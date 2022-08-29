Read full article on original website
Speedway gas station in Kalamazoo robbed at knife point
A Speedway gas station was robbed at knife point on Sunday. The robbery occurred at the Speedway located at 6150 Stadium Drive at around 11:25 p.m.
Memorial service for killed WMU student to be held this Sunday in Illinois
DOWNERS GROVE, IL (WKZO AM/FM) – A memorial service will be held this Sunday for a Western Michigan University student was struck and killed by a suspected drunk driver early Saturday morning. 21-year-old Kaylee Gansberg from Lisle, Illinois died around 12 noon Saturday. Authorities say the accident happened around...
Michiana Unsolved: The murder of Tevin Lamar Glaspy
BENTON HARBOR, Mich. (WNDU) - Do you know who murdered 29-year-old Tevin Lamar Glaspy?. On March 13, 2021, at about 1:23am, Benton Harbor Officers were dispatched to Hull Avenue and Highland Avenue in Benton Harbor to help a motorist. When officers arrived at that intersection, they found a red 2016...
Police: One dead in shooting in Kalamazoo
A person is dead after a shooting in Kalamazoo Monday.
GoFundMe set up for WMU student struck and killed by drunk driver
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — A GoFundMe fundraiser has been organized by the family of WMU student Kaylee Gansberg who was struck and killed by a drunk driver on Friday, August 26, in the 2700 block of West Michigan Avenue, near the campus of Western Michigan University. The 21-year-old...
Man in hospital after incident at Grand Ledge Meijer
UPDATE (12:54 P.M. – 09/01/2022) — The Grand Ledge Police Department released more information regarding the department’s heavy presence at a Meijer store on Thursday. According to a Facebook post from GLPD, at around 10:41 a.m. police arrived at a Meijer location on the 700 block of E. Saginaw Hwy., regarding a man who was […]
Three dead after murder-suicide in Portage Tuesday night
PORTAGE, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Police in Portage say a man shot and killed a woman and child Tuesday night, and then shot himself. Three other children reportedly escaped the home when they heard the gunshots. The Portage Department of Public Safety says it appeared to be a domestic...
Person shot, killed near Kalamazoo intersection
KALAMAZOO, MI – A person was fatally shot Monday night in Kalamazoo. The person was shot in the face around 10:30 p.m., Aug. 29, near the intersection of Lake and Mills street, Kalamazoo Public Safety Public Information Officer Jay Shatara said. Police are investigating the death as a homicide,...
WMU student dies after shooting in Portage
Western Michigan University student Naya Reynolds, 22, was shot on the evening of August 26. She later died in the hospital due to her injuries. Reports say the shooting took place on a ramp leading to I-94 in Portage. Two others were also shot, a pregnant woman and an infant. They are both in stable condition according to Portage police.
Sturgis man convicted of fleeing, resisting police
ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Mich. -- A man who fled from police at high speeds through a neighborhood after allegedly committing an armed robbery in a different county, was convicted in St. Joseph County, Michigan. The prosecutor's office says Sturgis Police received an alert for a suspect in an armed robbery...
Downtown Kalamazoo street closes for water main break
KALAMAZOO, MI – Part of Pitcher Street is closed after a water main break. Pitcher Street, between Water Street and Michigan Avenue, closed Thursday, Sept. 1, after a water main break, the city of Kalamazoo said in a news release. The road will be closed until Thursday, Sept. 8,...
MSP investigating catalytic converter theft near Albion
SHERIDAN TWP, MI (WTVB) – Michigan State Police troopers from the Marshall post are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter that occurred Thursday morning at the Kelly’s Express Mart on C Drive North near Albion. Troopers say the suspect vehicle appeared on camera at 4:35 a.m. with...
17-year-old seriously injured in Calhoun County crash
NEWTON TWSP., Mich. — A teenage girl from Emmett Township sustained serious injuries in a crash on 8 Mile Road near B Drive S in Newton Township Tuesday afternoon. She was airlifted to the hospital. Investigators say the girl was driving eastbound on B Drive South when she collided...
1 in hospital after crash north of Battle Creek
A person was transported to the hospital in critical condition after a crash north of Battle Creek, firefighters said.
Prosecutors reject claim GRPD officer ‘tripped,’ fired gun
As the trial began for a Grand Rapids police officer accused of carelessly firing his gun, the man police were moving to arrest when it happened was barred from the stand.
KDPS: Driver of stolen vehicle died after chase, crash
A driver died after crashing during a chase in Kalamazoo Monday, police say.
MSP: Pedestrian killed in Gobles crash
Authorities are investigating after a pedestrian was killed in a crash near Gobles Tuesday.
GRPD names man shot, killed early Saturday
Police on Monday released the name of a man shot and killed in Grand Rapids over the weekend.
Sheriff's deputies seize guns from Kalamazoo County streets at record rates
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Dangerous weapons are getting into the hands of criminals at an alarming rate in Kalamazoo, Sheriff Richard Fuller said. “Tons of people have firearms, and they use them appropriately. What worries law enforcement is when firearms get into the hands of the wrong people," Fuller said.
Teen airlifted to hospital after crash near Battle Creek
A 17-year-old was airlifted to the hospital after a crash with a pickup truck south of Battle Creek on Tuesday, deputies said.
