Android Authority
Android 14 will bring direct satellite support to smartphones
Android 14 will allow smartphones to directly connect with satellites. Support for smartphone satellite connections will be in the next version of Android. Google has confirmed that this next version of Android will be Android 14. T-Mobile and SpaceX aren’t the only companies thinking about phones and satellites these days....
Days before Apple event, iPhone passes Android in US market share
As news headlines go, Apple CEO Tim Cook probably couldn’t be happier with new research out on Friday that will fire up the old iPhone vs Android debate anew — and which represents a big milestone for Apple’s most important product just days before the iPhone 14 event on September 7.
Android Authority
HMD wants to 'redefine mobile phone ownership' with a new subscription service
A new Nokia phone is the flagbearer of HMD's new Circular smartphone subscription model. HMD Global has launched a new smartphone subscription service called Circular. It allows Nokia phone owners to invest in charitable and environment-friendly causes by keeping their phones longer. HMD has also launched new Nokia phones that’ll...
Android Authority
Get free unlimited T-Mobile coverage for three months with the power of eSIM
T-Mobile is so convinced you'll love its service that it's giving away a quarter of a year of it for free. A new feature called Network Pass gets new customers unlimited free T-Mobile service for three months. This used to be known as Test Drive, which limited you to 30...
Android Authority
A bunch of details surrounding the Pixel Tablet just dropped
If you were hoping for an iPad Pro competitor, this news shoots that theory down. Some code-sleuthing has exposed several aspects of the Google Pixel Tablet specs. The device apparently will not have cellular connectivity and will be designed to exclusively stay at home. Theories about it doubling as a...
Android Authority
How to sync iMessage from iPhone to Mac
Syncing your messages between an iOS device and a Mac should usually be a seamless experience, requiring very little input from you personally. But we’ve all had those moments when our devices do a sudden tech burp and iMessage stops working. If this is happening to you, here is how to sync iMessage from iPhone to Mac, to give it a little push again.
Android Authority
Report: Netflix to launch ad-based plan November 1 to beat Disney Plus
It's a race to sign up people before the end of 2022. A new report claims Netflix will launch its ad-supported subscription plan on November 1. The story says Netflix wants to offer the plan before Disney Plus offers its own ad-based subscription tier on December 8. Officially, Netflix says...
Android Authority
Samsung launches a phone with a 5,000mAh battery for under $300
You can get the same size battery as a Galaxy S22 Ultra for about a quarter of the cost. The Samsung Galaxy A23 5G launched today. The star feature of the budget phone is its enormous 5,000mAh battery. It costs $299 and is available starting now. One of the best...
Android Authority
Daily Authority: ⚖ Qualcomm and Arm face off
Arm's lawsuit against Qualcomm and Disney's Prime-like membership program are highlights today. 😾 Good morning! Have you ever tried giving eye drops to a cat? We’ve had to start doing this as our feline is recovering from a minor eye ailment. Thank goodness she doesn’t choose violence, but it’s still a two-person job.
Android Authority
Google is only allowing some to downgrade from Android 13 to Android 12
Google has made it possible to downgrade from Android 13 to Android 12. The downgrade option is available for the Pixel 6a, Pixel 6, and Pixel 6 Pro. Only developers will be allowed to go back to Android 12 or 12L. When Android 13 first started rolling out a few...
Android Authority
How many people can watch Hulu at once?
Hulu is one of the best streaming services, offering original content, a vast movie library, and a great selection of TV shows. What happens when all your family members want to watch something different, though? How many people can watch Hulu at once? Let’s review your Hulu screen and streaming limitations so you can enjoy your Hulu subscription better.
Android Authority
Does the Google Pixel 6a have wireless charging?
The Google Pixel 6a is the latest budget premium device coming from the search giant. It offers a powerful Google Tensor chipset, a gorgeous 6.1-inch Full HD+ OLED display, 6GB of RAM, a great dual camera system, and the clean Google experience we all love. That’s a lot of phone for the $449 MSRP. Considering the corners Google had to cut to hit this price point, does the Google Pixel 6a have wireless charging?
Android Authority
iPhones overtake Android phones in the US for the first time ever
There has never been a time the iPhone accounted for more than 50% of the market. Until now. According to Counterpoint, the iPhone now beats Android when it comes to the US market. The Apple iPhone install base accounts for 50% of the market when compared to smart and feature...
Android Authority
Samsung attacks iPhone 14 series before launch
Samsung has a track record of highlighting features Apple doesn't have before dropping them too. Samsung has issued a new video mocking Apple and highlighting Galaxy features. The ad shows off the Galaxy Z Flip 4 design and Galaxy S22 Ultra camera functions. Samsung has made a habit of attacking...
Android Authority
No console or PC? Samsung's first OLED gaming monitor doesn't need 'em.
Samsung's new OLED gaming monitor makes its way to IFA. Samsung announced its first OLED gaming monitor — the Odyssey G8. The 34-inch monitor has a 3,400 x 1,440 panel, 175Hz refresh rate, and a 1800R curve. The Odyssey G8 can stream games and videos, as well as interact...
Android Authority
Snapchat is taking on BeReal with a new feature, how does it work?
It's Snapchat's turn to copy a popular craze. Social media apps are in a continual arms race, since any platform lives or dies based on the number of users it can attract for advertising. Snapchat just recently announced a dual-camera feature riding on the popularity of BeReal — so what is it, how does it work, and how does it compare to the original?
Android Authority
Is your iPhone battery draining too fast? Try these tips
One of the most frustrating things about owning a smartphone is charging it up, then seeing the battery drain quickly before your very eyes. This is something you shouldn’t shrug your shoulders at, ignore, and just plug the phone back into the charger. A quickly draining battery could indicate a more serious problem, and that expensive shiny phone can only be charged a certain number of times before the battery has to be replaced, or a new phone has to be bought. So what can you do if your iPhone battery is draining too fast? We’ve got a monster list of tips here for you to try out.
Android Authority
How to restart the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5
It takes just a few seconds to reboot your new smartwatch. The Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 series brings subtle changes to the company’s reliable smartwatch formula. While still based on Wear OS 3, the lineup includes larger batteries, a more scratch-resistant lens, and a nifty skin temperature sensor. But if you’re planning on snagging one, you’ll need to know the basics. Here’s how to restart the Samsung Galaxy Watch 5.
Android Authority
You might soon have a super easy way to silence incoming calls on your Pixels
Google could soon allow Pixel users to silence calls by simply saying a word. The Assistant feature seems to be under development and may debut with the Pixel 7 phones. It looks like silencing incoming calls on your Pixel phones will soon become a piece of cake. If you’re too lazy to pick up your Pixel and press the volume rocker to silence it or if Flip to Shhh doesn’t always work for you, Google may have a fix in mind.
Android Authority
How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4
Capture either screen in its full glory. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is a very unique device with a foldable display, so it makes sense to wonder if things like taking a screenshot work the same way. Luckily, the concept is very similar, and Samsung has included multiple ways to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. Let’s go over them together.
