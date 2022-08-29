ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Iconic Minneapolis saddle shop closing after 115 years

By BringMeTheNews
Bring Me The News
Bring Me The News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23DF5m_0hZf4zby00
BringMeTheNews

The Schatzlein Saddle Shop at 413 W. Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

It's the end of an era on Lake Street in Minneapolis.

The Schatzlein Saddle Shop, a family-owned store which sells an array of Western apparel, riding equipment and other goods — announced it'll close after 115 years in business.

The shop is a pillar of the Minnesota horse community and beyond, offering leather repair and other services at the store in addition to merchandise.

The closure was announced Sunday in a Facebook post:

Dear friends and valued customers,

It is with a heavy heart, we have decided the time has come to close Schatzlein Saddle Shop.

Schatzlein's has been doing business on Lake Street for 115 years and now is the time for some of the family members to retire.

It's been an incredible ride. Ultimately we would love to stay open, but at this time it is not possible. What's carried us on so long are all of our valued and loyal customers who have shopped at Schatzlein's for so long.

We will be sad to see the store close and will miss seeing each and everyone of you and know you will too.

We can’t thank you enough for all your support over the years. We wouldn't have made it without you

Thank you again from the entire Schatzlein Family.

The store's liquidation sale begins Monday, with 25% off regular priced items and an additional 20% off clearance.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hbsdealer.com

Floor & Decor entering Twin Cities market

Floor & Decor, the fast-rising flooring retailer, plans to open its latest location on Sept. 7. Located in Maple Grove, Minn., the warehouse store and design center will open with a team of about 50 full-time and part-time associates led by Mandy Stratton, the new store’s chief executive merchant.
MAPLE GROVE, MN
longfellownokomismessenger.com

What happens if you remove I-94?

What happens if Interstate 94 is removed between St. Paul and Minneapolis?. Our Streets Minneapolis is leading the conversation to rethink I-94 and consider various options. They point out that the people who live in the corridor are the least likely to own a car and drive along I-94, and yet they are the ones being harmed by the pollution.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Minnesota Business
Minneapolis, MN
Business
State
Minnesota State
City
Minneapolis, MN
MinnPost

Edina grapples with legacy of whiteness

The thing I most appreciate about Chad Montrie’s book, Whiteness in Plain View, out last year from the Minnesota Historical Society Press, is its broad scope. Too often when discussing Minnesotan racism, we focus only on the core cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul, which have long been home to the majority of the state’s people of color.
EDINA, MN
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Lake Street’s Kmart soon to fall

The Kmart erected in the middle of Nicollet Ave. in the late 1970s to solve Minneapolis’ tax woes will soon be no more. The city of Minneapolis in September will begin demolishing parts of the building to the west of the Kmart that formerly housed a Supervalu grocery store. The part that actually housed the Kmart will remain for another year. The City plans to raze the entire building, reconnect Nicollet between Eat Street and Lake Street, and perhaps allow developers to build up to 15 stories in its place.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fast Casual

Sweet Paris entering Minnesota

Sweet Paris Creperie & Cafe is opening four stores in Minnesota, specifically the Minneapolis and St. Paul areas, increasing the chain's store count to 25 locations in the near future, with 15 in various stages of development. Behind the Minnesota deal is a group of partners with over 55 years...
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Saddle#Business Industry#Linus Business#Schatzlein Family
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Southside crime complaints greet new public safety commissioner

Dr. Cedric Alexander has been Minneapolis’ first-ever public safety commissioner for about a month. Since he was sworn in on August 8, Alexander, in addition to his main job overseeing five departments including police, fire, 9-1-1, emergency management and neighborhood safety (formerly violence prevention), also has been attending community meetings to get better acquainted with his new city.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Facebook
MinnPost

Cut fiber cable on North Shore shows serious ramifications

For KSTP-TV Krystal Fasier reports, “Federal records show a former Minneapolis officer who was found guilty in connection to the murder of George Floyd is now in a federal prison. Thomas Lane is now in custody at Federal Correctional Institution Englewood in Littleton, Colorado, just outside of Denver.”. For...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox9.com

Threats at Fairview Riverside sparks Minneapolis police response

MINNEAPOLIS (FOX 9) - A man threatening staff at Fairview Riverside in Minneapolis, who may have been armed with a knife, sparked a police response Thursday night. According to police, the man was reportedly held up in a room, threatening staff and security at the hospital off Riverside Avenue. The man also threatened to harm officers when they arrived around 9:30 p.m.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
mprnews.org

Fire damages one of the oldest buildings in Minneapolis

Fire caused significant damage to the historic John H. Stevens House in Minneapolis early Tuesday morning. The house — one of the oldest residential structures in the city — remains standing in Minnehaha Regional Park. The Minneapolis Park Board and the Minneapolis Fire Department said the fire was...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
MinnPost

Another ‘senseless’ downtown Minneapolis murder, or, another tragedy of capitalism?

When I happened to wander by the crime scene on Aug. 10, about 6:30 p.m., on the corner of Nicollet Mall and Ninth Street, the police were taking down the all-so-familiar yellow tape. But I couldn’t find anyone to learn what had happened. Almost exactly two years earlier, the rumor of a cop killing a Black man – a few yards from where the yellow police tape had been – sparked one of Minneapolis’ worst downtown civil disturbances. A Minneapolis Star Tribune article, a few days later, and a subsequent one, provided the tragic details of the Aug. 10 killing.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
KARE 11

5 people shot in Minneapolis Wednesday

MINNEAPOLIS — According to Minneapolis police, five people were hurt in three shootings on Wednesday. Officers responded to call for aid around 6:30 p.m. in the area around Pleasant Avenue and Lake Street West. When police arrived, they said they found a man and a woman with non-life threatening...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Bring Me The News

Minneapolis, MN
76K+
Followers
12K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

Providing the latest news, weather, lifestyle and sports from Minnesota.

 https://bringmethenews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy