Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
westkentuckystar.com
Kentucky State Police to conduct checkpoints for holiday weekend
Kentucky State Police will perform traffic checkpoints across the area over the Labor Day holiday weekend. Drivers that encounter a traffic safety checkpoint are asked to have their driver's license, vehicle registration receipt, and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, with no violation of law,...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man killed in Taylor Berry shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was shot and killed in the Taylor Berry neighborhood on Thursday night, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD said they were called to a shooting in the 1500 block of Earl Avenue around 10:15 p.m. They said they found a man dead when...
WKYT 27
New gaming hall opens in Ky. for historical horse racing machines
WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A new gaming hall is open in southern Kentucky, which lets people bet on historical horse racing on slot-like machines. The Mint Gaming Hall opened for the first time Wednesday, a day earlier than expected. It’s located just off Interstate 75 in Whitley County.
Wave 3
Troubleshooters: Yacht club where diver electrocuted shut down by Ky. fire marshal
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend, a yacht club on the Ohio River will not open for business. Diver Keith Elkins was electrocuted working under the Prospect Yacht Club’s barges back in April. A troubleshooter investigation last month uncovered the state had issued two...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WLKY.com
37-year-old killed in Chickasaw shooting last week identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The Jefferson County Coroner's Office has identified the man who was shot and killed in the Chickasaw neighborhood last week. Louisville Metro Police Department Second Division responded to the call of a shooting around 10:30 a.m. on Aug. 21 in the 3700 block of West Broadway.
spectrumnews1.com
String of copper thefts leave 500 interstate lights dark in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A recent string of copper metal thefts has left over 500 poles dark on interstates, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Wednesday. Now, state officials are calling on the public to help catch the culprits and prevent future theft. What You Need To Know. KYTC officials are...
WTVQ
3 Kentuckians sentenced for child exploitation
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) — Three Kentuckians pled guilty Monday to multiple child exploitation charges. Ethan Sparks, of Central City, pleaded guilty to seven counts of unlawful transaction with a minor and 21 counts of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor. Gillian Bledsoe, of Drakesboro, and Justin Gibson, of Greenville, each pleaded guilty to one count of facilitation to unlawful transaction with a minor.
WLKY.com
St. James Court Art Show returns for 66th year, unveils new print
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — One of the most popular art shows in the country returns to Old Louisville at the end of the month. On Thursday, organizers unveiled this year's Saint James Court Art Show print. Artist Mark Bird created the painting of the iconic Victorian fountain. It was his...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WTVQ
Kentucky Blood Center around only half-day blood supply
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Kentucky Blood Center (KBC) says a comfortable blood supply level is about three-days worth, something central Kentucky is desperately beneath. “We’re right in that between a half day and one day supply right now,” says Mandy Brajuha, KBC Vice President of external relations. “The blood that’s on the shelves when an accident or tragedy happens, it’s going to save people’s lives. Oftentimes, people want to wait to respond until after that tragedy’s happened so we just encourage people, don’t wait until there’s something big on the news to run in and donate blood. We want to make sure that blood is there when that patient needs it.”
4 arrested in connection to southern Kentucky ATM thefts
Four people have been arrested in connection to a string of business burglaries and ATM thefts in southeastern Kentucky.
foxlexington.com
Lexington family mourning gunned down father of 5
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – Lexington police are investigating another deadly shooting after a man was found lying near a busy intersection this morning. The Fayette County Coroner has identified the victim as 29-year-old Dietrich Lavell Murray. It has been another week filled with gun violence in Lexington. A...
WLKY.com
Louisville 5-year-old with spina bifida moving easier with help of special horse therapy
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A 5-year-old girl from Louisville won't let physical challenges hold her back from living a full life. Dakota Erwin is making significant progress through specialized therapy. The young girl was born with the most severe form of spina bifida: a birth defect that caused her spine...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
14news.com
KSP conducting traffic checkpoints in western counties
KENTUCKY (WFIE) - Kentucky State Troopers will be conducting traffic checkpoints throughout the western part of the state. Officials say they do these checkpoints to check if drivers are following the law and will be checking for drunk driving. If you are stopped at a checkpoint, troopers ask that you...
Can You Legally Bury A Body On Your Own Property in Kentucky? [VIDEO]
Talk about a million-dollar question. Can you legally bury a body on your own property in Kentucky? After a bit of digging (no pun intended) we found the answer-kind of. So Elvis is buried on his own property right?! Then why couldn't any old regular Joe decide they wanted to rest in peace in their own backyard? Many people don't want to think about their loved ones being in a strange cemetery after they have passed on from this life and the idea of keeping them close seems to be the answer.
WLKY.com
DNA leads to arrest 15 years after brutal rape in Kentucky
Fifteen years after a brutal rape and robbery, science has led investigators to a suspect and an arrest in the case. Ian Angel of Union, Kentucky, has been charged. “There was DNA recovered from the victim at the time,” commonwealth attorney Rob Sanders said. “It was believed to be the perpetrator’s DNA.”
WLKY.com
Archives: In the '80s, this rare 'car boat' was a familiar sight on the Ohio River
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Back in the 1960s, a German company was making "car boats," a vehicle that seamlessly transitioned from land to sea. About 100 of them came to the United States, and back in the '80s, there was at least one floating around Louisville. It became a familiar...
westkentuckystar.com
Western Kentucky takes three 'Best in Kentucky' awards from Kentucky Living
After a record number of nominations, Kentucky Living has announced the winners of this year's Best in Kentucky awards, including several here in western Kentucky. Land Between the lakes received the award for best public hunting and fishing area in both Trigg and Lyon counties, and Purple Toad Winery in McCracken County was named the state's best winery.
WLKY.com
Motorcyclist killed in Okolona crashed identified as 20-year-old
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The man killed on his motorcycle in Okolona on Tuesday has been identified. The Jefferson County Coroner's Office said the victim was 20-year-old Nathan Young. Louisville Metro Police Department said its seventh division responded to a crash on Preston Highway at Oaklawn Drive just after 6...
Attorney Paul Hill questions why KSP report on Gary Bressler’s death is given to troopers but not family
Not only do the wheels of justice grind slowly, but when a state law enforcement agency is itself in charge of investigating itself, do they grind at all?. This week is the 10th month anniversary of the death of Gary Bressler, 48, shot down in the driveway of his own home in rural Grant County on the early morning of Nov. 3, 2021. He was unemployed, suffering from depression, dealing with mental health issues — and apparently expendable.
WLKY.com
Louisville man acquitted of double murder charges from 2018
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville man was acquitted of killing two people, including his ex-boyfriend, back in 2018. Hernandez was arrested by Louisville Metro Police Department in January 2018 in Fayette County, Texas and charged with two counts of murder and tampering with physical evidence. The charges stemmed from...
Comments / 2