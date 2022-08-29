ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ipswich, MA

thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Chelmsford (MA)

In the Merrimack Valley, Chelmsford is a likable town crossed by Interstate 495, Boston’s outer beltway. Chelmsford was incorporated as long ago as 1655, and right on the Town Common is a cemetery founded that very year. The common is still integral to life in Chelmsford, hosting almost every...
CHELMSFORD, MA
rimonthly.com

37 Fun Things to Do in Rhode Island this September

WHAT: Get into the Halloween spirit early this season by admiring the iconic symbol of autumn. As the late afternoon turns into twilight, behold the sight of thousands of creatively carved pumpkins at the Jack-O-Lantern Spectacular. Traverse the trail and celebrate seventy-five years of television with favorite characters, including everyone from Betty White to Walter White. 6–10:30 p.m., last admission 10 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance online; visit the website for admission prices. WHERE: Roger Williams Park Zoo, 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. more info: 785-3510, rwpzoo.org.
BRISTOL, RI
Boston

The fire escape ripped open the truck ‘like a can of tuna’

A look at moving-day past, present, and future. Double-parked U-Hauls, household debris littering the sidewalks, and at least one roof-less moving truck causing chaos on Storrow Drive can mean only one thing: Moving day has arrived in Boston. Across the city, somewhere between 60 percent and 80 percent of leases...
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘I can’t wait to move’: Here’s why readers are leaving Boston to retire

"Save money, your freedom, and your sanity, and move out." When retirement comes calling, most Boston.com readers say they’ll be packing their bags and heading out of the city. Whether they’re excited to leave Boston or not, they’re aligned on one thing: This city is far too expensive for the average retiree.
BOSTON, MA
thecrazytourist.com

15 Best Things to Do in Andover (MA)

This well-heeled town in northeastern Massachusetts was incorporated as long ago as 1646, and has the highest point in Essex County, with views of the Boston skyline, 20 miles away. Andover is known for the ultra-prestigious secondary school Phillips Academy, founded in 1778 and with Humphrey Bogart, George H. W....
ANDOVER, MA
WGME

Proposed Montreal to Boston train would run through Maine

(BDN) -- Mainers could see easier rail access to Montreal if a new passenger train running from there to Boston secures backing. The proposed route would run east from Montreal to Sherbrooke before crossing the border into northeastern Vermont to Gorham, New Hampshire, and passing through Bethel, Auburn, Portland and Old Orchard Beach on the way to Beantown, according to the Montreal Gazette.
MAINE STATE
94.9 HOM

World-Renowned, Award-Winning Chef Takes Over the Kitchen of This Culinary Legacy in Maine

Does the Rainbow Room sound familiar to you? It's that iconic, award-winning restaurant that sits on the 65th Floor of 30 Rockefeller Center in midtown Manhattan, New York. It's been designated a landmark because of its history, having opened in 1934. Now, its executive chef has decided to bring his talents to the legendary White Barn Inn in Kennebunk, Maine, right here in the Seacoast.
KENNEBUNK, ME
Boston 25 News WFXT

Firefighters battle multi-alarm fire in Worcester

WORCESTER, Mass. — A large fire in Worcester has displaced nearly a dozen people. Worcester fire crews responded to Blackstone River Road shortly before 6:30, Thursday evening, after receiving a call for thick smoke in the area. When crews arrived on scene they found fire tearing through the rear of the building.
WORCESTER, MA
WCVB

Man who owns frozen yogurt locations in Massachusetts, New Hampshire accused of putting hidden camera in bathroom

NASHUA, N.H. — A man who owns frozen yogurt stores in Massachusetts and New Hampshire has been accused of placing a hidden camera in the bathroom at one of the shops. Police in Nashua, New Hampshire, were called on July 23 to the Tutti Frutti in the Pheasant Lane Mall after a hidden recording device was located within a bathroom within the store, police said.
NASHUA, NH
ABC6.com

Bear seen roaming around Easton

EASTON, Mass. (WLNE) — Easton police said Tuesday that a Black Bear was seen roaming around the town. Police said that the bear was spotted on Sheridan Street Monday night. The department reported earlier this month that a bear was seen behind Southeastern Regional School. Officials reminded the community...
EASTON, MA
WCVB

Leominster, Massachusetts, boy reported missing, police say

LEOMINSTER, Mass. — Leominster, Massachusetts, police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 9-year-old boy. Police said David Abreu is approximately 5 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 90 pounds. David wears dark-rimmed glasses and was last seen wearing basketball shorts and a black camo backpack.
LEOMINSTER, MA
WCVB

Massachusetts woman's death in Maine vacation home ruled homicide

LOVELL, Maine — A Massachusetts woman who died at a Maine vacation home in February was the victim of a homicide, officials said Thursday. Officials responded on Feb. 24 to a home in Lovell, Maine, to conduct a welfare check on 41-year-old Jennifer Lingard of Dighton, Massachusetts. Lingard was in Lovell vacationing at her family’s home.
LOVELL, ME
CBS Boston

Chelmsford neighborhood evacuated after gas main struck

CHELMSFORD - A Chelmsford neighborhood was briefly evacuated Thursday morning after a utility company struck a gas main.National Grid hit the gas main on Locke Road, police said. Tanglewood Drive, Walnut Road and Chestnut Avenue were also evacuated.Shortly after 11 a.m., residents were told it was safe to return home. Locke Road will stay closed between Westford Street and Tanglewood Drive for repairs. 
CHELMSFORD, MA
PhillyBite

Best Hot Dog Spots in New Hampshire

NEW HAMPSHIRE - New Hampshire is a hot dog lover's paradise. The state boasts several hot dog sanctuaries. Check out Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord, Dog Daze in Walpole, and Pat's World Famous in Hampton Beach. Puppy Love Hot Dogs in Concord. Puppy Love Hot Dogs is a Concord...
CONCORD, NH

