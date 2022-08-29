Iconic Minneapolis saddle shop closing after 115 years

BringMeTheNews

The Schatzlein Saddle Shop at 413 W. Lake Street in Minneapolis, Minn. Courtesy of Google Streetview.

It's the end of an era on Lake Street in Minneapolis.

The Schatzlein Saddle Shop, a family-owned store which sells an array of Western apparel, riding equipment and other goods — announced it'll close after 115 years in business.

The shop is a pillar of the Minnesota horse community and beyond, offering leather repair and other services at the store in addition to merchandise.

The closure was announced Sunday in a Facebook post:

Dear friends and valued customers, It is with a heavy heart, we have decided the time has come to close Schatzlein Saddle Shop. Schatzlein's has been doing business on Lake Street for 115 years and now is the time for some of the family members to retire. It's been an incredible ride. Ultimately we would love to stay open, but at this time it is not possible. What's carried us on so long are all of our valued and loyal customers who have shopped at Schatzlein's for so long. We will be sad to see the store close and will miss seeing each and everyone of you and know you will too. We can’t thank you enough for all your support over the years. We wouldn't have made it without you Thank you again from the entire Schatzlein Family.

The store's liquidation sale begins Monday, with 25% off regular priced items and an additional 20% off clearance.