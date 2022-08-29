Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Tennessee Mother Disappeared In 2016 Still Searching For Her Missing Daughter Who Vanished In 1999The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNashville, TN
Nashville Scene Best of Nashville 2022 Voting is Open Through September 6thHeidi SuydamNashville, TN
Woman wanted for the 2019 murder of Ismael Rodriguez was arrested in El Paso,Texas over the weekendJenifer KnightonEl Paso, TX
Free Things to Do in Nashville, Tennessee This Weekend!Heidi SuydamNashville, TN
In 2003, a 13-year-old girl got into a red car on her walk to school. She hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNashville, TN
Related
Nashville Scene
Committee Assignments Shuffle Metro Council
New committee assignments go into effect next week, Metro Council’s final shuffle before elections next summer. An informal hierarchy of committee importance puts Budget and Finance, the main clearinghouse for the council’s central authority, at the top. Kevin Rhoten will lead the committee, following Burkley Allen, Kyonztè Toombs and Bob Mendes. Other committees typically see significantly less legislation, often because they abut aspects of the mayor’s executive authority or another Metro entity. The jurisdiction of the Education Committee, to be chaired by Zulfat Suara, is overshadowed by Metro’s elected Board of Education, which directly oversees Metro Nashville Public Schools.
Nashville Scene
Proposed Metro Ordinance Would Eliminate Parking Requirements
A new ordinance proposed by Metro Councilmember Colby Sledge aims to eliminate minimum parking requirements in much of Nashville. The current zoning code requires new developments to allot funding and space to a certain number of parking spaces based on the type of structure. The ordinance, co-sponsored by Councilmembers Brett...
Nashville Scene
Renewal House Helps More Women and Children in New Space
Since 1996, Renewal House has helped thousands of women recover from addiction while also providing them with housing and a place to raise their children. This year, the nonprofit continues its mission at a brand-new facility that doubles its capacity and offers new resources and opportunities. The new space at...
Nashville Scene
Edgar Victoria Is Bringing Mexico City Street Food to Nashville
An alebrije is a Mexican folk creature that combines elements of different animals — and it’s also the name of a Mexican food spot here in Nashville. Alebrije owner Edgar Victoria imparted that name to his taco truck based on a childhood memory in Mexico City. As a boy, as he was taking a bite of a carnitas taco, he looked up and saw alebrijes on the taco stand.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Nashville Scene
Transpotainment Lawsuits Against Metro Pile Up
Several companies offering boozy tours of Nashville on converted buses, faux boats and tractors are suing the Metro government in an effort to reverse new regulations imposed earlier this year on the so-called transpotainment industry. The latest lawsuit, filed Monday in Davidson County Chancery Court by the business behind the...
Nashville Scene
Crawl Space: September 2022
It’s not technically fall yet, but kids are back in school, there are orange-frosted pumpkin-shaped sugar cookies at Kroger, Bass Pro Shops is already almost finished with its Fall Hunting Classic Sale, and I’m getting the itch to start saving horror films to ye spooky and wicked olde DVR. Autumn is in the air, even if not yet on the calendar, and September’s First Saturday events feel like a reset following a pretty great summer art season.
Nashville Scene
Henry Rollins' LLC Buys Chestnut Hill Commercial Space
A Chestnut Hill commercial building located near the Nashville City Cemetery has sold for $2.7 million — with 61-year-old musician, spoken word artist and ex-lead singer of SoCal punk band Black Flag Henry Rollins the new owner. According to a Davidson County Register of Deeds document, the buyer of...
Nashville Scene
Warner Hodges’ Best-Of Collection Proves He’s More Than a Six-String Wizard
In “Right Back Where I Started,” the opening track of Boots Up: The Best of the Warner E. Hodges Band So Far, Hodges sings, “Ratz in the cellar / Electric Boys onstage.” It’s a reference to a double bill in the late ’70s at Phrank ’n’ Steins Rathskeller, ground zero for Nashville’s burgeoning punk rock community. Hodges was the guitarist for The Electric Boys, who would soon team up with singer Jason Ringenberg, change their name to The Scorchers, and ignite the local rock scene.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Nashville Scene
Another Look: More Recent Releases You Don’t Want to Miss
As the end of summer approaches, musicians across Nashville’s array of scenes continue offering up outstanding releases. The Scene’s music writers have six new recommendations for you — add ’em to your streaming queue or pick them up from your favorite local record store. The next Bandcamp Friday promotion (in which the platform waives its cut of sales for a 24-hour period) is set for Sept. 2, and many of our picks are available to buy directly from the artists via that service too.
Comments / 0