As the end of summer approaches, musicians across Nashville’s array of scenes continue offering up outstanding releases. The Scene’s music writers have six new recommendations for you — add ’em to your streaming queue or pick them up from your favorite local record store. The next Bandcamp Friday promotion (in which the platform waives its cut of sales for a 24-hour period) is set for Sept. 2, and many of our picks are available to buy directly from the artists via that service too.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 2 DAYS AGO