a neighborhood where a male victim of unknown age was shot to death outside a home in the 73000 block of Tee Street
an17.com
Suspect arrested in early morning shooting Monday in Bogalusa
On Monday, Aug. 29, at 1:41 a.m., The Bogalusa Police Department responded to a shots fired call in the 600 block of Avenue C. Upon Officers arrival they located a subject with multiple gunshot wounds. The subject was transported to OLA for treatment and Officers began their investigation. Officers were...
wbrz.com
Woman who stabbed convenience store clerk arrested after flipping her truck off of highway
PONCHATOULA - A woman seen on surveillance footage stabbing a convenience store worker was arrested Tuesday after deputies found her truck flipped into woods off of a highway. A deputy with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office saw a truck flipped over in the wood line near the intersection of Highways 1088 and 36 shortly after 7:30 a.m. Tuesday morning. The deputy stopped to offer assistance when a "distraught" woman with a large knife threatened to harm herself.
bogalusadailynews.com
BPD investigating Saturday evening murder, looking for suspect
The Bogalusa Police Department is currently investigating a homicide that occurred at the intersection of North Border Drive and Virginia Avenue on Saturday. At approximately 7:11 p.m. Saturday, the BPD received a 911 call advising that gunshots were heard in the area. Upon the officers’ arrival, they located a black male victim deceased from a single gunshot wound.
NOLA.com
Two teen boys wounded in Desire area shooting, New Orleans police say
Two 14-year-old boys were wounded in a shooting in the Desire area Sunday morning, according to the New Orleans Police Department. The teens were near the intersection of Treasure Street and Morrice Duncan Drive when they were approached by an armed man who opened fire, hitting one boy in the cheek and the other in the leg, police said. The boys were taken to a hospital in a private vehicle, according to authorities.
WWL-TV
Victim identified in Abita Springs killing
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Coroner Dr. Charles Preston identified the man who was killed near the small town of Talisheek late Monday night. Just before midnight, a neighbor reported hearing gunshots in the 73000 block of Tee Street of Abita Springs near Talisheek. The neighbor also said they saw a vehicle fleeing the area, according to deputies.
WDSU
Man shot and killed in St. Tammany Parish
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office has reported that a man was shot and killed on Monday night in Talisheek. According to officials, deputies responded to a call of reported gunshots right before midnight in the 73000 block of Tee Street. A neighbor reported that...
L'Observateur
Ponchatoula Police seek help identifying person of interest
The Ponchatoula Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying the subject pictured below. The unidentified white female is a person of interest in an attack on a clerk at a convenient store inside the city limits of Ponchatoula. It is believed that the female was driving a dark blue Nissan Frontier “Desert Runner”. Anyone with information regarding this person is asked to contact Det. RJ Hils at 985-386-6548.
fox8live.com
Deputies searching for vehicle stolen from Hammond area Dollar General
HAMMOND, La. (WVUE) - Tangipahoa Parish deputies are searching for a suspect that is believed to have stolen a vehicle from a Dollar General store on Wardline Road. The sheriff’s office says the vehicle was taken on Mon., Aug. 22 when the owner of the vehicle left it running while they briefly went into the store.
Man dies after Monday morning shooting, NOPD gathering details
According to officers, the man arrived at the hospital in the 2000 block of Canal by private vehicle but was pronounced dead soon after getting there.
